Configuring SSL-TLS
This page is not applicable to ClickHouse Cloud. The procedure documented here is automated in ClickHouse Cloud services.
This guide provides simple and minimal settings to configure ClickHouse to use OpenSSL certificates to validate connections. For this demonstration, a self-signed Certificate Authority (CA) certificate and key are created with node certificates to make the connections with appropriate settings.
TLS implementation is complex and there are many options to consider to ensure a fully secure and robust deployment. This is a basic tutorial with basic SSL/TLS configuration examples. Consult with your PKI/security team to generate the correct certificates for your organization.
Review this basic tutorial on certificate usage for an introductory overview.
1. Create a ClickHouse Deployment
This guide was written using Ubuntu 20.04 and ClickHouse installed on the following hosts using the DEB package (using apt). The domain is
marsnet.local:
|Host
|IP Address
chnode1
|192.168.1.221
chnode2
|192.168.1.222
chnode3
|192.168.1.223
View the Quick Start for more details on how to install ClickHouse.
2. Create SSL certificates
Using self-signed certificates are for demonstration purposes only and should not used in production. Certificate requests should be created to be signed by the organization and validated using the CA chain that will be configured in the settings. However, these steps can be used to configure and test settings, then can be replaced by the actual certificates that will be used.
-
Generate a key that will be used for the new CA:
-
Generate a new self-signed CA certificate. The following will create a new certificate that will be used to sign other certificates using the CA key:Note
Backup the key and CA certificate in a secure location not in the cluster. After generating the node certificates, the key should be deleted from the cluster nodes.
-
Verify the contents of the new CA certificate:
-
Create a certificate request (CSR) and generate a key for each node:
-
Using the CSR and CA, create new certificate and key pairs:
-
Verify the certs for subject and issuer:
-
Check that the new certificates verify against the CA cert:
3. Create and Configure a directory to store certificates and keys.
This must be done on each node. Use appropriate certificates and keys on each host.
-
Create a folder in a directory accessible by ClickHouse in each node. We recommend the default configuration directory (e.g.
/etc/clickhouse-server):
-
Copy the CA certificate, node certificate and key corresponding to each node to the new certs directory.
-
Update owner and permissions to allow ClickHouse to read the certificates:
4. Configure the environment with basic clusters using ClickHouse Keeper
For this deployment environment, the following ClickHouse Keeper settings are used in each node. Each server will have its own
<server_id>. (For example,
<server_id>1</server_id> for node
chnode1, and so on.)
Recommended port is
9281 for ClickHouse Keeper. However, the port is configurable and can be set if this port is in use already by another application in the environment.
For a full explanation of all options, visit https://clickhouse.com/docs/operations/clickhouse-keeper/
-
Add the following inside the
<clickhouse>tag in ClickHouse server
config.xmlNote
For production environments, it is recommended to use a separate
.xmlconfig file in the
config.ddirectory. For more information, visit https://clickhouse.com/docs/operations/configuration-files/
-
Uncomment and update the keeper settings on all nodes and set the
<secure>flag to 1:
-
Update and add the following cluster settings to
chnode1and
chnode2.
chnode3will be used for the ClickHouse Keeper quorum.Note
For this configuration, only one example cluster is configured. The test sample clusters must be either removed, commented out or if an existing cluster exists that is being tested, then the port must be updated and the
<secure>option must be added. The
<userand
<password>must be set if the
defaultuser was initially configured to have a password in the installation or in the
users.xmlfile.
The following creates a cluster with one shard replica on two servers (one on each node).
-
Define macros values to be able to create a ReplicatedMergeTree table for testing. On
chnode1:
On
chnode2:
5. Configure SSL-TLS interfaces on ClickHouse nodes
The settings below are configured in the ClickHouse server
config.xml
-
Set the display name for the deployment (optional):
-
Set ClickHouse to listen on external ports:
-
Configure the
httpsport and disable the
httpport on each node:
-
Configure the ClickHouse Native secure TCP port and disable the default non-secure port on each node:
-
Configure the
interserver httpsport and disable the default non-secure port on each node:
-
Configure OpenSSL with certificates and pathsNote
Each filename and path must be updated to match the node that it is being configured on. For example, update the
<certificateFile>entry to be
chnode2.crtwhen configuring in
chnode2host.
For more information, visit https://clickhouse.com/docs/operations/server-configuration-parameters/settings/#server_configuration_parameters-openssl
-
Configure gRPC for SSL on every node:
For more information, visit https://clickhouse.com/docs/interfaces/grpc/
-
Configure ClickHouse client on at least one of the nodes to use SSL for connections in its own
config.xmlfile (by default in
/etc/clickhouse-client/):
-
Disable default emulation ports for MySQL and PostgreSQL:
6. Testing
-
Start all nodes, one at a time:
-
Verify secure ports are up and listening, should look similar to this example on each node:
ClickHouse Port Description 8443 https interface 9010 interserver https port 9281 ClickHouse Keeper secure port 9440 secure Native TCP protocol 9444 ClickHouse Keeper Raft port
-
Verify ClickHouse Keeper health The typical 4 letter word (4lW) commands will not work using
echowithout TLS, here is how to use the commands with
openssl.
- Start an interactive session with
openssl
- Start an interactive session with
- Send the 4LW commands in the openssl session
-
Start the ClickHouse client using
--secureflag and SSL port:
-
Log into the Play UI using the
httpsinterface at
https://chnode1.marsnet.local:8443/play.Note
the browser will show an untrusted certificate since it is being reached from a workstation and the certificates are not in the root CA stores on the client machine. When using certificates issued from a public authority or enterprise CA, it should show trusted.
-
Create a replicated table:
-
Add a couple rows on
chnode1:
-
Verify the replication by viewing the rows on
chnode2:
Summary
This article focused on getting a ClickHouse environment configured with SSL/TLS. The settings will differ for different requirements in production environments; for example, certificate verification levels, protocols, ciphers, etc. But you should now have a good understanding of the steps involved in configuring and implementing secure connections.