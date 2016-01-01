Skip to main content
Install ClickHouse on Windows with WSL

Requirements

To install ClickHouse on Windows you will need WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux).

Install WSL

Open Windows PowerShell as administrator and run the following command:

You will be prompted to enter a new UNIX username and password. After you have entered your desired username and password you should see a message similar to:

Install ClickHouse via script using curl

Run the following command to install ClickHouse via script using curl:

If the script has successfully run you will see the message:

Start clickhouse-local

clickhouse-local allows you to process local and remote files using ClickHouse's powerful SQL syntax and without the need for configuration. Table data is stored in a temporary location, meaning that after a restart of clickhouse-local previously created tables are no longer available.

Run the following command to start clickhouse-local:

Start clickhouse-server

Should you wish to persist data, you'll want to run clickhouse-server. You can start the ClickHouse server using the following command:

Start clickhouse-client

With the server up and running, open a new terminal window and run the following command to launch clickhouse-client:

You will see something like this:

Table data is stored in the current directory and still available after a restart of ClickHouse server. If necessary, you can pass -C config.xml as an additional command line argument to ./clickhouse server and provide further configuration in a configuration file. All available configuration settings are documented here and in the example configuration file template.

You are now ready to start sending SQL commands to ClickHouse!