Install ClickHouse via script using curl

With the server up and running, open a new terminal window and run the following command to launch clickhouse-client :

You will see something like this:

Table data is stored in the current directory and still available after a restart of ClickHouse server. If necessary, you can pass -C config.xml as an additional command line argument to ./clickhouse server and provide further configuration in a configuration file. All available configuration settings are documented here and in the example configuration file template.

You are now ready to start sending SQL commands to ClickHouse!