Integrations

Airbyte Data ingestion Use Airbyte, to create ELT data pipelines with more than 140 connectors to load and sync your data into ClickHouse. Documentation

AccelData Data management ADOC allows users to monitor and ensure the dependability and integrity of their visualized data, facilitating rea-time data processing and analytics. Documentation

Atlas Schema management Manage your ClickHouse schema as code. Documentation

Astrato Data visualization Astrato brings true Self-Service BI to Enterprises & Data Businesses by putting analytics in the hands of every user, enabling them to build dashboards, reports & data apps without IT. Documentation

AutoMQ Data ingestion Cloud-native Kafka and RocketMQ alternatives that decouples durability to S3 and EBS Website

BlinkOps Security automation Create automations to manage data and user permissions. Documentation

Bytewax Data ingestion Open source Python stream processor for transforming and ingesting data to ClickHouse Documentation

Calyptia (Fluent Bit) Data ingestion CNCF graduated open-source project for the collection, processing, and delivery of logs, metrics, and traces Blog

CloudCanal Data integration A data synchronization and migration tool. Website

CloudQuery Data ingestion Open source high-performance ELT framework. Documentation

Cube.js Data visualization Cube is the Semantic Layer for building data apps. Website

DBeaver SQL client Free multi-platform database administration tool. Connects to Clickhouse through JDBC driver. Documentation

DataGrip SQL client DataGrip is a powerful database IDE with dedicated support for ClickHouse. Documentation

Dataddo Data integration Data integration platform Website

DbVisualizer SQL client DbVisualizer is a database tool with extended support for ClickHouse. Documentation

Decodable Data ingestion Powerful Stream Processing Built On Apache Flink Website

Deepnote Data visualization Deepnote is a collaborative Jupyter-compatible data notebook built for teams to discover and share insights. Documentation

DLT Data integration An open source Python library that makes data loading easy. Documentation

Draxlr Data visualization Draxlr is a Business intelligence tool with data visualization and analytics. Documentation

EMQX 320备份 Data ingestion EMQX is an open source MQTT broker with a high-performance real-time message processing engine, powering event streaming for IoT devices at massive scale. Documentation

Explo Data visualization Explo is a customer-facing analytics tool for any platform Documentation

Gigasheet Data visualization A cloud big data analytics spreadsheet that enables business users to instantly analyze and explore ClickHouse data. Website

GlassFlow Data ingestion Real-time event streaming and data transformation in Python for ClickHouse Documentation

Goldsky Data Integration High-performance Web3 data indexing via Subgraphs and realtime data replication pipelines. Documentation

Grafana Data visualization With Grafana you can create, explore and share all of your data through dashboards. Documentation

Great Expectations Data management An open-source data management tool, with a paid cloud offering. Website

GrowthBook Data visualization Warehouse native experimentation platform (feature flagging and A/B testing). Documentation

HEX Data visualization Hex is a modern, collaborative platform with notebooks, data apps, SQL, Python, no-code, R, and so much more. Documentation

Hashboard Data visualization Hashboard is a business intelligence platform that enables self-service data exploration and metric tracking. Documentation

HighTouch Data integration Sync your data directly from your warehouse to 140+ destinations Website

Holistics Data visualization Business Intelligence for ClickHouse database Website

HouseWatch Data management Open source tool for monitoring and managing ClickHouse clusters. GitHub

IBM Instana Data management Instana can auto-discover and monitor ClickHouse server processes Documentation

Jitsu Data analytics An open-source event collection platform. Documentation

LangChain 🦜️🔗 SDK LangChain is a framework for developing applications powered by language models Documentation

Luzmo Data visualization Luzmo is an embedded analytics platform with a native ClickHouse integration, purpose-built for Software and SaaS applications. Documentation

Mage Data Ingestion Open-source data pipeline tool for transforming and integrating data Documentation

Metaplane Data management Data observability for every data team Website

MindsDB AI/ML The platform for customizing AI from enterprise data Website

Mitzu Data visualization Mitzu is a no-code warehouse-native product analytics application. Find funnel, retention, user segmentation insights without copying your data. Documentation

Mode Analytics Data visualization Business Intelligence built around data teams Website

Omni Data visualization Business intelligence that speaks your language. Explore, visualize, and model data your way with Omni. From spreadsheets to SQL—in a single platform. Website

Openblocks SQL client Openblocks is a low code platform for building UIs Documentation

OpsRamp (HP) Data management Provides observability metrics for ClickHouse Documentation

Popsink Data integration Build real-time Change Data Capture (CDC) pipelines to ClickHouse. Documentation

Prequel Data sharing Connect your ClickHouse instance to Prequel to share data to or sync data from your users and partners. Documentation

Quesma Data integration Use Kibana and OpenSearch Dashboards with data in ClickHouse. Website

Redash Data visualization Connect and query your data sources, build dashboards to visualize data and share Website

Restack Data Hub Data governance Users can achieve more comprehensive data governance and observability framework with Restack Data Hub. Documentation

Restack OpenMetadata Data quality Restack OpenMetadata supports metadata extraction, query usage tracking, data profiling, and data quality checks. Documentation

Retool No code Create your application with drag-and-drop interface. Documentation

Rill Data visualization Rill is an Operational BI tool purpose-built for slicing & dicing data with OLAP engines. Documentation

RisingWave Data ingestion SQL stream processing with a Postgres-like experience. 10x faster and more cost-efficient than Apache Flink. Documentation

RudderStack Data ingestion RudderStack makes it easy to collect and send customer data to the tools and teams that need it Documentation

RunReveal Data ingestion Ingest and normalize audit logs from any SaaS application into ClickHouse. Create alerts and detections from scheduled queries. Website

Sematext Data management Observability monitoring for ClickHouse databases. Documentation

SiSense Data visualization Embed analytics into any application or workflow Website

SigNoz Data visualization Open Source Observability Platform Documentation

Snappy Flow Data management Collects ClickHouse database metrics via plugin. Documentation

Soda Data quality Soda integration makes it easy for organziations to detect, resolve, and prevent data quality issues by running data quality checks on data before it is loaded into the database. Website

Splunk Data integration Splunk modular input to import to Splunk the ClickHouse Cloud Audit logs. Website,

Documentation

StreamingFast Data ingestion Blockchain-agnostic, parallelized and streaming-first data engine. Website

Streamkap Data ingestion Setup real-time CDC (Change Data Capture) streaming to ClickHouse with high throughput in minutes. Documentation

Supabase Data ingestion Open source Firebase alternative GitHub,Blog

Teleport Secure connection Teleport Database Service authenticates to ClickHouse using x509 certificates, which are available for the ClickHouse HTTP and Native (TCP) interfaces. Documentation

TABLUM.IO SQL client TABLUM.IO ingests data from a variety of sources, normalizes and cleans inconsistencies, and gives you access to it via SQL. Documentation

Tooljet Data Visualization ToolJet is an open-source low-code framework to build and deploy custom internal tools. Documentation

Upstash Data Ingestion A data platform offering serverless Kafka and other solutions Website

Vector Data ingestion A lightweight, ultra-fast tool for building observability pipelines with built-in compatibility with ClickHouse. Documentation

WarpStream Data Ingestion A Kafka compatible data streaming platform built directly on top of object storage Website

YepCode Data integration YepCode is the integration & automation tool that loves source code. Documentation