Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

Manage and Deploy

This section contains the following topics:

TopicDescription
Deployment and ScalingWorking deployment examples based on the advice provided to ClickHouse users by the ClickHouse Support and Services organization.
Separation of Storage and ComputeGuide exploring how you can use ClickHouse and S3 to implement an architecture with separated storage and compute.
Sizing and Hardware RecommendationsGuide discussing general recommendations regarding hardware, compute, memory, and disk configurations for open-source users.
Configuring ClickHouse KeeperInformation and examples on how to configure ClickHouse Keeper.
Network portsList of network ports used by ClickHouse.
Re-balancing ShardsRecommendations on re-balancing shards.
Does ClickHouse support multi-region replication?FAQ on multi-region replication.
Which ClickHouse version to use in production?FAQ on ClickHouse versions for production use.
Cluster DiscoveryInformation and examples of ClickHouse's cluster discovery feature.
MonitoringInformation on how you can monitor hardware resource utilization and server metrics of ClickHouse.
Tracing ClickHouse with OpenTelemetryInformation on using OpenTelemetry with ClickHouse.
QuotasInformation and examples on quotas in ClickHouse.
Secured Communication with ZookeeperGuide to setting up secured communication between ClickHouse and Zookeeper.
Startup ScriptsExample of how to run startup scripts during startup, useful for migrations or automatic schema creation.
External Disks for Storing DataInformation and examples on configuring external storage with ClickHouse.
Allocation profilingInformation and examples on allocation sampling and profiling with jemalloc.
Backup and RestoreGuide to backing up to a local disk or external storage.
CachesExplainer on the various cache types in ClickHouse.
Workload schedulingExplainer on workload scheduling in ClickHouse.
Self-managed UpgradeGuidelines on carrying out a self-managed upgrade.
TroubleshootingAssorted troubleshooting tips.
Usage RecommendationsAssorted ClickHouse hardware and software usage recommendations.
Distributed DDLExplainer of the ON CLUSTER clause.