Advanced installation methods
Compile from source
To manually compile ClickHouse, follow the instructions for Linux or macOS.
You can compile packages and install them or use programs without installing packages.
You'll need to create data and metadata folders manually and
chown them for the desired user. Their paths can be changed in server config (src/programs/server/config.xml), by default they are:
On Gentoo, you can just use
emerge clickhouse to install ClickHouse from sources.
Install a CI-generated Binary
ClickHouse's continuous integration (CI) infrastructure produces specialized builds for each commit in the ClickHouse repository, e.g. sanitized builds, unoptimized (Debug) builds, cross-compiled builds etc. While such builds are normally only useful during development, they can in certain situations also be interesting for users.
Since ClickHouse's CI is evolving over time, the exact steps to download CI-generated builds may vary. Also, CI may delete too old build artifacts, making them unavailable for download.
For example, to download a aarch64 binary for ClickHouse v23.4, follow these steps:
- Find the GitHub pull request for release v23.4: Release pull request for branch 23.4
- Click "Commits", then click a commit similar to "Update autogenerated version to 23.4.2.1 and contributors" for the particular version you like to install.
- Click the green check / yellow dot / red cross to open the list of CI checks.
- Click "Details" next to "Builds" in the list, it will open a page similar to this page
- Find the rows with compiler = "clang-*-aarch64" - there are multiple rows.
- Download the artifacts for these builds.