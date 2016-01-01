Install ClickHouse on rpm-based distributions
It is recommended to use official pre-compiled
rpmpackages for CentOS, RedHat, and all other rpm-based Linux distributions.
Setup the RPM repository
Add the official repository by running the following command:
For systems with
zypper package manager (openSUSE, SLES), run:
In the steps below,
yum install can be replaced by
zypper install, depending
on which package manager you are using.
Install ClickHouse server and client
To install ClickHouse run the following commands:
- You can replace
stablewith
ltsto use different release kinds based on your needs.
- You can download and install packages manually from packages.clickhouse.com/rpm.
- To specify a particular version, add
-$versionto the end of the package name, for example:
Start ClickHouse server
To start ClickHouse server, run:
To start ClickHouse client, run:
If you set up a password for your server, then you will need to run:
Install standalone ClickHouse Keeper
In production environments we strongly recommend running ClickHouse Keeper on dedicated nodes. In test environments, if you decide to run ClickHouse Server and ClickHouse Keeper on the same server, then you do not need to install ClickHouse Keeper as it is included with ClickHouse server.
To install
clickhouse-keeper on standalone ClickHouse Keeper servers, run: