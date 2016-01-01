Integrating Apache Beam and ClickHouse

Apache Beam is an open-source, unified programming model that enables developers to define and execute both batch and stream (continuous) data processing pipelines. The flexibility of Apache Beam lies in its ability to support a wide range of data processing scenarios, from ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) operations to complex event processing and real-time analytics. This integration leverage ClickHouse's official JDBC connector for the underlying insertion layer.

The integration package required to integrate Apache Beam and ClickHouse is maintained and developed under Apache Beam I/O Connectors - an integrations bundle of many popular data storage systems and databases. org.apache.beam.sdk.io.clickhouse.ClickHouseIO implementation located within the Apache Beam repo.

Add the following dependency to your package management framework:

Recommended Beam version The ClickHouseIO connector is recommended for use starting from Apache Beam version 2.59.0 . Earlier versions may not fully support the connector's functionality.

The artifacts could be found in the official maven repository.

The following example reads a CSV file named input.csv as a PCollection , converts it to a Row object (using the defined schema) and inserts it into a local ClickHouse instance using ClickHouseIO :

ClickHouse Apache Beam Is Supported Notes TableSchema.TypeName.FLOAT32 Schema.TypeName#FLOAT ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.FLOAT64 Schema.TypeName#DOUBLE ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.INT8 Schema.TypeName#BYTE ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.INT16 Schema.TypeName#INT16 ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.INT32 Schema.TypeName#INT32 ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.INT64 Schema.TypeName#INT64 ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.STRING Schema.TypeName#STRING ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.UINT8 Schema.TypeName#INT16 ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.UINT16 Schema.TypeName#INT32 ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.UINT32 Schema.TypeName#INT64 ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.UINT64 Schema.TypeName#INT64 ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.DATE Schema.TypeName#DATETIME ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.DATETIME Schema.TypeName#DATETIME ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.ARRAY Schema.TypeName#ARRAY ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.ENUM8 Schema.TypeName#STRING ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.ENUM16 Schema.TypeName#STRING ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.BOOL Schema.TypeName#BOOLEAN ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.TUPLE Schema.TypeName#ROW ✅ TableSchema.TypeName.FIXEDSTRING FixedBytes ✅ FixedBytes is a LogicalType representing a fixed-length

byte array located at

org.apache.beam.sdk.schemas.logicaltypes Schema.TypeName#DECIMAL ❌ Schema.TypeName#MAP ❌

You can adjust the ClickHouseIO.Write configuration with the following setter functions:

Parameter Setter Function Argument Type Default Value Description withMaxInsertBlockSize (long maxInsertBlockSize) 1000000 Maximum size of a block of rows to insert. withMaxRetries (int maxRetries) 5 Maximum number of retries for failed inserts. withMaxCumulativeBackoff (Duration maxBackoff) Duration.standardDays(1000) Maximum cumulative backoff duration for retries. withInitialBackoff (Duration initialBackoff) Duration.standardSeconds(5) Initial backoff duration before the first retry. withInsertDistributedSync (Boolean sync) true If true, synchronizes insert operations for distributed tables. withInsertQuorum (Long quorum) null The number of replicas required to confirm an insert operation. withInsertDeduplicate (Boolean deduplicate) true If true, deduplication is enabled for insert operations. withTableSchema (TableSchema schema) null Schema of the target ClickHouse table.

Please consider the following limitations when using the connector:

As of today, only Sink operation is supported. The connector doesn't support Source operation.

ClickHouse performs deduplication when inserting into a ReplicatedMergeTree or a Distributed table built on top of a ReplicatedMergeTree . Without replication, inserting into a regular MergeTree can result in duplicates if an insert fails and then successfully retries. However, each block is inserted atomically, and the block size can be configured using ClickHouseIO.Write.withMaxInsertBlockSize(long) . Deduplication is achieved by using checksums of the inserted blocks. For more information about deduplication, please visit Deduplication and Deduplicate insertion config.

The connector doesn't perform any DDL statements; therefore, the target table must exist prior insertion.