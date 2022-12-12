Generating random test data in ClickHouse

Generating random data is useful when testing new use cases or benchmarking your implementation. ClickHouse has a wide range of functions for generating random data that, in many cases, avoid the need for an external data generator.

This guide provides several examples of how to generate random datasets in ClickHouse with different randomness requirements.

Use-case: Generate a quick dataset of user events with random timestamps and event types.

CREATE TABLE user_events ( event_id UUID, user_id UInt32, event_type LowCardinality(String), event_time DateTime ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY event_time; INSERT INTO user_events SELECT generateUUIDv4() AS event_id, rand() % 10000 AS user_id, arrayJoin(['click','view','purchase']) AS event_type, now() - INTERVAL rand() % 3600*24 SECOND AS event_time FROM numbers(1000000);

rand() % 10000 : uniform distribution of 10k users

: uniform distribution of 10k users arrayJoin(...) : randomly selects one of three event types

: randomly selects one of three event types Timestamps spread over the previous 24 hours

Use-case: Simulate purchase amounts where most values are low, but a few are high.

CREATE TABLE purchases ( dt DateTime, customer_id UInt32, total_spent Float32 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY dt; INSERT INTO purchases SELECT now() - INTERVAL randUniform(1,1_000_000) SECOND AS dt, number AS customer_id, 15 + round(randExponential(1/10), 2) AS total_spent FROM numbers(500000);

Uniform timestamps over recent period

randExponential(1/10) — most totals near 0, offset by 15 as a minimum ([ClickHouse][1], [ClickHouse][2], [Atlantic.Net][3], [GitHub][4])

Use-case: Simulate event arrivals that cluster around a specific period (e.g., peak hour).

CREATE TABLE events ( dt DateTime, event_type String ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY dt; INSERT INTO events SELECT toDateTime('2022-12-12 12:00:00') - ((12 + randPoisson(12)) * 3600) AS dt, 'click' AS event_type FROM numbers(200000);

Events peak around noon, with Poisson-distributed deviation

Use-case: Emulate system metrics (e.g., CPU usage) that vary over time.

CREATE TABLE cpu_metrics ( host String, ts DateTime, usage Float32 ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (host, ts); INSERT INTO cpu_metrics SELECT arrayJoin(['host1','host2','host3']) AS host, now() - INTERVAL number SECOND AS ts, greatest(0.0, least(100.0, randNormal(50 + 30*sin(toUInt32(ts)%86400/86400*2*pi()), 10) )) AS usage FROM numbers(10000);

usage follows a diurnal sine wave + randomness

follows a diurnal sine wave + randomness Values bounded to [0,100]

Use-case: Create user profiles with multi-valued interests.

CREATE TABLE user_profiles ( user_id UInt32, interests Array(String), scores Array(UInt8) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY user_id; INSERT INTO user_profiles SELECT number AS user_id, arrayShuffle(['sports','music','tech'])[1 + rand() % 3 : 1 + rand() % 3] AS interests, [rand() % 100, rand() % 100, rand() % 100] AS scores FROM numbers(20000);

Random array length between 1–3

Three per-user scores for each interest

Tip Read the Generating Random Data in ClickHouse blog for even more examples.

The generateRandomStructure function is particularly useful when combined with the generateRandom table engine for testing, benchmarking, or creating mock data with arbitrary schemas.

Let's start by just seeing what a random structure looks like using the generateRandomStructure function:

SELECT generateRandomStructure(5);

You might see something like:

c1 UInt32, c2 Array(String), c3 DateTime, c4 Nullable(Float64), c5 Map(String, Int16)

You can also use a seed to get the same structure every time:

SELECT generateRandomStructure(3, 42);

c1 String, c2 Array(Nullable(Int32)), c3 Tuple(UInt8, Date)

Now let's create an actual table and fill it with random data:

CREATE TABLE my_test_table ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple() AS SELECT * FROM generateRandom( 'col1 UInt32, col2 String, col3 Float64, col4 DateTime', 1, -- seed for data generation 10 -- number of different random values ) LIMIT 100; -- 100 rows -- Step 2: Query your new table SELECT * FROM my_test_table LIMIT 5;

┌───────col1─┬─col2──────┬─────────────────────col3─┬────────────────col4─┐ │ 4107652264 │ &b!M-e;7 │ 1.0013455832230728e-158 │ 2059-08-14 19:03:26 │ │ 652895061 │ Dj7peUH{T │ -1.032074207667996e112 │ 2079-10-06 04:18:16 │ │ 2319105779 │ =D[ │ -2.066555415720528e88 │ 2015-04-26 11:44:13 │ │ 1835960063 │ _@}a │ -1.4998020545039013e110 │ 2063-03-03 20:36:55 │ │ 730412674 │ _}! │ -1.3578492992094465e-275 │ 2098-08-23 18:23:37 │ └────────────┴───────────┴──────────────────────────┴─────────────────────┘

Let's combine both functions for a completely random table. First, see what structure we'll get:

SELECT generateRandomStructure(7, 123) AS structure FORMAT vertical;

┌─structure──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐ │ c1 Decimal64(7), c2 Enum16('c2V0' = -21744, 'c2V1' = 5380), c3 Int8, c4 UUID, c5 UUID, c6 FixedString(190), c7 Map(Enum16('c7V0' = -19581, 'c7V1' = -10024, 'c7V2' = 27615, 'c7V3' = -10177, 'c7V4' = -19644, 'c7V5' = 3554, 'c7V6' = 29073, 'c7V7' = 28800, 'c7V8' = -11512), Float64) │ └────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

Now create the table with that structure and use the DESCRIBE statement to see what we created:

CREATE TABLE fully_random_table ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY tuple() AS SELECT * FROM generateRandom(generateRandomStructure(7, 123), 1, 10) LIMIT 1000; DESCRIBE TABLE fully_random_table;

┌─name─┬─type─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐ 1. │ c1 │ Decimal(18, 7) │ │ │ │ │ │ 2. │ c2 │ Enum16('c2V0' = -21744, 'c2V1' = 5380) │ │ │ │ │ │ 3. │ c3 │ Int8 │ │ │ │ │ │ 4. │ c4 │ UUID │ │ │ │ │ │ 5. │ c5 │ UUID │ │ │ │ │ │ 6. │ c6 │ FixedString(190) │ │ │ │ │ │ 7. │ c7 │ Map(Enum16('c7V4' = -19644, 'c7V0' = -19581, 'c7V8' = -11512, 'c7V3' = -10177, 'c7V1' = -10024, 'c7V5' = 3554, 'c7V2' = 27615, 'c7V7' = 28800, 'c7V6' = 29073), Float64) │ │ │ │ │ │ └──────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘

Inspect the first row for a sample of the generated data:

SELECT * FROM fully_random_table LIMIT 1 FORMAT vertical;