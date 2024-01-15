Stored procedures and query parameters in ClickHouse
If you're coming from a traditional relational database, you may be looking for stored procedures and prepared statements in ClickHouse.
This guide explains ClickHouse's approach to these concepts and provides recommended alternatives.
Alternatives to stored procedures in ClickHouse
ClickHouse does not support traditional stored procedures with control flow logic (
IF/
ELSE, loops, etc.).
This is an intentional design decision based on ClickHouse's architecture as an analytical database.
Loops are discouraged for analytical databases because processing O(n) simple queries is usually slower than processing fewer complex queries.
ClickHouse is optimized for:
- Analytical workloads - Complex aggregations over large datasets
- Batch processing - Handling large data volumes efficiently
- Declarative queries - SQL queries that describe what data to retrieve, not how to process it
Stored procedures with procedural logic work against these optimizations. Instead, ClickHouse provides alternatives that align with its strengths.
User-Defined Functions (UDFs)
User-Defined Functions let you encapsulate reusable logic without control flow. ClickHouse supports two types:
Lambda-based UDFs
Create functions using SQL expressions and lambda syntax:
Sample data for examples
-- Create the products table
CREATE TABLE products (
product_id UInt32,
product_name String,
price Decimal(10, 2)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree()
ORDER BY product_id;
-- Insert sample data
INSERT INTO products (product_id, product_name, price) VALUES
(1, 'Laptop', 899.99),
(2, 'Wireless Mouse', 24.99),
(3, 'USB-C Cable', 12.50),
(4, 'Monitor', 299.00),
(5, 'Keyboard', 79.99),
(6, 'Webcam', 54.95),
(7, 'Desk Lamp', 34.99),
(8, 'External Hard Drive', 119.99),
(9, 'Headphones', 149.00),
(10, 'Phone Stand', 15.99);
-- Simple calculation function
CREATE FUNCTION calculate_tax AS (price, rate) -> price * rate;
SELECT
product_name,
price,
calculate_tax(price, 0.08) AS tax
FROM products;
-- Conditional logic using if()
CREATE FUNCTION price_tier AS (price) ->
if(price < 100, 'Budget',
if(price < 500, 'Mid-range', 'Premium'));
SELECT
product_name,
price,
price_tier(price) AS tier
FROM products;
-- String manipulation
CREATE FUNCTION format_phone AS (phone) ->
concat('(', substring(phone, 1, 3), ') ',
substring(phone, 4, 3), '-',
substring(phone, 7, 4));
SELECT format_phone('5551234567');
-- Result: (555) 123-4567
Limitations:
- No loops or complex control flow
- Cannot modify data (
INSERT/
UPDATE/
DELETE)
- Recursive functions not allowed
See
CREATE FUNCTION for complete syntax.
Executable UDFs
For more complex logic, use executable UDFs that call external programs:
<!-- /etc/clickhouse-server/sentiment_analysis_function.xml -->
<functions>
<function>
<type>executable</type>
<name>sentiment_score</name>
<return_type>Float32</return_type>
<argument>
<type>String</type>
</argument>
<format>TabSeparated</format>
<command>python3 /opt/scripts/sentiment.py</command>
</function>
</functions>
-- Use the executable UDF
SELECT
review_text,
sentiment_score(review_text) AS score
FROM customer_reviews;
Executable UDFs can implement arbitrary logic in any language (Python, Node.js, Go, etc.).
See Executable UDFs for details.
Parameterized views
Parameterized views act like functions that return datasets.
They're ideal for reusable queries with dynamic filtering:
Sample data for example
-- Create the sales table
CREATE TABLE sales (
date Date,
product_id UInt32,
product_name String,
category String,
quantity UInt32,
revenue Decimal(10, 2),
sales_amount Decimal(10, 2)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree()
ORDER BY (date, product_id);
-- Insert sample data
INSERT INTO sales VALUES
('2024-01-05', 12345, 'Laptop Pro', 'Electronics', 2, 1799.98, 1799.98),
('2024-01-06', 12345, 'Laptop Pro', 'Electronics', 1, 899.99, 899.99),
('2024-01-10', 12346, 'Wireless Mouse', 'Electronics', 5, 124.95, 124.95),
('2024-01-15', 12347, 'USB-C Cable', 'Accessories', 10, 125.00, 125.00),
('2024-01-20', 12345, 'Laptop Pro', 'Electronics', 3, 2699.97, 2699.97),
('2024-01-25', 12348, 'Monitor 4K', 'Electronics', 2, 598.00, 598.00),
('2024-02-01', 12345, 'Laptop Pro', 'Electronics', 1, 899.99, 899.99),
('2024-02-05', 12349, 'Keyboard Mechanical', 'Accessories', 4, 319.96, 319.96),
('2024-02-10', 12346, 'Wireless Mouse', 'Electronics', 8, 199.92, 199.92),
('2024-02-15', 12350, 'Webcam HD', 'Electronics', 3, 164.85, 164.85);
-- Create a parameterized view
CREATE VIEW sales_by_date AS
SELECT
date,
product_id,
sum(quantity) AS total_quantity,
sum(revenue) AS total_revenue
FROM sales
WHERE date BETWEEN {start_date:Date} AND {end_date:Date}
GROUP BY date, product_id;
-- Query the view with parameters
SELECT *
FROM sales_by_date(start_date='2024-01-01', end_date='2024-01-31')
WHERE product_id = 12345;
Common use cases
-- More complex parameterized view
CREATE VIEW top_products_by_category AS
SELECT
category,
product_name,
revenue,
rank
FROM (
SELECT
category,
product_name,
revenue,
rank() OVER (PARTITION BY category ORDER BY revenue DESC) AS rank
FROM (
SELECT
category,
product_name,
sum(sales_amount) AS revenue
FROM sales
WHERE category = {category:String}
AND date >= {min_date:Date}
GROUP BY category, product_name
)
)
WHERE rank <= {top_n:UInt32};
-- Use it
SELECT * FROM top_products_by_category(
category='Electronics',
min_date='2024-01-01',
top_n=10
);
See the Parameterized Views section for more information.
Materialized views
Materialized views are ideal for pre-computing expensive aggregations that would traditionally be done in stored procedures. If you're coming from a traditional database, think of a materialized view as an INSERT trigger that automatically transforms and aggregates data as it's inserted into the source table:
-- Source table
CREATE TABLE page_views (
user_id UInt64,
page String,
timestamp DateTime,
session_id String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree()
ORDER BY (user_id, timestamp);
-- Materialized view that maintains aggregated statistics
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW daily_user_stats
ENGINE = SummingMergeTree()
ORDER BY (date, user_id)
AS SELECT
toDate(timestamp) AS date,
user_id,
count() AS page_views,
uniq(session_id) AS sessions,
uniq(page) AS unique_pages
FROM page_views
GROUP BY date, user_id;
-- Insert sample data into source table
INSERT INTO page_views VALUES
(101, '/home', '2024-01-15 10:00:00', 'session_a1'),
(101, '/products', '2024-01-15 10:05:00', 'session_a1'),
(101, '/checkout', '2024-01-15 10:10:00', 'session_a1'),
(102, '/home', '2024-01-15 11:00:00', 'session_b1'),
(102, '/about', '2024-01-15 11:05:00', 'session_b1'),
(101, '/home', '2024-01-16 09:00:00', 'session_a2'),
(101, '/products', '2024-01-16 09:15:00', 'session_a2'),
(103, '/home', '2024-01-16 14:00:00', 'session_c1'),
(103, '/products', '2024-01-16 14:05:00', 'session_c1'),
(103, '/products', '2024-01-16 14:10:00', 'session_c1'),
(102, '/home', '2024-01-17 10:30:00', 'session_b2'),
(102, '/contact', '2024-01-17 10:35:00', 'session_b2');
-- Query pre-aggregated data
SELECT
user_id,
sum(page_views) AS total_views,
sum(sessions) AS total_sessions
FROM daily_user_stats
WHERE date BETWEEN '2024-01-01' AND '2024-01-31'
GROUP BY user_id;
Refreshable materialized views
For scheduled batch processing (like nightly stored procedures):
-- Automatically refresh every day at 2 AM
CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW monthly_sales_report
REFRESH EVERY 1 DAY OFFSET 2 HOUR
AS SELECT
toStartOfMonth(order_date) AS month,
region,
product_category,
count() AS order_count,
sum(amount) AS total_revenue,
avg(amount) AS avg_order_value
FROM orders
WHERE order_date >= today() - INTERVAL 13 MONTH
GROUP BY month, region, product_category;
-- Query always has fresh data
SELECT * FROM monthly_sales_report
WHERE month = toStartOfMonth(today());
See Cascading Materialized Views for advanced patterns.
External orchestration
For complex business logic, ETL workflows, or multi-step processes, it's always possible to implement logic outside ClickHouse,
using language clients.
Using application code
Here's a side-by-side comparison showing how a MySQL stored procedure translates to application code with ClickHouse:
DELIMITER $$
CREATE PROCEDURE process_order(
IN p_order_id INT,
IN p_customer_id INT,
IN p_order_total DECIMAL(10,2),
OUT p_status VARCHAR(50),
OUT p_loyalty_points INT
)
BEGIN
DECLARE v_customer_tier VARCHAR(20);
DECLARE v_previous_orders INT;
DECLARE v_discount DECIMAL(10,2);
-- Start transaction
START TRANSACTION;
-- Get customer information
SELECT tier, total_orders
INTO v_customer_tier, v_previous_orders
FROM customers
WHERE customer_id = p_customer_id;
-- Calculate discount based on tier
IF v_customer_tier = 'gold' THEN
SET v_discount = p_order_total * 0.15;
ELSEIF v_customer_tier = 'silver' THEN
SET v_discount = p_order_total * 0.10;
ELSE
SET v_discount = 0;
END IF;
-- Insert order record
INSERT INTO orders (order_id, customer_id, order_total, discount, final_amount)
VALUES (p_order_id, p_customer_id, p_order_total, v_discount,
p_order_total - v_discount);
-- Update customer statistics
UPDATE customers
SET total_orders = total_orders + 1,
lifetime_value = lifetime_value + (p_order_total - v_discount),
last_order_date = NOW()
WHERE customer_id = p_customer_id;
-- Calculate loyalty points (1 point per dollar)
SET p_loyalty_points = FLOOR(p_order_total - v_discount);
-- Insert loyalty points transaction
INSERT INTO loyalty_points (customer_id, points, transaction_date, description)
VALUES (p_customer_id, p_loyalty_points, NOW(),
CONCAT('Order #', p_order_id));
-- Check if customer should be upgraded
IF v_previous_orders + 1 >= 10 AND v_customer_tier = 'bronze' THEN
UPDATE customers SET tier = 'silver' WHERE customer_id = p_customer_id;
SET p_status = 'ORDER_COMPLETE_TIER_UPGRADED_SILVER';
ELSEIF v_previous_orders + 1 >= 50 AND v_customer_tier = 'silver' THEN
UPDATE customers SET tier = 'gold' WHERE customer_id = p_customer_id;
SET p_status = 'ORDER_COMPLETE_TIER_UPGRADED_GOLD';
ELSE
SET p_status = 'ORDER_COMPLETE';
END IF;
COMMIT;
END$$
DELIMITER ;
-- Call the stored procedure
CALL process_order(12345, 5678, 250.00, @status, @points);
SELECT @status, @points;
# Python example using clickhouse-connect
import clickhouse_connect
from datetime import datetime
from decimal import Decimal
client = clickhouse_connect.get_client(host='localhost')
def process_order(order_id: int, customer_id: int, order_total: Decimal) -> tuple[str, int]:
"""
Processes an order with business logic that would be in a stored procedure.
Returns: (status_message, loyalty_points)
Note: ClickHouse is optimized for analytics, not OLTP transactions.
For transactional workloads, use an OLTP database (PostgreSQL, MySQL)
and sync analytics data to ClickHouse for reporting.
"""
# Step 1: Get customer information
result = client.query(
"""
SELECT tier, total_orders
FROM customers
WHERE customer_id = {cid: UInt32}
""",
parameters={'cid': customer_id}
)
if not result.result_rows:
raise ValueError(f"Customer {customer_id} not found")
customer_tier, previous_orders = result.result_rows[0]
# Step 2: Calculate discount based on tier (business logic in Python)
discount_rates = {'gold': 0.15, 'silver': 0.10, 'bronze': 0.0}
discount = order_total * Decimal(str(discount_rates.get(customer_tier, 0.0)))
final_amount = order_total - discount
# Step 3: Insert order record
client.command(
"""
INSERT INTO orders (order_id, customer_id, order_total, discount,
final_amount, order_date)
VALUES ({oid: UInt32}, {cid: UInt32}, {total: Decimal64(2)},
{disc: Decimal64(2)}, {final: Decimal64(2)}, now())
""",
parameters={
'oid': order_id,
'cid': customer_id,
'total': float(order_total),
'disc': float(discount),
'final': float(final_amount)
}
)
# Step 4: Calculate new customer statistics
new_order_count = previous_orders + 1
# For analytics databases, prefer INSERT over UPDATE
# This uses a ReplacingMergeTree pattern
client.command(
"""
INSERT INTO customers (customer_id, tier, total_orders, last_order_date,
update_time)
SELECT
customer_id,
tier,
{new_count: UInt32} AS total_orders,
now() AS last_order_date,
now() AS update_time
FROM customers
WHERE customer_id = {cid: UInt32}
""",
parameters={'cid': customer_id, 'new_count': new_order_count}
)
# Step 5: Calculate and record loyalty points
loyalty_points = int(final_amount)
client.command(
"""
INSERT INTO loyalty_points (customer_id, points, transaction_date, description)
VALUES ({cid: UInt32}, {pts: Int32}, now(),
{desc: String})
""",
parameters={
'cid': customer_id,
'pts': loyalty_points,
'desc': f'Order #{order_id}'
}
)
# Step 6: Check for tier upgrade (business logic in Python)
status = 'ORDER_COMPLETE'
if new_order_count >= 10 and customer_tier == 'bronze':
# Upgrade to silver
client.command(
"""
INSERT INTO customers (customer_id, tier, total_orders, last_order_date,
update_time)
SELECT
customer_id, 'silver' AS tier, total_orders, last_order_date,
now() AS update_time
FROM customers
WHERE customer_id = {cid: UInt32}
""",
parameters={'cid': customer_id}
)
status = 'ORDER_COMPLETE_TIER_UPGRADED_SILVER'
elif new_order_count >= 50 and customer_tier == 'silver':
# Upgrade to gold
client.command(
"""
INSERT INTO customers (customer_id, tier, total_orders, last_order_date,
update_time)
SELECT
customer_id, 'gold' AS tier, total_orders, last_order_date,
now() AS update_time
FROM customers
WHERE customer_id = {cid: UInt32}
""",
parameters={'cid': customer_id}
)
status = 'ORDER_COMPLETE_TIER_UPGRADED_GOLD'
return status, loyalty_points
# Use the function
status, points = process_order(
order_id=12345,
customer_id=5678,
order_total=Decimal('250.00')
)
print(f"Status: {status}, Loyalty Points: {points}")
Key differences
- Control flow - MySQL stored procedure uses
IF/ELSE,
WHILE loops. In ClickHouse, implement this logic in your application code (Python, Java, etc.)
- Transactions - MySQL supports
BEGIN/COMMIT/ROLLBACK for ACID transactions. ClickHouse is an analytical database optimized for append-only workloads, not transactional updates
- Updates - MySQL uses
UPDATE statements. ClickHouse prefers
INSERT with ReplacingMergeTree or CollapsingMergeTree for mutable data
- Variables and state - MySQL stored procedures can declare variables (
DECLARE v_discount). With ClickHouse, manage state in your application code
- Error handling - MySQL supports
SIGNAL and exception handlers. In application code, use your language's native error handling (try/catch)
Tip
When to use each approach:
- OLTP workloads (orders, payments, user accounts) → Use MySQL/PostgreSQL with stored procedures
- Analytics workloads (reporting, aggregations, time-series) → Use ClickHouse with application orchestration
- Hybrid architecture → Use both! Stream transactional data from OLTP to ClickHouse for analytics
- Apache Airflow - Schedule and monitor complex DAGs of ClickHouse queries
- dbt - Transform data with SQL-based workflows
- Prefect/Dagster - Modern Python-based orchestration
- Custom schedulers - Cron jobs, Kubernetes CronJobs, etc.
Benefits of external orchestration:
- Full programming language capabilities
- Better error handling and retry logic
- Integration with external systems (APIs, other databases)
- Version control and testing
- Monitoring and alerting
- More flexible scheduling
Alternatives to prepared statements in ClickHouse
While ClickHouse doesn't have traditional "prepared statements" in the RDBMS sense, it provides query parameters that serve the same purpose: safe, parameterized queries that prevent SQL injection.
Syntax
There are two ways to define query parameters:
Method 1: using
SET
Example table and data
-- Create the user_events table (ClickHouse syntax)
CREATE TABLE user_events (
event_id UInt32,
user_id UInt64,
event_name String,
event_date Date,
event_timestamp DateTime
) ENGINE = MergeTree()
ORDER BY (user_id, event_date);
-- Insert sample data for multiple users and events
INSERT INTO user_events (event_id, user_id, event_name, event_date, event_timestamp) VALUES
(1, 12345, 'page_view', '2024-01-05', '2024-01-05 10:30:00'),
(2, 12345, 'page_view', '2024-01-05', '2024-01-05 10:35:00'),
(3, 12345, 'add_to_cart', '2024-01-05', '2024-01-05 10:40:00'),
(4, 12345, 'page_view', '2024-01-10', '2024-01-10 14:20:00'),
(5, 12345, 'add_to_cart', '2024-01-10', '2024-01-10 14:25:00'),
(6, 12345, 'purchase', '2024-01-10', '2024-01-10 14:30:00'),
(7, 12345, 'page_view', '2024-01-15', '2024-01-15 09:15:00'),
(8, 12345, 'page_view', '2024-01-15', '2024-01-15 09:20:00'),
(9, 12345, 'page_view', '2024-01-20', '2024-01-20 16:45:00'),
(10, 12345, 'add_to_cart', '2024-01-20', '2024-01-20 16:50:00'),
(11, 12345, 'purchase', '2024-01-25', '2024-01-25 11:10:00'),
(12, 12345, 'page_view', '2024-01-28', '2024-01-28 13:30:00'),
(13, 67890, 'page_view', '2024-01-05', '2024-01-05 11:00:00'),
(14, 67890, 'add_to_cart', '2024-01-05', '2024-01-05 11:05:00'),
(15, 67890, 'purchase', '2024-01-05', '2024-01-05 11:10:00'),
(16, 12345, 'page_view', '2024-02-01', '2024-02-01 10:00:00'),
(17, 12345, 'add_to_cart', '2024-02-01', '2024-02-01 10:05:00');
SET param_user_id = 12345;
SET param_start_date = '2024-01-01';
SET param_end_date = '2024-01-31';
SELECT
event_name,
count() AS event_count
FROM user_events
WHERE user_id = {user_id: UInt64}
AND event_date BETWEEN {start_date: Date} AND {end_date: Date}
GROUP BY event_name;
Method 2: using CLI parameters
clickhouse-client \
--param_user_id=12345 \
--param_start_date='2024-01-01' \
--param_end_date='2024-01-31' \
--query="SELECT count() FROM user_events
WHERE user_id = {user_id: UInt64}
AND event_date BETWEEN {start_date: Date} AND {end_date: Date}"
Parameter syntax
Parameters are referenced using:
{parameter_name: DataType}
-
parameter_name - The name of the parameter (without the
param_ prefix)
-
DataType - The ClickHouse data type to cast the parameter to
Data type examples
Tables and sample data for example
-- 1. Create a table for string and number tests
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS users (
name String,
age UInt8,
salary Float64
) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO users VALUES
('John Doe', 25, 75000.50),
('Jane Smith', 30, 85000.75),
('Peter Jones', 20, 50000.00);
-- 2. Create a table for date and timestamp tests
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS events (
event_date Date,
event_timestamp DateTime
) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO events VALUES
('2024-01-15', '2024-01-15 14:30:00'),
('2024-01-15', '2024-01-15 15:00:00'),
('2024-01-16', '2024-01-16 10:00:00');
-- 3. Create a table for array tests
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS products (
id UInt32,
name String
) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO products VALUES (1, 'Laptop'), (2, 'Monitor'), (3, 'Mouse'), (4, 'Keyboard');
-- 4. Create a table for Map (struct-like) tests
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS accounts (
user_id UInt32,
status String,
type String
) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO accounts VALUES
(101, 'active', 'premium'),
(102, 'inactive', 'basic'),
(103, 'active', 'basic');
-- 5. Create a table for Identifier tests
CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS sales_2024 (
value UInt32
) ENGINE = Memory;
INSERT INTO sales_2024 VALUES (100), (200), (300);
SET param_name = 'John Doe';
SET param_age = 25;
SET param_salary = 75000.50;
SELECT name, age, salary FROM users
WHERE name = {name: String}
AND age >= {age: UInt8}
AND salary <= {salary: Float64};
SET param_date = '2024-01-15';
SET param_timestamp = '2024-01-15 14:30:00';
SELECT * FROM events
WHERE event_date = {date: Date}
OR event_timestamp > {timestamp: DateTime};
SET param_ids = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
SELECT * FROM products WHERE id IN {ids: Array(UInt32)};
SET param_filters = {'target_status': 'active'};
SELECT user_id, status, type FROM accounts
WHERE status = arrayElement(
mapValues({filters: Map(String, String)}),
indexOf(mapKeys({filters: Map(String, String)}), 'target_status')
);
SET param_table = 'sales_2024';
SELECT count() FROM {table: Identifier};
For use of query parameters in language clients, refer to the documentation for
the specific language client you are interested in.
Limitations of query parameters
Query parameters are not general text substitutions. They have specific limitations:
- They are primarily intended for SELECT statements - the best support is in SELECT queries
- They work as identifiers or literals - they cannot substitute arbitrary SQL fragments
- They have limited DDL support - they are supported in
CREATE TABLE, but not in
ALTER TABLE
What WORKS:
-- ✓ Values in WHERE clause
SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = {user_id: UInt64};
-- ✓ Table/database names
SELECT * FROM {db: Identifier}.{table: Identifier};
-- ✓ Values in IN clause
SELECT * FROM products WHERE id IN {ids: Array(UInt32)};
-- ✓ CREATE TABLE
CREATE TABLE {table_name: Identifier} (id UInt64, name String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id;
What DOESN'T work:
-- ✗ Column names in SELECT (use Identifier carefully)
SELECT {column: Identifier} FROM users; -- Limited support
-- ✗ Arbitrary SQL fragments
SELECT * FROM users {where_clause: String}; -- NOT SUPPORTED
-- ✗ ALTER TABLE statements
ALTER TABLE {table: Identifier} ADD COLUMN new_col String; -- NOT SUPPORTED
-- ✗ Multiple statements
{statements: String}; -- NOT SUPPORTED
Security best practices
Always use query parameters for user input:
# ✓ SAFE - Uses parameters
user_input = request.get('user_id')
result = client.query(
"SELECT * FROM orders WHERE user_id = {uid: UInt64}",
parameters={'uid': user_input}
)
# ✗ DANGEROUS - SQL injection risk!
user_input = request.get('user_id')
result = client.query(f"SELECT * FROM orders WHERE user_id = {user_input}")
Validate input types:
def get_user_orders(user_id: int, start_date: str):
# Validate types before querying
if not isinstance(user_id, int) or user_id <= 0:
raise ValueError("Invalid user_id")
# Parameters enforce type safety
return client.query(
"""
SELECT * FROM orders
WHERE user_id = {uid: UInt64}
AND order_date >= {start: Date}
""",
parameters={'uid': user_id, 'start': start_date}
)
MySQL protocol prepared statements
ClickHouse's MySQL interface includes minimal support for prepared statements (
COM_STMT_PREPARE,
COM_STMT_EXECUTE,
COM_STMT_CLOSE), primarily to enable connectivity with tools like Tableau Online that wrap queries in prepared statements.
Key limitations:
- Parameter binding is not supported - You cannot use
? placeholders with bound parameters
- Queries are stored but not parsed during
PREPARE
- Implementation is minimal and designed for specific BI tool compatibility
Example of what does NOT work:
-- This MySQL-style prepared statement with parameters does NOT work in ClickHouse
PREPARE stmt FROM 'SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = ?';
EXECUTE stmt USING @user_id; -- Parameter binding not supported
Tip
Use ClickHouse's native query parameters instead. They provide full parameter binding support, type safety, and SQL injection prevention across all ClickHouse interfaces:
-- ClickHouse native query parameters (recommended)
SET param_user_id = 12345;
SELECT * FROM users WHERE id = {user_id: UInt64};
For more details, see the MySQL Interface documentation and the blog post on MySQL support.
Summary
ClickHouse alternatives to stored procedures
|Traditional Stored Procedure Pattern
|ClickHouse Alternative
|Simple calculations and transformations
|User-Defined Functions (UDFs)
|Reusable parameterized queries
|Parameterized Views
|Pre-computed aggregations
|Materialized Views
|Scheduled batch processing
|Refreshable Materialized Views
|Complex multi-step ETL
|Chained materialized views or external orchestration (Python, Airflow, dbt)
|Business logic with control flow
|Application code
Use of query parameters
Query parameters can be used for:
- Preventing SQL injection
- Parameterized queries with type safety
- Dynamic filtering in applications
- Reusable query templates