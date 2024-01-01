Working with arrays in ClickHouse

In this guide, you'll learn how to use arrays in ClickHouse along with some of the most commonly used array functions.

An array is an in-memory data structure which groups together values. We call these elements of the array, and each element can be referred to by an index, which indicates the position of the element in this grouping.

Arrays in ClickHouse can be formed using the array function:

array(T)

Or alternatively, using square brackets:

[]

For example, you can create an array of numbers:

SELECT array(1, 2, 3) AS numeric_array ┌─numeric_array─┐ │ [1,2,3] │ └───────────────┘

Or an array of strings:

SELECT array('hello', 'world') AS string_array ┌─string_array──────┐ │ ['hello','world'] │ └───────────────────┘

Or an array of nested types such as tuples:

SELECT array(tuple(1, 2), tuple(3, 4)) ┌─[(1, 2), (3, 4)]─┐ │ [(1,2),(3,4)] │ └──────────────────┘

You might be tempted to make an array of different types like this:

SELECT array('Hello', 'world', 1, 2, 3)

However, array elements should always have a common super-type, which is the smallest data type that can represent values from two or more different types without loss, allowing them to be used together. If there is no common super-type, you'll get an exception when you try to form the array:

Received exception: Code: 386. DB::Exception: There is no supertype for types String, String, UInt8, UInt8, UInt8 because some of them are String/FixedString/Enum and some of them are not: In scope SELECT ['Hello', 'world', 1, 2, 3]. (NO_COMMON_TYPE)

when creating arrays on the fly, ClickHouse picks the narrowest type that fits all elements. For example, if you create an array of integers and floats, a super-type of float is chosen:

SELECT [1::UInt8, 2.5::Float32, 3::UInt8] AS mixed_array, toTypeName([1, 2.5, 3]) AS array_type; ┌─mixed_array─┬─array_type─────┐ │ [1,2.5,3] │ Array(Float64) │ └─────────────┴────────────────┘

Creating arrays of different types You can use the use_variant_as_common_type setting to change the default behavior described above. This allows you to use the Variant type as a result type for if / multiIf / array / map functions when there is no common type for argument types. For example: SELECT [1, 'ClickHouse', ['Another', 'Array']] AS array, toTypeName(array) SETTINGS use_variant_as_common_type = 1; ┌─array────────────────────────────────┬─toTypeName(array)────────────────────────────┐ │ [1,'ClickHouse',['Another','Array']] │ Array(Variant(Array(String), String, UInt8)) │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────┘ You can then also read the types from the array by type name: SELECT [1, 'ClickHouse', ['Another', 'Array']] AS array, array.UInt8, array.String, array.`Array(String)` SETTINGS use_variant_as_common_type = 1; ┌─array────────────────────────────────┬─array.UInt8───┬─array.String─────────────┬─array.Array(String)─────────┐ │ [1,'ClickHouse',['Another','Array']] │ [1,NULL,NULL] │ [NULL,'ClickHouse',NULL] │ [[],[],['Another','Array']] │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────┴──────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────┘

Use of the index with square brackets provides a convenient way to access array elements. In ClickHouse, it's important to know that the array index always starts from 1. This may be different from other programming languages you're used to where arrays are zero-indexed.

For example, given an array, you can select the first element of an array by writing:

WITH array('hello', 'world') AS string_array SELECT string_array[1]; ┌─arrayElement⋯g_array, 1)─┐ │ hello │ └──────────────────────────┘

It is also possible to use negative indexes. In this way, you can select elements relative to the last element:

WITH array('hello', 'world') AS string_array SELECT string_array[-1]; ┌─arrayElement⋯g_array, -1)─┐ │ world │ └───────────────────────────┘

Despite arrays being 1 based-indexed, you can still access elements at position 0. The returned value will be the default value of the array type. In the example below, an empty string is returned as this is the default value for the string data type:

WITH ['hello', 'world', 'arrays are great aren\'t they?'] AS string_array SELECT string_array[0] ┌─arrayElement⋯g_array, 0)─┐ │ │ └──────────────────────────┘

ClickHouse offers a host of useful functions which operate on arrays. In this section, we'll look at some of the most useful ones, starting from the simplest and working up in complexity.

The length function is used to return the number of elements in the array:

WITH array('learning', 'ClickHouse', 'arrays') AS string_array SELECT length(string_array); ┌─length(string_array)─┐ │ 3 │ └──────────────────────┘

You can also use the arrayEnumerate function to return an array of indexes of the elements:

WITH array('learning', 'ClickHouse', 'arrays') AS string_array SELECT arrayEnumerate(string_array); ┌─arrayEnumerate(string_array)─┐ │ [1,2,3] │ └──────────────────────────────┘

If you want to find the index of a particular value, you can use the indexOf function:

SELECT indexOf([4, 2, 8, 8, 9], 8); ┌─indexOf([4, 2, 8, 8, 9], 8)─┐ │ 3 │ └─────────────────────────────┘

Notice that this function will return the first index it encounters if there are multiple identical values in the array. If your array elements are sorted in ascending order then you can use the indexOfAssumeSorted function.

The functions has , hasAll and hasAny are useful for determining whether an array contains a given value. Consider the following example:

WITH ['Airbus A380', 'Airbus A350', 'Airbus A220', 'Boeing 737', 'Boeing 747-400'] AS airplanes SELECT has(airplanes, 'Airbus A350') AS has_true, has(airplanes, 'Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor') AS has_false, hasAny(airplanes, ['Boeing 737', 'Eurofighter Typhoon']) AS hasAny_true, hasAny(airplanes, ['Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor', 'Eurofighter Typhoon']) AS hasAny_false, hasAll(airplanes, ['Boeing 737', 'Boeing 747-400']) AS hasAll_true, hasAll(airplanes, ['Boeing 737', 'Eurofighter Typhoon']) AS hasAll_false FORMAT Vertical;

has_true: 1 has_false: 0 hasAny_true: 1 hasAny_false: 0 hasAll_true: 1 hasAll_false: 0

So far, the examples have been pretty simple. The utility of arrays really shows itself when used on a real-world dataset.

We will be using the ontime dataset, which contains flight data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. You can find this dataset on the SQL playground.

We've selected this dataset as arrays are often well suited to working with time-series data and can assist in simplifying otherwise complex queries.

Tip Click the "play" button below to run the queries directly in the docs and see the result live.

There are many columns in this dataset, but we will focus on a subset of the columns. Run the query below to see what our data looks like:

-- SELECT -- * -- FROM ontime.ontime LIMIT 100 SELECT FlightDate, Origin, OriginCityName, Dest, DestCityName, DepTime, DepDelayMinutes, ArrTime, ArrDelayMinutes FROM ontime.ontime LIMIT 5

Let's take a look at the top 10 busiest airports in the US on a particular day chosen at random, say '2024-01-01'. We're interested in understanding how many flights depart from each airport. Our data contains one row per flight, but it would be convenient if we could group the data by the origin airport and roll the destinations into an array.

To achieve this we can use the groupArray aggregate function, which takes values of the specified column from each row and groups them in an array.

Run the query below to see how it works:

SELECT FlightDate, Origin, groupArray(toStringCutToZero(Dest)) AS Destinations FROM ontime.ontime WHERE Origin IN ('ATL', 'ORD', 'DFW', 'DEN', 'LAX', 'JFK', 'LAS', 'CLT', 'SFO', 'SEA') AND FlightDate='2024-01-01' GROUP BY FlightDate, Origin ORDER BY length(Destinations)

The toStringCutToZero in the query above is used to remove null characters which appear after some of the airport's 3 letter designation.

With the data in this format, we can easily find the order of the busiest airports by finding the length of the rolled up "Destinations" arrays:

WITH '2024-01-01' AS date, busy_airports AS ( SELECT FlightDate, Origin, --highlight-next-line groupArray(toStringCutToZero(Dest)) AS Destinations FROM ontime.ontime WHERE Origin IN ('ATL', 'ORD', 'DFW', 'DEN', 'LAX', 'JFK', 'LAS', 'CLT', 'SFO', 'SEA') AND FlightDate = date GROUP BY FlightDate, Origin ORDER BY length(Destinations) ) SELECT Origin, length(Destinations) AS outward_flights FROM busy_airports ORDER BY outward_flights DESC

We saw in the previous query that Denver International Airport was the airport with the most outward flights for our particular chosen day. Let's take a look at how many of those flights were on-time, delayed by 15-30 minutes or delayed by more than 30 minutes.

Many of the array functions in ClickHouse are so-called "higher-order functions" and accept a lambda function as the first parameter. The arrayMap function is an example of one such higher-order function and returns a new array from the provided array by applying a lambda function to each element of the original array.

Run the query below which uses the arrayMap function to see which flights were delayed or on-time. For pairs of origin/destinations, it shows the tail number and status for every flight:

WITH arrayMap( d -> if(d >= 30, 'DELAYED', if(d >= 15, 'WARNING', 'ON-TIME')), groupArray(DepDelayMinutes) ) AS statuses SELECT Origin, toStringCutToZero(Dest) AS Destination, arrayZip(groupArray(Tail_Number), statuses) as tailNumberStatuses FROM ontime.ontime WHERE Origin = 'DEN' AND FlightDate = '2024-01-01' AND DepTime IS NOT NULL AND DepDelayMinutes IS NOT NULL GROUP BY ALL

In the above query, the arrayMap function takes a single-element array [DepDelayMinutes] and applies the lambda function d -> if(d >= 30, 'DELAYED', if(d >= 15, 'WARNING', 'ON-TIME' to categorize it. Then the first element of the resulting array is extracted with [DepDelayMinutes][1] . The arrayZip function combines the Tail_Number array and the statuses array into a single array.

Next we'll look only at the number of flights that were delayed by 30 minutes or more, for airports DEN , ATL and DFW :

SELECT Origin, OriginCityName, --highlight-next-line length(arrayFilter(d -> d >= 30, groupArray(ArrDelayMinutes))) AS num_delays_30_min_or_more FROM ontime.ontime WHERE Origin IN ('DEN', 'ATL', 'DFW') AND FlightDate = '2024-01-01' GROUP BY Origin, OriginCityName ORDER BY num_delays_30_min_or_more DESC

In the query above we pass a lambda function as the first argument to the arrayFilter function. This lambda function itself takes the delay in minutes (d) and returns 1 if the condition is met, else 0 .

d -> d >= 30

Next, we'll figure out which pairs of major US airports serve the most common destinations with the help of the arraySort and arrayIntersect functions. arraySort takes an array and sorts the elements in ascending order by default, although you can also pass a lambda function to it to define the sorting order. arrayIntersect takes multiple arrays and returns an array which contains elements present in all the arrays.

Run the query below to see these two array functions in action:

WITH airport_routes AS ( SELECT Origin, --highlight-next-line arraySort(groupArray(DISTINCT toStringCutToZero(Dest))) AS destinations FROM ontime.ontime WHERE FlightDate = '2024-01-01' GROUP BY Origin ) SELECT a1.Origin AS airport1, a2.Origin AS airport2, --highlight-next-line length(arrayIntersect(a1.destinations, a2.destinations)) AS common_destinations FROM airport_routes a1 CROSS JOIN airport_routes a2 WHERE a1.Origin < a2.Origin AND a1.Origin IN ('DEN', 'ATL', 'DFW', 'ORD', 'LAS') AND a2.Origin IN ('DEN', 'ATL', 'DFW', 'ORD', 'LAS') ORDER BY common_destinations DESC LIMIT 10

The query works in two main stages. First, it creates a temporary dataset called airport_routes using a Common Table Expression (CTE) that looks at all flights on January 1, 2024, and for each origin airport, builds a sorted list of every unique destination which that airport serves. In the airport_routes result set, for example, DEN might have an array containing all the cities it flies to, like ['ATL', 'BOS', 'LAX', 'MIA', ...] and so on.

In the second stage, the query takes five major US hub airports ( DEN , ATL , DFW , ORD , and LAS ) and compares every possible pair of them. It does this using a cross join, which creates all combinations of these airports. Then, for each pair, it uses the arrayIntersect function to find which destinations appear in both airports' lists. The length function counts how many destinations they have in common.

The condition a1.Origin < a2.Origin , ensures that each pair only appears once. Without this, you'd get both JFK-LAX and LAX-JFK as separate results, which would be redundant since they represent the same comparison. Finally, the query sorts the results to show which airport pairs have the highest number of shared destinations and returns just the top 10. This reveals which major hubs have the most overlapping route networks, which could indicate competitive markets where multiple airlines are serving the same city pairs, or hubs that serve similar geographic regions and could potentially be used as alternative connection points for travelers.

While we're looking at delays, let's use yet another higher-order array function, arrayReduce , to find the average and maximum delay for each route from Denver International Airport:

SELECT Origin, toStringCutToZero(Dest) AS Destination, groupArray(DepDelayMinutes) AS delays, --highlight-start round(arrayReduce('avg', groupArray(DepDelayMinutes)), 2) AS avg_delay, round(arrayReduce('max', groupArray(DepDelayMinutes)), 2) AS worst_delay --highlight-end FROM ontime.ontime WHERE Origin = 'DEN' AND FlightDate = '2024-01-01' AND DepDelayMinutes IS NOT NULL GROUP BY Origin, Destination ORDER BY avg_delay DESC

In the example above, we used arrayReduce to find the average and maximum delays for various outward flights from DEN . arrayReduce applies an aggregate function, specified in the first parameter to the function, to the elements of the provided array, specified in the second parameter of the function.

Regular functions in ClickHouse have the property that they return the same number of rows than they receive. There is however, one interesting and unique function that breaks this rule, which is worth learning about - the arrayJoin function.

arrayJoin "explodes" an array by taking it and creating a separate row for each element. This is similar to the UNNEST or EXPLODE SQL functions in other databases.

Unlike most array functions that return arrays or scalar values, arrayJoin fundamentally changes the result set by multiplying the number of rows.

Consider the query below which returns an array of values from 0 to 100 in steps of 10. We could consider the array to be different delay times: 0 minutes, 10 minutes, 20 minutes, and so on.

WITH range(0, 100, 10) AS delay SELECT delay

We can write a query using arrayJoin to work out how many delays there were of up to that number of minutes between two airports. The query below creates a histogram showing the distribution of flight delays from Denver (DEN) to Miami (MIA) on January 1, 2024, using cumulative delay buckets:

WITH range(0, 100, 10) AS delay, toStringCutToZero(Dest) AS Destination SELECT 'Up to ' || arrayJoin(delay) || ' minutes' AS delayTime, countIf(DepDelayMinutes >= arrayJoin(delay)) AS flightsDelayed FROM ontime.ontime WHERE Origin = 'DEN' AND Destination = 'MIA' AND FlightDate = '2024-01-01' GROUP BY delayTime ORDER BY flightsDelayed DESC

In the query above we return an array of delays using a CTE clause ( WITH clause). Destination converts the destination code to a string.

We use arrayJoin to explode the delay array into separate rows. Each value from the delay array becomes its own row with alias del , and we get 10 rows: one for del=0 , one for del=10 , one for del=20 , etc. For each delay threshold ( del ), the query counts how many flights had delays greater than or equal to that threshold using countIf(DepDelayMinutes >= del) .

arrayJoin also has a SQL command equivalent ARRAY JOIN . The query above is reproduced below with the SQL command equivalent for comparison:

WITH range(0, 100, 10) AS delay, toStringCutToZero(Dest) AS Destination SELECT 'Up to ' || del || ' minutes' AS delayTime, countIf(DepDelayMinutes >= del) flightsDelayed FROM ontime.ontime ARRAY JOIN delay AS del WHERE Origin = 'DEN' AND Destination = 'MIA' AND FlightDate = '2024-01-01' GROUP BY ALL ORDER BY flightsDelayed DESC

Congratulations! You've learned how to work with arrays in ClickHouse, from basic array creation and indexing to powerful functions like groupArray , arrayFilter , arrayMap , arrayReduce , and arrayJoin . To continue your learning journey, explore the complete array functions reference to discover additional functions like arrayFlatten , arrayReverse , and arrayDistinct . You might also want to learn about related data structures such as tuples , JSON, and Map types which work well alongside arrays. Practice applying these concepts to your own datasets, and experiment with different queries on the SQL playground or other example datasets.

Arrays are a fundamental feature in ClickHouse that enable, efficient analytical queries - as you become more comfortable with array functions, you'll find they can dramatically simplify complex aggregations and time-series analysis. For more array fun, we recommend the YouTube video below from Mark, our resident data expert: