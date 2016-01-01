Skip to main content
Install ClickHouse using tgz archives

It is recommended to use official pre-compiled tgz archives for all Linux distributions, where installation of deb or rpm packages is not possible.

Download and install latest stable version

The required version can be downloaded with curl or wget from repository https://packages.clickhouse.com/tgz/. After that downloaded archives should be unpacked and installed with installation scripts.

Below is an example of how to install the latest stable version.

For production environments, it's recommended to use the latest stable-version. You can find the release number on this GitHub page with postfix -stable.

Get the latest ClickHouse version

Get the latest ClickHouse version from GitHub and store it in LATEST_VERSION variable.

Detect your system architecture

Detect the system architecture and set the ARCH variable accordingly:

Download tarballs for each ClickHouse component

Download tarballs for each ClickHouse component. The loop tries architecture-specific packages first, then falls back to generic ones.

Extract and install packages

Run the commands below to extract and install the following packages:

  • clickhouse-common-static
  • clickhouse-common-static-dbg
  • clickhouse-server
  • clickhouse-client