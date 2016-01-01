Updating and Deleting ClickHouse Data

Although ClickHouse is geared toward high volume analytic workloads, it is possible in some situations to modify or delete existing data. These operations are labeled "mutations" and are executed using the ALTER TABLE command. You can also DELETE a row using the lightweight delete capability of ClickHouse.

Tip If you need to perform frequent updates, consider using deduplication in ClickHouse, which allows you to update and/or delete rows without generating a mutation event.

Use the ALTER TABLE...UPDATE command to update rows in a table:

<expression> is the new value for the column where the <filter_expr> is satisfied. The <expression> must be the same datatype as the column or be convertible to the same datatype using the CAST operator. The <filter_expr> should return a UInt8 (zero or non-zero) value for each row of the data. Multiple UPDATE <column> statements can be combined in a single ALTER TABLE command separated by commas.

Examples:

A mutation like this allows updating replacing visitor_ids with new ones using a dictionary lookup: Modifying multiple values in one command can be more efficient than multiple commands: Mutations can be executed ON CLUSTER for sharded tables:

Note It is not possible to update columns that are part of the primary or sorting key.

Use the ALTER TABLE command to delete rows:

The <filter_expr> should return a UInt8 value for each row of data.

Examples

Delete any records where a column is in an array of values: What does this query alter?

Note To delete all of the data in a table, it is more efficient to use the command TRUNCATE TABLE [<database].]<table> command. This command can also be executed ON CLUSTER .

View the DELETE statement docs page for more details.

Another option for deleting rows it to use the DELETE FROM command, which is referred to as a lightweight delete. The deleted rows are marked as deleted immediately and will be automatically filtered out of all subsequent queries, so you do not have to wait for a merging of parts or use the FINAL keyword. Cleanup of data happens asynchronously in the background.

For example, the following query deletes all rows from the hits table where the Title column contains the text hello :

A few notes about lightweight deletes: