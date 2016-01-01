Flink Connector

ClickHouse Supported ClickHouse Supported

This is the official Apache Flink Sink Connector supported by ClickHouse. It is built using Flink's AsyncSinkBase and the official ClickHouse java client.

The connector supports Apache Flink's DataStream API. Table API support is planned for a future release.

Java 11+ (for Flink 1.17+) or 17+ (for Flink 2.0+)

Apache Flink 1.17+

The connector is split into two artifacts to support both Flink 1.17+ and Flink 2.0+. Choose the artifact that matches your desired Flink version:

Flink Version Artifact ClickHouse Java Client Version Required Java latest flink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.0 0.9.5 Java 17+ 2.0.1 flink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.0 0.9.5 Java 17+ 2.0.0 flink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.0 0.9.5 Java 17+ 1.20.2 flink-connector-clickhouse-1.17 0.9.5 Java 11+ 1.19.3 flink-connector-clickhouse-1.17 0.9.5 Java 11+ 1.18.1 flink-connector-clickhouse-1.17 0.9.5 Java 11+ 1.17.2 flink-connector-clickhouse-1.17 0.9.5 Java 11+

Note The connector has not been tested against Flink versions earlier than 1.17.2

Maven

Gradle

SBT <dependency> <groupId>com.clickhouse.flink</groupId> <artifactId>flink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.0</artifactId> <version>{{ stable_version }}</version> <classifier>all</classifier> </dependency> dependencies { implementation("com.clickhouse.flink:flink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.0:{{ stable_version }}") } libraryDependencies += "com.clickhouse.flink" % "flink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.0" % {{ stable_version }} classifier "all"

Maven

Gradle

SBT <dependency> <groupId>com.clickhouse.flink</groupId> <artifactId>flink-connector-clickhouse-1.17</artifactId> <version>{{ stable_version }}</version> <classifier>all</classifier> </dependency> dependencies { implementation("com.clickhouse.flink:flink-connector-clickhouse-1.17:{{ stable_version }}") } libraryDependencies += "com.clickhouse.flink" % "flink-connector-clickhouse-1.17" % {{ stable_version }} classifier "all"

The name pattern of the binary JAR is:

flink-connector-clickhouse-${flink_version}-${stable_version}-all.jar

where:

flink_version is one of 2.0.0 or 1.17

is one of or stable_version is a stable artifact release version

You can find all available released JAR files in the Maven Central Repository.

Let's say you want to insert raw CSV data into ClickHouse:

Java public static void main(String[] args) { // Configure ClickHouseClient ClickHouseClientConfig clickHouseClientConfig = new ClickHouseClientConfig(url, username, password, database, tableName); // Create an ElementConverter ElementConverter<String, ClickHousePayload> convertorString = new ClickHouseConvertor<>(String.class); // Create the sink and set the format using `setClickHouseFormat` ClickHouseAsyncSink<String> csvSink = new ClickHouseAsyncSink<>( convertorString, MAX_BATCH_SIZE, MAX_IN_FLIGHT_REQUESTS, MAX_BUFFERED_REQUESTS, MAX_BATCH_SIZE_IN_BYTES, MAX_TIME_IN_BUFFER_MS, MAX_RECORD_SIZE_IN_BYTES, clickHouseClientConfig ); csvSink.setClickHouseFormat(ClickHouseFormat.CSV); // Finally, connect your DataStream to the sink. final StreamExecutionEnvironment env = StreamExecutionEnvironment.getExecutionEnvironment(); Path csvFilePath = new Path(fileFullName); FileSource<String> csvSource = FileSource .forRecordStreamFormat(new TextLineInputFormat(), csvFilePath) .build(); env.fromSource( csvSource, WatermarkStrategy.noWatermarks(), "GzipCsvSource" ).sinkTo(csvSink); }

More examples and snippets can be found in our tests:

We have created maven-based example for an easy start with the ClickHouse Sink:

For more detailed instructions, see the Example Guide

Parameters Description Default Value Required url Fully qualified Clickhouse URL N/A Yes username ClickHouse database username N/A Yes password ClickHouse database password N/A Yes database ClickHouse database name N/A Yes table ClickHouse table name N/A Yes options Map of Java client configuration options Empty map No serverSettings Map of ClickHouse server session settings Empty map No enableJsonSupportAsString ClickHouse server setting to expect a JSON formatted String for the JSON data type true No

options and serverSettings should be passed to the client as Map<String, String> . An empty map for either will use client or server defaults, respectively.

Note All available Java client options are listed in ClientConfigProperties.java and this documentation page. All available server session settings are listed in this documentation page.

For example:

Java Map<String, String> javaClientOptions = Map.of( ClientConfigProperties.CA_CERTIFICATE.getKey(), "<my_CA_cert>", ClientConfigProperties.SSL_CERTIFICATE.getKey(), "<my_SSL_cert>", ClientConfigProperties.CLIENT_NETWORK_BUFFER_SIZE.getKey(), "30000", ClientConfigProperties.HTTP_MAX_OPEN_CONNECTIONS.getKey(), "5" ); Map<String, String> serverSettings = Map.of( "insert_deduplicate", "1" ); ClickHouseClientConfig clickHouseClientConfig = new ClickHouseClientConfig( url, username, password, database, tableName, javaClientOptions, serverSettings, false // enableJsonSupportAsString );

The following options come directly from Flink's AsyncSinkBase :

Parameters Description Default Value Required maxBatchSize Maximum number of records inserted in a single batch N/A Yes maxInFlightRequests The maximum number of in flight requests allowed before the sink applies backpressure N/A Yes maxBufferedRequests The maximum number of records that may be buffered in the sink before backpressure is applied N/A Yes maxBatchSizeInBytes The maximum size (in bytes) a batch may become. All batches sent will be smaller than or equal to this size N/A Yes maxTimeInBufferMS The maximum time a record may stay in the sink before being flushed N/A Yes maxRecordSizeInBytes The maximum record size that the sink will accept, records larger than this will be automatically rejected N/A Yes

The table below provides a quick reference for converting data types when inserting from Flink into ClickHouse.

Java Type ClickHouse Type Supported Serialization Method byte / Byte Int8 ✅ DataWriter.writeInt8 short / Short Int16 ✅ DataWriter.writeInt16 int / Integer Int32 ✅ DataWriter.writeInt32 long / Long Int64 ✅ DataWriter.writeInt64 BigInteger Int128 ✅ DataWriter.writeInt128 BigInteger Int256 ✅ DataWriter.writeInt256 short / Short UInt8 ✅ DataWriter.writeUInt8 int / Integer UInt8 ✅ DataWriter.writeUInt8 int / Integer UInt16 ✅ DataWriter.writeUInt16 long / Long UInt32 ✅ DataWriter.writeUInt32 long / Long UInt64 ✅ DataWriter.writeUInt64 BigInteger UInt64 ✅ DataWriter.writeUInt64 BigInteger UInt128 ✅ DataWriter.writeUInt128 BigInteger UInt256 ✅ DataWriter.writeUInt256 BigDecimal Decimal ✅ DataWriter.writeDecimal BigDecimal Decimal32 ✅ DataWriter.writeDecimal BigDecimal Decimal64 ✅ DataWriter.writeDecimal BigDecimal Decimal128 ✅ DataWriter.writeDecimal BigDecimal Decimal256 ✅ DataWriter.writeDecimal float / Float Float ✅ DataWriter.writeFloat32 double / Double Double ✅ DataWriter.writeFloat64 boolean / Boolean Boolean ✅ DataWriter.writeBoolean String String ✅ DataWriter.writeString String FixedString ✅ DataWriter.writeFixedString LocalDate Date ✅ DataWriter.writeDate LocalDate Date32 ✅ DataWriter.writeDate32 LocalDateTime DateTime ✅ DataWriter.writeDateTime ZonedDateTime DateTime ✅ DataWriter.writeDateTime LocalDateTime DateTime64 ✅ DataWriter.writeDateTime64 ZonedDateTime DateTime64 ✅ DataWriter.writeDateTime64 int / Integer Time ❌ N/A long / Long Time64 ❌ N/A byte / Byte Enum8 ✅ DataWriter.writeInt8 int / Integer Enum16 ✅ DataWriter.writeInt16 java.util.UUID UUID ✅ DataWriter.writeIntUUID String JSON ✅ DataWriter.writeJSON Array<Type> Array<Type> ✅ DataWriter.writeArray Map<K,V> Map<K,V> ✅ DataWriter.writeMap Tuple<Type,..> Tuple<T1,T2,..> ✅ DataWriter.writeTuple Object Variant ❌ N/A

Notes:

A ZoneId must be provided when performing date operations.

must be provided when performing date operations. Precision and scale must be provided when performing decimal operations.

In order for ClickHouse to parse a Java String as JSON, you need to enable enableJsonSupportAsString in ClickHouseClientConfig .

in . The connector requires an ElementConvertor to map elements in the input DataStream to ClickHouse payloads. To this end, the connector provides ClickHouseConvertor and POJOConvertor , which you can use to implement this mapping using the DataWriter serialization methods above.

You can find the list of available ClickHouse input formats in this documentation page and ClickHouseFormat.java.

To specify the format the connector should use to serialize your DataStream to ClickHouse payloads, use the setClickHouseFormat function. For example:

ClickHouseAsyncSink<String> csvSink = new ClickHouseAsyncSink<>( convertorString, MAX_BATCH_SIZE, MAX_IN_FLIGHT_REQUESTS, MAX_BUFFERED_REQUESTS, MAX_BATCH_SIZE_IN_BYTES, MAX_TIME_IN_BUFFER_MS, MAX_RECORD_SIZE_IN_BYTES, clickHouseClientConfig ); csvSink.setClickHouseFormat(ClickHouseFormat.CSV);

Note By default, the connector will use either RowBinaryWithDefaults or RowBinary if setSupportDefault in ClickHouseClientConfig is explicitly set to true or false, respectively.

The connector exposes the following additional metrics on top of Flink's existing metrics:

Metric Description Type Status numBytesSend Total number of bytes sent to ClickHouse in the request payload. Note: this metric measures the serialized data size sent over the network and might differ from ClickHouse's written_bytes in system.query_log , which reflects the actual bytes written to storage after processing Counter ✅ numRecordSend Total number of records sent to ClickHouse Counter ✅ numRequestSubmitted Total number of requests sent (actual number of flushes performed) Counter ✅ numOfDroppedBatches Total number of batches dropped due to non-retryable failures Counter ✅ numOfDroppedRecords Total number of records dropped due to non-retryable failures Counter ✅ totalBatchRetries Total number of batch retries due to retryable failures Counter ✅ writeLatencyHistogram Histogram of successful write latency distribution (ms) Histogram ✅ writeFailureLatencyHistogram Histogram of failed write latency distribution (ms) Histogram ✅ triggeredByMaxBatchSizeCounter Total number of flushes triggered by reaching maxBatchSize Counter ✅ triggeredByMaxBatchSizeInBytesCounter Total number of flushes triggered by reaching maxBatchSizeInBytes Counter ✅ triggeredByMaxTimeInBufferMSCounter Total number of flushes triggered by reaching maxTimeInBufferMS Counter ✅ actualRecordsPerBatch Histogram of actual batch size distribution Histogram ✅ actualBytesPerBatch Histogram of actual bytes per batch distribution Histogram ✅

The sink currently provides an at-least-once delivery guarantee. Work toward exactly-once semantics is being tracked here.

The sink does not yet support a dead-letter queue (DLQ) for buffering unprocessable records. In the meantime, the connector will attempt to re-insert records that fail and drop them if unsuccessful. This feature is being tracked here.

The sink does not yet support creation via Flink's Table API or Flink SQL. This feature is being tracked here.

The connector is tested against a range of recent ClickHouse versions, including latest and head, via a daily CI workflow. The tested versions are updated periodically as new ClickHouse releases become active. See here for the versions the connector is tested against daily.

See the ClickHouse security policy for known security vulnerabilities and how to report a vulnerability.

We recommend upgrading the connector continuously to not miss security fixes and new improvements.

If you have an issue with migration, please create a GitHub issue and we will respond!

For optimal performance, ensure your DataStream element type is not a Generic type - see here for Flink's type distinction. Non-generic elements will avoid the serialization overhead incurred by Kryo and improve throughput to ClickHouse.

a Generic type - see here for Flink's type distinction. Non-generic elements will avoid the serialization overhead incurred by Kryo and improve throughput to ClickHouse. We recommend setting maxBatchSize to at least 1000 and ideally between 10,000 to 100,000. See this guide on bulk inserts for more information.

to at least 1000 and ideally between 10,000 to 100,000. See this guide on bulk inserts for more information. To do OLTP-style deduplication or upsert to ClickHouse, refer to this documentation page. Note: this is not to be confused with batch deduplication that happens on retries, detailed below.

The following error may occur:

com.clickhouse.client.api.ServerException: Code: 33. DB::Exception: Cannot read all data. Bytes read: 9205. Bytes expected: 1100022.: (at row 9) : While executing BinaryRowInputFormat. (CANNOT_READ_ALL_DATA)

Cause: Most commonly, the CANNOT_READ_ALL_DATA error means that your ClickHouse table schema has diverged from your Flink record schema. This can happen when one or the other is changed in a backwards incompatible way.

Solution: Update the schema in either (or both) your ClickHouse table or connector input data type so they are compatible. If needed, refer to the type mapping for how to resolve Java types to ClickHouse types. Note: if there are still records in flight, you will need to reset Flink state when you restart the connector.

You may experience that the connector's throughput does not scale with the job's parallelism (Flink task count) when writing to ClickHouse.

Cause: ClickHouse's background part merging process may be slowing down inserts. This can happen when the configured batch size is too small, the connector is flushing too frequently, or a combination of the two.

Solution: Monitor the numRequestSubmitted and actualRecordsPerBatch metrics to help determine how to tune your batch size ( maxBatchSize ) and how frequently to flush. Also, see Advanced and recommended usage for batch sizing recommendations.

Cause: The batch(es) were dropped either because of a non-retryable failure or they could not be inserted in the configured number of retries (settable via ClickHouseClientConfig.setNumberOfRetries() ). Note: by default, the connector will attempt to re-insert a batch up to 3 times before dropping it.

Solution: Inspect the TaskManager logs and/or stack trace(s) for the root cause.

If you'd like to contribute to the project or report any issues, we welcome your input! Visit our GitHub repository to open an issue, suggest improvements, or submit a pull request.

Contributions are welcome! Please check the contribution guide in the repository before starting. Thank you for helping improve the ClickHouse Flink connector!