Install ClickHouse via script using curl
If you don't need to install ClickHouse for production, the quickest way to get set up is to run an install script using curl. The script will determine a suitable binary for your OS.
Start clickhouse-local
clickhouse-local allows you to process local and remote files using ClickHouse's
powerful SQL syntax and without the need for configuration. Table data is stored
in a temporary location, meaning that after a restart of
clickhouse-local
previously created tables are no longer available.
Run the following command to start clickhouse-local:
Start clickhouse-server
Should you wish to persist data, you'll want to run
clickhouse-server. You can
start the ClickHouse server using the following command:
Start clickhouse-client
With the server up and running, open a new terminal window and run the following command
to launch
clickhouse-client:
You will see something like this:
Table data is stored in the current directory and still available after a restart
of ClickHouse server. If necessary, you can pass
-C config.xml as an additional command line argument to
./clickhouse server
and provide further configuration in a configuration
file. All available configuration settings are documented here and in the
example configuration file
template.
You are now ready to start sending SQL commands to ClickHouse!
The Quick Start walks through the steps for creating tables and inserting data.