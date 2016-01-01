Quick install

With the server up and running, open a new terminal window and run the following command to launch clickhouse-client :

./clickhouse client

You will see something like this:

./clickhouse client ClickHouse client version 24.5.1.117 (official build). Connecting to localhost:9000 as user default. Connected to ClickHouse server version 24.5.1. local-host :)

Table data is stored in the current directory and will still be available after a restart of the ClickHouse server. If necessary, you can pass -C config.xml as an additional command line argument to ./clickhouse server and provide further configuration in a configuration file. All available configuration settings are documented here and in the example configuration file template.

You're now ready to start sending SQL commands to ClickHouse!