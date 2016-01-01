Network ports
Note
Ports described as default mean that the port number is configured in
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml. To customize your settings, add a file to
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/. See the configuration file documentation.
|Port
|Description
|2181
|ZooKeeper default service port. Note: see
9181 for ClickHouse Keeper
|8123
|HTTP default port
|8443
|HTTP SSL/TLS default port
|9000
|Native Protocol port (also referred to as ClickHouse TCP protocol). Used by ClickHouse applications and processes like
clickhouse-server,
clickhouse-client, and native ClickHouse tools. Used for inter-server communication for distributed queries.
|9004
|MySQL emulation port
|9005
|PostgreSQL emulation port (also used for secure communication if SSL is enabled for ClickHouse).
|9009
|Inter-server communication port for low-level data access. Used for data exchange, replication, and inter-server communication.
|9010
|SSL/TLS for inter-server communications
|9011
|Native protocol PROXYv1 protocol port
|9019
|JDBC bridge
|9100
|gRPC port
|9181
|Recommended ClickHouse Keeper port
|9234
|Recommended ClickHouse Keeper Raft port (also used for secure communication if
<secure>1</secure> enabled)
|9363
|Prometheus default metrics port
|9281
|Recommended Secure SSL ClickHouse Keeper port
|9440
|Native protocol SSL/TLS port
|42000
|Graphite default port