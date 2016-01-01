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Quick install

If you don't need to install ClickHouse for production, the quickest way to get set up is using the ClickHouse CLI or running an install script using curl.

The ClickHouse CLI (clickhousectl) helps you install and manage local ClickHouse versions, launch servers, and run queries.

Install the ClickHouse CLI

curl https://clickhouse.com/cli | sh

A chctl alias is also created automatically for convenience.

Install ClickHouse

clickhousectl local install stable

Start clickhouse-server

clickhousectl local server start

The server runs in the background. To verify it's running:

clickhousectl local server list

Start clickhouse-client

clickhousectl local client

You will see something like this:

ClickHouse client version 24.5.1.117 (official build).
Connecting to localhost:9000 as user default.
Connected to ClickHouse server version 24.5.1.

local-host :)

You're now ready to start sending SQL commands to ClickHouse!

Tip

The Quick Start walks you through the steps for creating tables and inserting data.