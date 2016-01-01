Install ClickHouse using tgz archives
It is recommended to use official pre-compiled
tgzarchives for all Linux distributions, where installation of
debor
rpmpackages is not possible.
Download and install latest stable version
The required version can be downloaded with
curl or
wget from repository https://packages.clickhouse.com/tgz/.
After that downloaded archives should be unpacked and installed with installation scripts.
Below is an example of how to install the latest stable version.
For production environments, it's recommended to use the latest
stable-version.
You can find the release number on this GitHub page
with postfix
-stable.
Get the latest ClickHouse version
Get the latest ClickHouse version from GitHub and store it in
LATEST_VERSION variable.
Detect your system architecture
Detect the system architecture and set the ARCH variable accordingly:
Download tarballs for each ClickHouse component
Download tarballs for each ClickHouse component. The loop tries architecture-specific packages first, then falls back to generic ones.
Extract and install packages
Run the commands below to extract and install the following packages:
clickhouse-common-static
clickhouse-common-static-dbg
clickhouse-server
clickhouse-client