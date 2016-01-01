Selecting ClickHouse Data
ClickHouse is a SQL database, and you query your data by writing the same type of
SELECT queries you are already familiar with. For example:
View the SQL Reference for more details on the syntax and available clauses and options.
Notice the response comes back in a nice table format:
Add a
FORMAT clause to specify one of the many supported output formats of ClickHouse:
In the above query, the output is returned as tab-separated:
ClickHouse supports over 70 input and output formats, so between the thousands of functions and all the data formats, you can use ClickHouse to perform some impressive and fast ETL-like data transformations. In fact, you don't even
need a ClickHouse server up and running to transform data - you can use the
clickhouse-local tool. View the docs page of
clickhouse-local for details.