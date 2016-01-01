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Flink Connector

ClickHouse Supported

This is the official Apache Flink Sink Connector supported by ClickHouse. It is built using Flink's AsyncSinkBase and the official ClickHouse java client.

The connector supports Apache Flink's DataStream API. Table API support is planned for a future release.

Requirements

  • Java 11+ (for Flink 1.17+) or 17+ (for Flink 2.0+)
  • Apache Flink 1.17+

The connector is split into two artifacts to support both Flink 1.17+ and Flink 2.0+. Choose the artifact that matches your desired Flink version:

Flink VersionArtifactClickHouse Java Client VersionRequired Java
latestflink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.00.9.5Java 17+
2.0.1flink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.00.9.5Java 17+
2.0.0flink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.00.9.5Java 17+
1.20.2flink-connector-clickhouse-1.170.9.5Java 11+
1.19.3flink-connector-clickhouse-1.170.9.5Java 11+
1.18.1flink-connector-clickhouse-1.170.9.5Java 11+
1.17.2flink-connector-clickhouse-1.170.9.5Java 11+
Note

The connector has not been tested against Flink versions earlier than 1.17.2

Installation & setup

Import as a dependency

<dependency>
    <groupId>com.clickhouse.flink</groupId>
    <artifactId>flink-connector-clickhouse-2.0.0</artifactId>
    <version>{{ stable_version }}</version>
    <classifier>all</classifier>
</dependency>

<dependency>
    <groupId>com.clickhouse.flink</groupId>
    <artifactId>flink-connector-clickhouse-1.17</artifactId>
    <version>{{ stable_version }}</version>
    <classifier>all</classifier>
</dependency>

Download the binary

The name pattern of the binary JAR is:

flink-connector-clickhouse-${flink_version}-${stable_version}-all.jar

where:

You can find all available released JAR files in the Maven Central Repository.

Using the DataStream API

Snippet

Let's say you want to insert raw CSV data into ClickHouse:

public static void main(String[] args) {
    // Configure ClickHouseClient
    ClickHouseClientConfig clickHouseClientConfig = new ClickHouseClientConfig(url, username, password, database, tableName);

    // Create an ElementConverter
    ElementConverter<String, ClickHousePayload> convertorString = new ClickHouseConvertor<>(String.class);

    // Create the sink and set the format using `setClickHouseFormat`
    ClickHouseAsyncSink<String> csvSink = new ClickHouseAsyncSink<>(
            convertorString,
            MAX_BATCH_SIZE,
            MAX_IN_FLIGHT_REQUESTS,
            MAX_BUFFERED_REQUESTS,
            MAX_BATCH_SIZE_IN_BYTES,
            MAX_TIME_IN_BUFFER_MS,
            MAX_RECORD_SIZE_IN_BYTES,
            clickHouseClientConfig
    );

    csvSink.setClickHouseFormat(ClickHouseFormat.CSV);

    // Finally, connect your DataStream to the sink.
    final StreamExecutionEnvironment env = StreamExecutionEnvironment.getExecutionEnvironment();

    Path csvFilePath = new Path(fileFullName);
    FileSource<String> csvSource = FileSource
            .forRecordStreamFormat(new TextLineInputFormat(), csvFilePath)
            .build();

    env.fromSource(
            csvSource,
            WatermarkStrategy.noWatermarks(),
            "GzipCsvSource"
    ).sinkTo(csvSink);
}

More examples and snippets can be found in our tests:

Quick start example

We have created maven-based example for an easy start with the ClickHouse Sink:

For more detailed instructions, see the Example Guide

DataStream API connection options

ClickHouse client options

ParametersDescriptionDefault ValueRequired
urlFully qualified Clickhouse URLN/AYes
usernameClickHouse database usernameN/AYes
passwordClickHouse database passwordN/AYes
databaseClickHouse database nameN/AYes
tableClickHouse table nameN/AYes
optionsMap of Java client configuration optionsEmpty mapNo
serverSettingsMap of ClickHouse server session settingsEmpty mapNo
enableJsonSupportAsStringClickHouse server setting to expect a JSON formatted String for the JSON data typetrueNo

options and serverSettings should be passed to the client as Map<String, String>. An empty map for either will use client or server defaults, respectively.

Note

All available Java client options are listed in ClientConfigProperties.java and this documentation page.

All available server session settings are listed in this documentation page.

For example:

Map<String, String> javaClientOptions = Map.of(
    ClientConfigProperties.CA_CERTIFICATE.getKey(), "<my_CA_cert>",
    ClientConfigProperties.SSL_CERTIFICATE.getKey(), "<my_SSL_cert>",
    ClientConfigProperties.CLIENT_NETWORK_BUFFER_SIZE.getKey(), "30000",
    ClientConfigProperties.HTTP_MAX_OPEN_CONNECTIONS.getKey(), "5"
);

Map<String, String> serverSettings = Map.of(
    "insert_deduplicate", "1"
);

ClickHouseClientConfig clickHouseClientConfig = new ClickHouseClientConfig(
    url,
    username,
    password,
    database,
    tableName,
    javaClientOptions,
    serverSettings,
    false // enableJsonSupportAsString
);

Sink options

The following options come directly from Flink's AsyncSinkBase:

ParametersDescriptionDefault ValueRequired
maxBatchSizeMaximum number of records inserted in a single batchN/AYes
maxInFlightRequestsThe maximum number of in flight requests allowed before the sink applies backpressureN/AYes
maxBufferedRequestsThe maximum number of records that may be buffered in the sink before backpressure is appliedN/AYes
maxBatchSizeInBytesThe maximum size (in bytes) a batch may become. All batches sent will be smaller than or equal to this sizeN/AYes
maxTimeInBufferMSThe maximum time a record may stay in the sink before being flushedN/AYes
maxRecordSizeInBytesThe maximum record size that the sink will accept, records larger than this will be automatically rejectedN/AYes

Supported data types

The table below provides a quick reference for converting data types when inserting from Flink into ClickHouse.

Java TypeClickHouse TypeSupportedSerialization Method
byte/ByteInt8DataWriter.writeInt8
short/ShortInt16DataWriter.writeInt16
int/IntegerInt32DataWriter.writeInt32
long/LongInt64DataWriter.writeInt64
BigIntegerInt128DataWriter.writeInt128
BigIntegerInt256DataWriter.writeInt256
short/ShortUInt8DataWriter.writeUInt8
int/IntegerUInt8DataWriter.writeUInt8
int/IntegerUInt16DataWriter.writeUInt16
long/LongUInt32DataWriter.writeUInt32
long/LongUInt64DataWriter.writeUInt64
BigIntegerUInt64DataWriter.writeUInt64
BigIntegerUInt128DataWriter.writeUInt128
BigIntegerUInt256DataWriter.writeUInt256
BigDecimalDecimalDataWriter.writeDecimal
BigDecimalDecimal32DataWriter.writeDecimal
BigDecimalDecimal64DataWriter.writeDecimal
BigDecimalDecimal128DataWriter.writeDecimal
BigDecimalDecimal256DataWriter.writeDecimal
float/FloatFloatDataWriter.writeFloat32
double/DoubleDoubleDataWriter.writeFloat64
boolean/BooleanBooleanDataWriter.writeBoolean
StringStringDataWriter.writeString
StringFixedStringDataWriter.writeFixedString
LocalDateDateDataWriter.writeDate
LocalDateDate32DataWriter.writeDate32
LocalDateTimeDateTimeDataWriter.writeDateTime
ZonedDateTimeDateTimeDataWriter.writeDateTime
LocalDateTimeDateTime64DataWriter.writeDateTime64
ZonedDateTimeDateTime64DataWriter.writeDateTime64
int/IntegerTimeN/A
long/LongTime64N/A
byte/ByteEnum8DataWriter.writeInt8
int/IntegerEnum16DataWriter.writeInt16
java.util.UUIDUUIDDataWriter.writeIntUUID
StringJSONDataWriter.writeJSON
Array<Type>Array<Type>DataWriter.writeArray
Map<K,V>Map<K,V>DataWriter.writeMap
Tuple<Type,..>Tuple<T1,T2,..>DataWriter.writeTuple
ObjectVariantN/A

Notes:

  • A ZoneId must be provided when performing date operations.
  • Precision and scale must be provided when performing decimal operations.
  • In order for ClickHouse to parse a Java String as JSON, you need to enable enableJsonSupportAsString in ClickHouseClientConfig.
  • The connector requires an ElementConvertor to map elements in the input DataStream to ClickHouse payloads. To this end, the connector provides ClickHouseConvertor and POJOConvertor, which you can use to implement this mapping using the DataWriter serialization methods above.

Supported input formats

You can find the list of available ClickHouse input formats in this documentation page and ClickHouseFormat.java.

To specify the format the connector should use to serialize your DataStream to ClickHouse payloads, use the setClickHouseFormat function. For example:

ClickHouseAsyncSink<String> csvSink = new ClickHouseAsyncSink<>(
        convertorString,
        MAX_BATCH_SIZE,
        MAX_IN_FLIGHT_REQUESTS,
        MAX_BUFFERED_REQUESTS,
        MAX_BATCH_SIZE_IN_BYTES,
        MAX_TIME_IN_BUFFER_MS,
        MAX_RECORD_SIZE_IN_BYTES,
        clickHouseClientConfig
);
csvSink.setClickHouseFormat(ClickHouseFormat.CSV);
Note

By default, the connector will use either RowBinaryWithDefaults or RowBinary if setSupportDefault in ClickHouseClientConfig is explicitly set to true or false, respectively.

Metrics

The connector exposes the following additional metrics on top of Flink's existing metrics:

MetricDescriptionTypeStatus
numBytesSendTotal number of bytes sent to ClickHouse in the request payload. Note: this metric measures the serialized data size sent over the network and might differ from ClickHouse's written_bytes in system.query_log, which reflects the actual bytes written to storage after processingCounter
numRecordSendTotal number of records sent to ClickHouseCounter
numRequestSubmittedTotal number of requests sent (actual number of flushes performed)Counter
numOfDroppedBatchesTotal number of batches dropped due to non-retryable failuresCounter
numOfDroppedRecordsTotal number of records dropped due to non-retryable failuresCounter
totalBatchRetriesTotal number of batch retries due to retryable failuresCounter
writeLatencyHistogramHistogram of successful write latency distribution (ms)Histogram
writeFailureLatencyHistogramHistogram of failed write latency distribution (ms)Histogram
triggeredByMaxBatchSizeCounterTotal number of flushes triggered by reaching maxBatchSizeCounter
triggeredByMaxBatchSizeInBytesCounterTotal number of flushes triggered by reaching maxBatchSizeInBytesCounter
triggeredByMaxTimeInBufferMSCounterTotal number of flushes triggered by reaching maxTimeInBufferMSCounter
actualRecordsPerBatchHistogram of actual batch size distributionHistogram
actualBytesPerBatchHistogram of actual bytes per batch distributionHistogram

Limitations

  • The sink currently provides an at-least-once delivery guarantee. Work toward exactly-once semantics is being tracked here.
  • The sink does not yet support a dead-letter queue (DLQ) for buffering unprocessable records. In the meantime, the connector will attempt to re-insert records that fail and drop them if unsuccessful. This feature is being tracked here.
  • The sink does not yet support creation via Flink's Table API or Flink SQL. This feature is being tracked here.

ClickHouse version compatibility and security

  • The connector is tested against a range of recent ClickHouse versions, including latest and head, via a daily CI workflow. The tested versions are updated periodically as new ClickHouse releases become active. See here for the versions the connector is tested against daily.
  • See the ClickHouse security policy for known security vulnerabilities and how to report a vulnerability.
  • We recommend upgrading the connector continuously to not miss security fixes and new improvements.
  • If you have an issue with migration, please create a GitHub issue and we will respond!
  • For optimal performance, ensure your DataStream element type is not a Generic type - see here for Flink's type distinction. Non-generic elements will avoid the serialization overhead incurred by Kryo and improve throughput to ClickHouse.
  • We recommend setting maxBatchSize to at least 1000 and ideally between 10,000 to 100,000. See this guide on bulk inserts for more information.
  • To do OLTP-style deduplication or upsert to ClickHouse, refer to this documentation page. Note: this is not to be confused with batch deduplication that happens on retries, detailed below.

Troubleshooting

CANNOT_READ_ALL_DATA

The following error may occur:

com.clickhouse.client.api.ServerException: Code: 33. DB::Exception: Cannot read all data. Bytes read: 9205. Bytes expected: 1100022.: (at row 9) : While executing BinaryRowInputFormat. (CANNOT_READ_ALL_DATA)

Cause: Most commonly, the CANNOT_READ_ALL_DATA error means that your ClickHouse table schema has diverged from your Flink record schema. This can happen when one or the other is changed in a backwards incompatible way.

Solution: Update the schema in either (or both) your ClickHouse table or connector input data type so they are compatible. If needed, refer to the type mapping for how to resolve Java types to ClickHouse types. Note: if there are still records in flight, you will need to reset Flink state when you restart the connector.

Low throughput

You may experience that the connector's throughput does not scale with the job's parallelism (Flink task count) when writing to ClickHouse.

Cause: ClickHouse's background part merging process may be slowing down inserts. This can happen when the configured batch size is too small, the connector is flushing too frequently, or a combination of the two.

Solution: Monitor the numRequestSubmitted and actualRecordsPerBatch metrics to help determine how to tune your batch size (maxBatchSize) and how frequently to flush. Also, see Advanced and recommended usage for batch sizing recommendations.

I am missing rows in my ClickHouse table

Cause: The batch(es) were dropped either because of a non-retryable failure or they could not be inserted in the configured number of retries (settable via ClickHouseClientConfig.setNumberOfRetries()). Note: by default, the connector will attempt to re-insert a batch up to 3 times before dropping it.

Solution: Inspect the TaskManager logs and/or stack trace(s) for the root cause.

Contributing and support

If you'd like to contribute to the project or report any issues, we welcome your input! Visit our GitHub repository to open an issue, suggest improvements, or submit a pull request.

Contributions are welcome! Please check the contribution guide in the repository before starting. Thank you for helping improve the ClickHouse Flink connector!