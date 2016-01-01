Install ClickHouse on Debian/Ubuntu
It is recommended to use official pre-compiled
debpackages for Debian or Ubuntu.
Setup the Debian repository
To install ClickHouse run the following commands:
- You can replace
stablewith
ltsto use different release kinds based on your needs.
- You can download and install packages manually from packages.clickhouse.com.
Old distributions method for installing the deb-packages
Install ClickHouse server and client
Start ClickHouse
To start the ClickHouse server, run:
To start ClickHouse client, run:
If you set up a password for your server, then you will need to run:
Install standalone ClickHouse Keeper
In production environments we strongly recommend running ClickHouse Keeper on dedicated nodes. In test environments, if you decide to run ClickHouse Server and ClickHouse Keeper on the same server, then you do not need to install ClickHouse Keeper as it is included with ClickHouse server.
To install
clickhouse-keeper on standalone ClickHouse Keeper servers, run:
Enable and start ClickHouse Keeper
Packages
The various deb packages available are detailed below:
|Package
|Description
clickhouse-common-static
|Installs ClickHouse compiled binary files.
clickhouse-server
|Creates a symbolic link for
clickhouse-server and installs the default server configuration.
clickhouse-client
|Creates a symbolic link for
clickhouse-client and other client-related tools. and installs client configuration files.
clickhouse-common-static-dbg
|Installs ClickHouse compiled binary files with debug info.
clickhouse-keeper
|Used to install ClickHouse Keeper on dedicated ClickHouse Keeper nodes. If you are running ClickHouse Keeper on the same server as ClickHouse server, then you do not need to install this package. Installs ClickHouse Keeper and the default ClickHouse Keeper configuration files.
If you need to install a specific version of ClickHouse, you have to install all packages with the same version:
sudo apt-get install clickhouse-server=21.8.5.7 clickhouse-client=21.8.5.7 clickhouse-common-static=21.8.5.7