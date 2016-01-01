ClickHouse Keeper (clickhouse-keeper)
This page is not applicable to ClickHouse Cloud. The procedure documented here is automated in ClickHouse Cloud services.
ClickHouse Keeper provides the coordination system for data replication and distributed DDL queries execution. ClickHouse Keeper is compatible with ZooKeeper.
Implementation details
ZooKeeper is one of the first well-known open-source coordination systems. It's implemented in Java, and has quite a simple and powerful data model. ZooKeeper's coordination algorithm, ZooKeeper Atomic Broadcast (ZAB), doesn't provide linearizability guarantees for reads, because each ZooKeeper node serves reads locally. Unlike ZooKeeper, ClickHouse Keeper is written in C++ and uses the RAFT algorithm implementation. This algorithm allows linearizability for reads and writes, and has several open-source implementations in different languages.
By default, ClickHouse Keeper provides the same guarantees as ZooKeeper: linearizable writes and non-linearizable reads. It has a compatible client-server protocol, so any standard ZooKeeper client can be used to interact with ClickHouse Keeper. Snapshots and logs have an incompatible format with ZooKeeper, but the
clickhouse-keeper-converter tool enables the conversion of ZooKeeper data to ClickHouse Keeper snapshots. The interserver protocol in ClickHouse Keeper is also incompatible with ZooKeeper so a mixed ZooKeeper / ClickHouse Keeper cluster is impossible.
ClickHouse Keeper supports Access Control Lists (ACLs) the same way as ZooKeeper does. ClickHouse Keeper supports the same set of permissions and has the identical built-in schemes:
world,
auth and
digest. The digest authentication scheme uses the pair
username:password, the password is encoded in Base64.
External integrations are not supported.
Configuration
ClickHouse Keeper can be used as a standalone replacement for ZooKeeper or as an internal part of the ClickHouse server. In both cases the configuration is almost the same
.xml file.
Keeper configuration settings
The main ClickHouse Keeper configuration tag is
<keeper_server> and has the following parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
tcp_port
|Port for a client to connect.
2181
tcp_port_secure
|Secure port for an SSL connection between client and keeper-server.
|-
server_id
|Unique server id, each participant of the ClickHouse Keeper cluster must have a unique number (1, 2, 3, and so on).
|-
log_storage_path
|Path to coordination logs, just like ZooKeeper it is best to store logs on non-busy nodes.
|-
snapshot_storage_path
|Path to coordination snapshots.
|-
enable_reconfiguration
|Enable dynamic cluster reconfiguration via
reconfig.
False
max_memory_usage_soft_limit
|Soft limit in bytes of keeper max memory usage.
max_memory_usage_soft_limit_ratio *
physical_memory_amount
max_memory_usage_soft_limit_ratio
|If
max_memory_usage_soft_limit is not set or set to zero, we use this value to define the default soft limit.
0.9
cgroups_memory_observer_wait_time
|If
max_memory_usage_soft_limit is not set or is set to
0, we use this interval to observe the amount of physical memory. Once the memory amount changes, we will recalculate Keeper's memory soft limit by
max_memory_usage_soft_limit_ratio.
15
http_control
|Configuration of HTTP control interface.
|-
digest_enabled
|Enable real-time data consistency check
True
create_snapshot_on_exit
|Create a snapshot during shutdown
|-
hostname_checks_enabled
|Enable sanity hostname checks for cluster configuration (e.g. if localhost is used with remote endpoints)
True
four_letter_word_white_list
|White list of 4lw commands.
conf, cons, crst, envi, ruok, srst, srvr, stat, wchs, dirs, mntr, isro, rcvr, apiv, csnp, lgif, rqld, ydld
Other common parameters are inherited from the ClickHouse server config (
listen_host,
logger, and so on).
Internal coordination settings
Internal coordination settings are located in the
<keeper_server>.<coordination_settings> section and have the following parameters:
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
operation_timeout_ms
|Timeout for a single client operation (ms)
10000
min_session_timeout_ms
|Min timeout for client session (ms)
10000
session_timeout_ms
|Max timeout for client session (ms)
100000
dead_session_check_period_ms
|How often ClickHouse Keeper checks for dead sessions and removes them (ms)
500
heart_beat_interval_ms
|How often a ClickHouse Keeper leader will send heartbeats to followers (ms)
500
election_timeout_lower_bound_ms
|If the follower does not receive a heartbeat from the leader in this interval, then it can initiate leader election. Must be less than or equal to
election_timeout_upper_bound_ms. Ideally they shouldn't be equal.
1000
election_timeout_upper_bound_ms
|If the follower does not receive a heartbeat from the leader in this interval, then it must initiate leader election.
2000
rotate_log_storage_interval
|How many log records to store in a single file.
100000
reserved_log_items
|How many coordination log records to store before compaction.
100000
snapshot_distance
|How often ClickHouse Keeper will create new snapshots (in the number of records in logs).
100000
snapshots_to_keep
|How many snapshots to keep.
3
stale_log_gap
|Threshold when leader considers follower as stale and sends the snapshot to it instead of logs.
10000
fresh_log_gap
|When node became fresh.
200
max_requests_batch_size
|Max size of batch in requests count before it will be sent to RAFT.
100
force_sync
|Call
fsync on each write to coordination log.
true
quorum_reads
|Execute read requests as writes through whole RAFT consensus with similar speed.
false
raft_logs_level
|Text logging level about coordination (trace, debug, and so on).
system default
auto_forwarding
|Allow to forward write requests from followers to the leader.
true
shutdown_timeout
|Wait to finish internal connections and shutdown (ms).
5000
startup_timeout
|If the server doesn't connect to other quorum participants in the specified timeout it will terminate (ms).
30000
async_replication
|Enable async replication. All write and read guarantees are preserved while better performance is achieved. Settings is disabled by default to not break backwards compatibility
false
latest_logs_cache_size_threshold
|Maximum total size of in-memory cache of latest log entries
1GiB
commit_logs_cache_size_threshold
|Maximum total size of in-memory cache of log entries needed next for commit
500MiB
disk_move_retries_wait_ms
|How long to wait between retries after a failure which happened while a file was being moved between disks
1000
disk_move_retries_during_init
|The amount of retries after a failure which happened while a file was being moved between disks during initialization
100
experimental_use_rocksdb
|Use rocksdb as backend storage
0
Quorum configuration is located in the
<keeper_server>.<raft_configuration> section and contain servers description.
The only parameter for the whole quorum is
secure, which enables encrypted connection for communication between quorum participants. The parameter can be set
true if SSL connection is required for internal communication between nodes, or left unspecified otherwise.
The main parameters for each
<server> are:
id— Server identifier in a quorum.
hostname— Hostname where this server is placed.
port— Port where this server listens for connections.
can_become_leader— Set to
falseto set up the server as a
learner. If omitted, the value is
true.
In the case of a change in the topology of your ClickHouse Keeper cluster (e.g., replacing a server), please make sure to keep the mapping of
server_id to
hostname consistent and avoid shuffling or reusing an existing
server_id for different servers (e.g., it can happen if your rely on automation scripts to deploy ClickHouse Keeper)
If the host of a Keeper instance can change, we recommend to define and use a hostname instead of raw IP addresses. Changing hostname is equal to removing and adding the server back which in some cases can be impossible to do (e.g. not enough Keeper instances for quorum).
async_replication is disabled by default to avoid breaking backwards compatibility. If you have all your Keeper instances in a cluster running a version supporting
async_replication (v23.9+), we recommend enabling it because it can improve performance without any downsides.
Examples of configuration for quorum with three nodes can be found in integration tests with
test_keeper_ prefix. Example configuration for server #1:
How to run
ClickHouse Keeper is bundled into the ClickHouse server package, just add configuration of
<keeper_server> to your
/etc/your_path_to_config/clickhouse-server/config.xml and start ClickHouse server as always. If you want to run standalone ClickHouse Keeper you can start it in a similar way with:
If you don't have the symlink (
clickhouse-keeper) you can create it or specify
keeper as an argument to
clickhouse:
Four Letter Word Commands
ClickHouse Keeper also provides 4lw commands which are almost the same with Zookeeper. Each command is composed of four letters such as
mntr,
stat etc. There are some more interesting commands:
stat gives some general information about the server and connected clients, while
srvr and
cons give extended details on server and connections respectively.
The 4lw commands has a white list configuration
four_letter_word_white_list which has default value
conf,cons,crst,envi,ruok,srst,srvr,stat,wchs,dirs,mntr,isro,rcvr,apiv,csnp,lgif,rqld,ydld.
You can issue the commands to ClickHouse Keeper via telnet or nc, at the client port.
Bellow is the detailed 4lw commands:
ruok: Tests if server is running in a non-error state. The server will respond with
imokif it is running. Otherwise, it will not respond at all. A response of
imokdoes not necessarily indicate that the server has joined the quorum, just that the server process is active and bound to the specified client port. Use "stat" for details on state with respect to quorum and client connection information.
mntr: Outputs a list of variables that could be used for monitoring the health of the cluster.
srvr: Lists full details for the server.
stat: Lists brief details for the server and connected clients.
srst: Reset server statistics. The command will affect the result of
srvr,
mntrand
stat.
conf: Print details about serving configuration.
cons: List full connection/session details for all clients connected to this server. Includes information on numbers of packets received/sent, session id, operation latencies, last operation performed, etc...
crst: Reset connection/session statistics for all connections.
envi: Print details about serving environment
dirs: Shows the total size of snapshot and log files in bytes
isro: Tests if server is running in read-only mode. The server will respond with
roif in read-only mode or
rwif not in read-only mode.
wchs: Lists brief information on watches for the server.
wchc: Lists detailed information on watches for the server, by session. This outputs a list of sessions (connections) with associated watches (paths). Note, depending on the number of watches this operation may be expensive (impact server performance), use it carefully.
wchp: Lists detailed information on watches for the server, by path. This outputs a list of paths (znodes) with associated sessions. Note, depending on the number of watches this operation may be expensive (i.e., impact server performance), use it carefully.
dump: Lists the outstanding sessions and ephemeral nodes. This only works on the leader.
csnp: Schedule a snapshot creation task. Return the last committed log index of the scheduled snapshot if success or
Failed to schedule snapshot creation task.if failed. Note that
lgifcommand can help you determine whether the snapshot is done.
lgif: Keeper log information.
first_log_idx: my first log index in log store;
first_log_term: my first log term;
last_log_idx: my last log index in log store;
last_log_term: my last log term;
last_committed_log_idx: my last committed log index in state machine;
leader_committed_log_idx: leader's committed log index from my perspective;
target_committed_log_idx: target log index should be committed to;
last_snapshot_idx: the largest committed log index in last snapshot.
rqld: Request to become new leader. Return
Sent leadership request to leader.if request sent or
Failed to send leadership request to leader.if request not sent. Note that if node is already leader the outcome is same as the request is sent.
ftfl: Lists all feature flags and whether they are enabled for the Keeper instance.
ydld: Request to yield leadership and become follower. If the server receiving the request is leader, it will pause write operations first, wait until the successor (current leader can never be successor) finishes the catch-up of the latest log, and then resign. The successor will be chosen automatically. Return
Sent yield leadership request to leader.if request sent or
Failed to send yield leadership request to leader.if request not sent. Note that if node is already follower the outcome is same as the request is sent.
pfev: Returns the values for all collected events. For each event it returns event name, event value, and event's description.
HTTP Control
ClickHouse Keeper provides an HTTP interface to check if a replica is ready to receive traffic. It may be used in cloud environments, such as Kubernetes.
Example of configuration that enables
/ready endpoint:
Feature flags
Keeper is fully compatible with ZooKeeper and its clients, but it also introduces some unique features and request types that can be used by ClickHouse client.
Because those features can introduce backward incompatible change, most of them are disabled by default and can be enabled using
keeper_server.feature_flags config.
All features can be disabled explicitly.
If you want to enable a new feature for your Keeper cluster, we recommend you to first update all the Keeper instances in the cluster to a version that supports the feature and then enable the feature itself.
Example of feature flag config that disables
multi_read and enables
check_not_exists:
The following features are available:
multi_read - support for read multi request. Default:
1
filtered_list - support for list request which filters results by the type of node (ephemeral or persistent). Default:
1
check_not_exists - support for
CheckNotExists request which asserts that node doesn't exists. Default:
0
create_if_not_exists - support for
CreateIfNotExists requests which will try to create a node if it doesn't exist. If it exists, no changes are applied and
ZOK is returned. Default:
0
Migration from ZooKeeper
Seamless migration from ZooKeeper to ClickHouse Keeper is not possible. You have to stop your ZooKeeper cluster, convert data, and start ClickHouse Keeper.
clickhouse-keeper-converter tool allows converting ZooKeeper logs and snapshots to ClickHouse Keeper snapshot. It works only with ZooKeeper > 3.4. Steps for migration:
-
Stop all ZooKeeper nodes.
-
Optional, but recommended: find ZooKeeper leader node, start and stop it again. It will force ZooKeeper to create a consistent snapshot.
-
Run
clickhouse-keeper-converteron a leader, for example:
- Copy snapshot to ClickHouse server nodes with a configured
keeperor start ClickHouse Keeper instead of ZooKeeper. The snapshot must persist on all nodes, otherwise, empty nodes can be faster and one of them can become a leader.
keeper-converter tool is not available from the Keeper standalone binary.
If you have ClickHouse installed, you can use the binary directly:
Otherwise, you can download the binary and run the tool as described above without installing ClickHouse.
Recovering after losing quorum
Because ClickHouse Keeper uses Raft it can tolerate certain amount of node crashes depending on the cluster size.
E.g. for a 3-node cluster, it will continue working correctly if only 1 node crashes.
Cluster configuration can be dynamically configured, but there are some limitations. Reconfiguration relies on Raft also so to add/remove a node from the cluster you need to have a quorum. If you lose too many nodes in your cluster at the same time without any chance of starting them again, Raft will stop working and not allow you to reconfigure your cluster using the conventional way.
Nevertheless, ClickHouse Keeper has a recovery mode which allows you to forcefully reconfigure your cluster with only 1 node. This should be done only as your last resort if you cannot start your nodes again, or start a new instance on the same endpoint.
Important things to note before continuing:
- Make sure that the failed nodes cannot connect to the cluster again.
- Do not start any of the new nodes until it's specified in the steps.
After making sure that the above things are true, you need to do following:
- Pick a single Keeper node to be your new leader. Be aware that the data of that node will be used for the entire cluster, so we recommend using a node with the most up-to-date state.
- Before doing anything else, make a backup of the
log_storage_pathand
snapshot_storage_pathfolders of the picked node.
- Reconfigure the cluster on all of the nodes you want to use.
- Send the four letter command
rcvrto the node you picked which will move the node to the recovery mode OR stop Keeper instance on the picked node and start it again with the
--force-recoveryargument.
- One by one, start Keeper instances on the new nodes making sure that
mntrreturns
followerfor the
zk_server_statebefore starting the next one.
- While in the recovery mode, the leader node will return error message for
mntrcommand until it achieves quorum with the new nodes and refuse any requests from the client and the followers.
- After quorum is achieved, the leader node will return to the normal mode of operation, accepting all the requests using Raft-verify with
mntrwhich should return
leaderfor the
zk_server_state.
Using disks with Keeper
Keeper supports a subset of external disks for storing snapshots, log files, and the state file.
Supported types of disks are:
- s3_plain
- s3
- local
Following is an example of disk definitions contained inside a config.
To use a disk for logs
keeper_server.log_storage_disk config should be set to the name of disk.
To use a disk for snapshots
keeper_server.snapshot_storage_disk config should be set to the name of disk.
Additionally, different disks can be used for the latest logs or snapshots by using
keeper_server.latest_log_storage_disk and
keeper_server.latest_snapshot_storage_disk respectively.
In that case, Keeper will automatically move files to correct disks when new logs or snapshots are created. To use a disk for state file,
keeper_server.state_storage_disk config should be set to the name of disk.
Moving files between disks is safe and there is no risk of losing data if Keeper stops in the middle of transfer. Until the file is completely moved to the new disk, it's not deleted from the old one.
Keeper with
keeper_server.coordination_settings.force_sync set to
true (
true by default) cannot satisfy some guarantees for all types of disks.
Right now, only disks of type
local support persistent sync.
If
force_sync is used,
log_storage_disk should be a
local disk if
latest_log_storage_disk is not used.
If
latest_log_storage_disk is used, it should always be a
local disk.
If
force_sync is disabled, disks of all types can be used in any setup.
A possible storage setup for a Keeper instance could look like following:
This instance will store all but the latest logs on disk
log_s3_plain, while the latest log will be on the
log_local disk.
Same logic applies for snapshots, all but the latest snapshots will be stored on
snapshot_s3_plain, while the latest snapshot will be on the
snapshot_local disk.
Changing disk setup
Before applying a new disk setup, manually back up all Keeper logs and snapshots.
If a tiered disk setup is defined (using separate disks for the latest files), Keeper will try to automatically move files to the correct disks on startup.
The same guarantee is applied as before; until the file is completely moved to the new disk, it's not deleted from the old one, so multiple restarts can be safely done.
If it's necessary to move files to a completely new disk (or move from a 2-disk setup to a single disk setup), it's possible to use multiple definitions of
keeper_server.old_snapshot_storage_disk and
keeper_server.old_log_storage_disk.
The following config shows how we can move from the previous 2-disk setup to a completely new single-disk setup:
On startup, all the log files will be moved from
log_local and
log_s3_plain to the
log_local2 disk.
Also, all the snapshot files will be moved from
snapshot_local and
snapshot_s3_plain to the
snapshot_local2 disk.
Configuring logs cache
To minimize the amount of data read from disk, Keeper caches log entries in memory.
If requests are large, log entries will take too much memory so the amount of cached logs is capped.
The limit is controlled with these two configs:
latest_logs_cache_size_threshold- total size of latest logs stored in cache
commit_logs_cache_size_threshold- total size of subsequent logs that need to be committed next
If the default values are too big, you can reduce the memory usage by reducing these two configs.
You can use
pfev command to check amount of logs read from each cache and from a file.
You can also use metrics from Prometheus endpoint to track the current size of both caches.
Prometheus
Keeper can expose metrics data for scraping from Prometheus.
Settings:
endpoint– HTTP endpoint for scraping metrics by the Prometheus server. Start from ‘/’.
port– Port for
endpoint.
metrics– Flag that sets to expose metrics from the system.metrics table.
events– Flag that sets to expose metrics from the system.events table.
asynchronous_metrics– Flag that sets to expose current metrics values from the system.asynchronous_metrics table.
Example
Check (replace
127.0.0.1 with the IP addr or hostname of your ClickHouse server):
Please also see the ClickHouse Cloud Prometheus integration.
ClickHouse Keeper User Guide
This guide provides simple and minimal settings to configure ClickHouse Keeper with an example on how to test distributed operations. This example is performed using 3 nodes on Linux.
1. Configure Nodes with Keeper settings
-
Install 3 ClickHouse instances on 3 hosts (
chnode1,
chnode2,
chnode3). (View the Quick Start for details on installing ClickHouse.)
-
On each node, add the following entry to allow external communication through the network interface.
-
Add the following ClickHouse Keeper configuration to all three servers updating the
<server_id>setting for each server; for
chnode1would be
1,
chnode2would be
2, etc.
These are the basic settings used above:
Parameter Description Example tcp_port port to be used by clients of keeper 9181 default equivalent of 2181 as in zookeeper server_id identifier for each ClickHouse Keeper server used in raft configuration 1 coordination_settings section to parameters such as timeouts timeouts: 10000, log level: trace server definition of server participating list of each server definition raft_configuration settings for each server in the keeper cluster server and settings for each id numeric id of the server for keeper services 1 hostname hostname, IP or FQDN of each server in the keeper cluster
chnode1.domain.com
port port to listen on for interserver keeper connections 9234
-
Enable the Zookeeper component. It will use the ClickHouse Keeper engine:
These are the basic settings used above:
Parameter Description Example node list of nodes for ClickHouse Keeper connections settings entry for each server host hostname, IP or FQDN of each ClickHouse keeper node
chnode1.domain.com
port ClickHouse Keeper client port 9181
-
Restart ClickHouse and verify that each Keeper instance is running. Execute the following command on each server. The
ruokcommand returns
imokif Keeper is running and healthy:
-
The
systemdatabase has a table named
zookeeperthat contains the details of your ClickHouse Keeper instances. Let's view the table:
The table looks like:
2. Configure a cluster in ClickHouse
-
Let's configure a simple cluster with 2 shards and only one replica on 2 of the nodes. The third node will be used to achieve a quorum for the requirement in ClickHouse Keeper. Update the configuration on
chnode1and
chnode2. The following cluster defines 1 shard on each node for a total of 2 shards with no replication. In this example, some of the data will be on node and some will be on the other node:
Parameter Description Example shard list of replicas on the cluster definition list of replicas for each shard replica list of settings for each replica settings entries for each replica host hostname, IP or FQDN of server that will host a replica shard
chnode1.domain.com
port port used to communicate using the native tcp protocol 9000 user username that will be used to authenticate to the cluster instances default password password for the user define to allow connections to cluster instances
ClickHouse123!
-
Restart ClickHouse and verify the cluster was created:
You should see your cluster:
3. Create and test distributed table
-
Create a new database on the new cluster using ClickHouse client on
chnode1. The
ON CLUSTERclause automatically creates the database on both nodes.
-
Create a new table on the
db1database. Once again,
ON CLUSTERcreates the table on both nodes.
-
On the
chnode1node, add a couple of rows:
-
Add a couple of rows on the
chnode2node:
-
Notice that running a
SELECTstatement on each node only shows the data on that node. For example, on
chnode1:
On
chnode2:
-
-
You can create a
Distributedtable to represent the data on the two shards. Tables with the
Distributedtable engine do not store any data of their own, but allow distributed query processing on multiple servers. Reads hit all the shards, and writes can be distributed across the shards. Run the following query on
chnode1:
-
Notice querying
dist_tablereturns all four rows of data from the two shards:
Summary
This guide demonstrated how to set up a cluster using ClickHouse Keeper. With ClickHouse Keeper, you can configure clusters and define distributed tables that can be replicated across shards.
Configuring ClickHouse Keeper with unique paths
Description
This article describes how to use the built-in
{uuid} macro setting
to create unique entries in ClickHouse Keeper or ZooKeeper. Unique
paths help when creating and dropping tables frequently because
this avoids having to wait several minutes for Keeper garbage collection
to remove path entries as each time a path is created a new
uuid is used
in that path; paths are never reused.
Example Environment
A three node cluster that will be configured to have ClickHouse Keeper on all three nodes, and ClickHouse on two of the nodes. This provides ClickHouse Keeper with three nodes (including a tiebreaker node), and a single ClickHouse shard made up of two replicas.
|node
|description
chnode1.marsnet.local
|data node - cluster
cluster_1S_2R
chnode2.marsnet.local
|data node - cluster
cluster_1S_2R
chnode3.marsnet.local
|ClickHouse Keeper tie breaker node
Example config for cluster:
Procedures to set up tables to use
{uuid}
- Configure Macros on each server example for server 1:
Notice that we define macros for
shard and
replica, but that
{uuid} is not defined here, it is built-in and there is no need to define.
- Create a Database
- Create a table on the cluster using the macros and
{uuid}
- Create a distributed table
Testing
- Insert data into first node (e.g
chnode1)
- Insert data into second node (e.g.,
chnode2)
- View records using distributed table
Alternatives
The default replication path can be defined beforehand by macros and using also
{uuid}
- Set default for tables on each node
You can also define a macro
{database} on each node if nodes are used for certain databases.
- Create table without explicit parameters:
- Verify it used the settings used in default config
Troubleshooting
Example command to get table information and UUID:
Example command to get information about the table in zookeeper with UUID for the table above
Database must be
Atomic, if upgrading from a previous version, the
default database is likely of
Ordinary type.
To check:
For example,
ClickHouse Keeper dynamic reconfiguration
This page is not applicable to ClickHouse Cloud. The procedure documented here is automated in ClickHouse Cloud services.
Description
ClickHouse Keeper partially supports ZooKeeper
reconfig
command for dynamic cluster reconfiguration if
keeper_server.enable_reconfiguration is turned on.
If this setting is turned off, you may reconfigure the cluster by altering the replica's
raft_configuration
section manually. Make sure you the edit files on all replicas as only the leader will apply changes.
Alternatively, you can send a
reconfig query through any ZooKeeper-compatible client.
A virtual node
/keeper/config contains last committed cluster configuration in the following format:
- Each server entry is delimited by a newline.
server_typeis either
participantor
learner(learner does not participate in leader elections).
server_priorityis a non-negative integer telling which nodes should be prioritised on leader elections. Priority of 0 means server will never be a leader.
Example:
You can use
reconfig command to add new servers, remove existing ones, and change existing servers'
priorities, here are examples (using
clickhouse-keeper-client):
And here are examples for
kazoo:
Servers in
joining should be in server format described above. Server entries should be delimited by commas.
While adding new servers, you can omit
server_priority (default value is 1) and
server_type (default value
is
participant).
If you want to change existing server priority, add it to
joining with target priority.
Server host, port, and type must be equal to existing server configuration.
Servers are added and removed in order of appearance in
joining and
leaving.
All updates from
joining are processed before updates from
leaving.
There are some caveats in Keeper reconfiguration implementation:
-
Only incremental reconfiguration is supported. Requests with non-empty
new_membersare declined.
ClickHouse Keeper implementation relies on NuRaft API to change membership dynamically. NuRaft has a way to add a single server or remove a single server, one at a time. This means each change to configuration (each part of
joining, each part of
leaving) must be decided on separately. Thus there is no bulk reconfiguration available as it would be misleading for end users.
Changing server type (participant/learner) isn't possible either as it's not supported by NuRaft, and the only way would be to remove and add server, which again would be misleading.
-
You cannot use the returned
znodestatvalue.
-
The
from_versionfield is not used. All requests with set
from_versionare declined. This is due to the fact
/keeper/configis a virtual node, which means it is not stored in persistent storage, but rather generated on-the-fly with the specified node config for every request. This decision was made as to not duplicate data as NuRaft already stores this config.
-
Unlike ZooKeeper, there is no way to wait on cluster reconfiguration by submitting a
synccommand. New config will be eventually applied but with no time guarantees.
-
reconfigcommand may fail for various reasons. You can check cluster's state and see whether the update was applied.
Converting a single-node keeper into a cluster
Sometimes it's necessary to extend experimental keeper node into a cluster. Here's a scheme of how to do it step-by-step for 3 nodes cluster:
- IMPORTANT: new nodes must be added in batches less than the current quorum, otherwise they will elect a leader among them. In this example one by one.
- The existing keeper node must have
keeper_server.enable_reconfigurationconfiguration parameter turned on.
- Start a second node with the full new configuration of keeper cluster.
- After it's started, add it to the node 1 using
reconfig.
- Now, start a third node and add it using
reconfig.
- Update the
clickhouse-serverconfiguration by adding new keeper node there and restart it to apply the changes.
- Update the raft configuration of the node 1 and, optionally, restart it.
To get confident with the process, here's a sandbox repository.
Unsupported Features
While ClickHouse Keeper aims to be fully compatible with ZooKeeper, there are some features that are currently not implemented (although development is ongoing):
createdoes not support returning
Statobject
createdoes not support TTL
addWatchdoes not work with
PERSISTENTwatches
removeWatchand
removeAllWatchesare not supported
setWatchesis not supported
- Creating
CONTAINERtype znodes is not supported
SASL authenticationis not supported