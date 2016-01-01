Advanced installation methods

To manually compile ClickHouse, follow the instructions for Linux or macOS.

You can compile packages and install them or use programs without installing packages.

You'll need to create data and metadata folders manually and chown them for the desired user. Their paths can be changed in server config (src/programs/server/config.xml), by default they are:

On Gentoo, you can just use emerge clickhouse to install ClickHouse from sources.

ClickHouse's continuous integration (CI) infrastructure produces specialized builds for each commit in the ClickHouse repository, e.g. sanitized builds, unoptimized (Debug) builds, cross-compiled builds etc. While such builds are normally only useful during development, they can in certain situations also be interesting for users.

note Since ClickHouse's CI is evolving over time, the exact steps to download CI-generated builds may vary. Also, CI may delete too old build artifacts, making them unavailable for download.

For example, to download a aarch64 binary for ClickHouse v23.4, follow these steps: