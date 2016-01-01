Network ports

2181 ZooKeeper default service port. Note: see 9181 for ClickHouse Keeper

8123 HTTP default port

8443 HTTP SSL/TLS default port

9000 Native Protocol port (also referred to as ClickHouse TCP protocol). Used by ClickHouse applications and processes like clickhouse-server , clickhouse-client , and native ClickHouse tools. Used for inter-server communication for distributed queries.

9004 MySQL emulation port

9005 PostgreSQL emulation port (also used for secure communication if SSL is enabled for ClickHouse).

9009 Inter-server communication port for low-level data access. Used for data exchange, replication, and inter-server communication.

9010 SSL/TLS for inter-server communications

9011 Native protocol PROXYv1 protocol port

9019 JDBC bridge

9100 gRPC port

9181 Recommended ClickHouse Keeper port

9234 Recommended ClickHouse Keeper Raft port (also used for secure communication if <secure>1</secure> enabled)

9363 Prometheus default metrics port

9281 Recommended Secure SSL ClickHouse Keeper port

9440 Native protocol SSL/TLS port