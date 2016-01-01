Install ClickHouse on Windows with WSL
Requirements
To install ClickHouse on Windows you will need WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux).
Install WSL
Open Windows PowerShell as administrator and run the following command:
You will be prompted to enter a new UNIX username and password. After you have entered your desired username and password you should see a message similar to:
Install ClickHouse via script using curl
Run the following command to install ClickHouse via script using curl:
If the script has successfully run you will see the message:
Start clickhouse-local
clickhouse-local allows you to process local and remote files using ClickHouse's
powerful SQL syntax and without the need for configuration. Table data is stored
in a temporary location, meaning that after a restart of
clickhouse-local
previously created tables are no longer available.
Run the following command to start clickhouse-local:
Start clickhouse-server
Should you wish to persist data, you'll want to run
clickhouse-server. You can
start the ClickHouse server using the following command:
Start clickhouse-client
With the server up and running, open a new terminal window and run the following command
to launch
clickhouse-client:
You will see something like this:
Table data is stored in the current directory and still available after a restart
of ClickHouse server. If necessary, you can pass
-C config.xml as an additional command line argument to
./clickhouse server
and provide further configuration in a configuration
file. All available configuration settings are documented here and in the
example configuration file
template.
You are now ready to start sending SQL commands to ClickHouse!