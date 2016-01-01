Selecting ClickHouse Data

ClickHouse is a SQL database, and you query your data by writing the same type of SELECT queries you are already familiar with. For example:

Note View the SQL Reference for more details on the syntax and available clauses and options.

Notice the response comes back in a nice table format:

Add a FORMAT clause to specify one of the many supported output formats of ClickHouse:

In the above query, the output is returned as tab-separated: