Install ClickHouse via script using curl

If you don't need to install ClickHouse for production, the quickest way to get set up is to run an install script using curl. The script will determine a suitable binary for your OS.

Install ClickHouse using curl

Run the following comand to download a single binary for your operating system.

For Mac users: If you are getting errors that the developer of the binary cannot be verified, please see here.

Start clickhouse-local

clickhouse-local allows you to process local and remote files using ClickHouse's powerful SQL syntax and without the need for configuration. Table data is stored in a temporary location, meaning that after a restart of clickhouse-local previously created tables are no longer available.

Run the following command to start clickhouse-local:

Start clickhouse-server

Should you wish to persist data, you'll want to run clickhouse-server. You can start the ClickHouse server using the following command:

Start clickhouse-client

With the server up and running, open a new terminal window and run the following command to launch clickhouse-client:

You will see something like this:

Table data is stored in the current directory and still available after a restart of ClickHouse server. If necessary, you can pass -C config.xml as an additional command line argument to ./clickhouse server and provide further configuration in a configuration file. All available configuration settings are documented here and in the example configuration file template.

You are now ready to start sending SQL commands to ClickHouse!

The Quick Start walks through the steps for creating tables and inserting data.