Network ports

Note

Ports described as default mean that the port number is configured in /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml. To customize your settings, add a file to /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/. See the configuration file documentation.

PortDescription
2181ZooKeeper default service port. Note: see 9181 for ClickHouse Keeper
8123HTTP default port
8443HTTP SSL/TLS default port
9000Native Protocol port (also referred to as ClickHouse TCP protocol). Used by ClickHouse applications and processes like clickhouse-server, clickhouse-client, and native ClickHouse tools. Used for inter-server communication for distributed queries.
9004MySQL emulation port
9005PostgreSQL emulation port (also used for secure communication if SSL is enabled for ClickHouse).
9009Inter-server communication port for low-level data access. Used for data exchange, replication, and inter-server communication.
9010SSL/TLS for inter-server communications
9011Native protocol PROXYv1 protocol port
9019JDBC bridge
9100gRPC port
9181Recommended ClickHouse Keeper port
9234Recommended ClickHouse Keeper Raft port (also used for secure communication if <secure>1</secure> enabled)
9363Prometheus default metrics port
9281Recommended Secure SSL ClickHouse Keeper port
9440Native protocol SSL/TLS port
42000Graphite default port