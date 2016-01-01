Configuring ClickHouse to Use LDAP for Authentication and Role Mapping
This page is not applicable to ClickHouse Cloud. The feature documented here is not available in ClickHouse Cloud services. See the ClickHouse Cloud Compatibility guide for more information.
ClickHouse can be configured to use LDAP to authenticate ClickHouse database users. This guide provides a simple example of integrating ClickHouse with an LDAP system authenticating to a publicly available directory.
1. Configure LDAP connection settings in ClickHouse
-
Test your connection to this public LDAP server:
The reply will be something like this:
-
Edit the
config.xmlfile and add the following to configure LDAP:Note
The
<test_ldap_server>tags is an arbitrary label to identify a particular LDAP server.
These are the basic settings used above:
Parameter Description Example host hostname or IP of LDAP server ldap.forumsys.com port directory port for LDAP server 389 bind_dn template path to users
uid={user_name},dc=example,dc=com
enable_tls whether to use secure ldap no tls_require_cert whether to require certificate for connection neverNote
In this example, since the public server uses 389 and does not use a secure port, we disable TLS for demonstration purposes.Note
View the LDAP doc page for more details on the LDAP settings.
-
Add the
<ldap>section to
<user_directories>section to configure the user role mapping. This section defines when a user is authenticated and what role the user will receive. In this basic example, any user authenticating to LDAP will receive the
scientists_rolewhich will be defined at a later step in ClickHouse. The section should look similar to this:
These are the basic settings used above:
Parameter Description Example server label defined in the prior ldap_servers section test_ldap_server roles name of the roles defined in ClickHouse the users will be mapped to scientists_role base_dn base path to start search for groups with user dc=example,dc=com search_filter ldap search filter to identify groups to select for mapping users
(&(objectClass=groupOfUniqueNames)(uniqueMember={bind_dn}))
attribute which attribute name should value be returned from cn
-
Restart your ClickHouse server to apply the settings.
2. Configure ClickHouse database roles and permissions
The procedures in this section assumes that SQL Access Control and Account Management in ClickHouse has been enabled. To enable, view the SQL Users and Roles guide.
-
Create a role in clickhouse with the same name used in the role mapping section of the
config.xmlfile
-
Grant needed privileges to the role. The following statement grants admin privileges to any user able to authenticate through LDAP:
3. Test the LDAP configuration
-
Login using the ClickHouse clientNote
Use the
ldapsearchcommand in step 1 to view all of the users available in the directory and for all of the users the password is
password
-
Test that the user was mapped correctly to the
scientists_rolerole and has admin permissions
Summary
This article demonstrated the basics of configuring ClickHouse to authenticate to an LDAP server and also to map to a role. There are also options for configuring individual users in ClickHouse but having those users be authenticated by LDAP without configuring automated role mapping. The LDAP module can also be used to connect to Active Directory.