Updating and Deleting ClickHouse Data
Although ClickHouse is geared toward high volume analytic workloads, it is possible in some situations to modify or delete existing data. These operations are labeled "mutations" and are executed using the
ALTER TABLE command. You can also
DELETE a row using the lightweight
delete capability of ClickHouse.
If you need to perform frequent updates, consider using deduplication in ClickHouse, which allows you to update and/or delete rows without generating a mutation event.
Updating Data
Use the
ALTER TABLE...UPDATE command to update rows in a table:
<expression> is the new value for the column where the
<filter_expr> is satisfied. The
<expression> must be the same datatype as the column or be convertible to the same datatype using the
CAST operator. The
<filter_expr> should return a
UInt8 (zero or non-zero) value for each row of the data. Multiple
UPDATE <column> statements can be combined in a single
ALTER TABLE command separated by commas.
Examples:
-
A mutation like this allows updating replacing
visitor_idswith new ones using a dictionary lookup:
-
Modifying multiple values in one command can be more efficient than multiple commands:
-
Mutations can be executed
ON CLUSTERfor sharded tables:
It is not possible to update columns that are part of the primary or sorting key.
Deleting Data
Use the
ALTER TABLE command to delete rows:
The
<filter_expr> should return a UInt8 value for each row of data.
Examples
-
Delete any records where a column is in an array of values:
-
What does this query alter?
To delete all of the data in a table, it is more efficient to use the command
TRUNCATE TABLE [<database].]<table> command. This command can also be executed
ON CLUSTER.
View the
DELETE statement docs page for more details.
Lightweight Deletes
Another option for deleting rows it to use the
DELETE FROM command, which is referred to as a lightweight delete. The deleted rows are marked as deleted immediately and will be automatically filtered out of all subsequent queries, so you do not have to wait for a merging of parts or use the
FINAL keyword. Cleanup of data happens asynchronously in the background.
For example, the following query deletes all rows from the
hits table where the
Title column contains the text
hello:
A few notes about lightweight deletes:
- This feature is only available for the
MergeTreetable engine family.
- Lightweight deletes are asynchronous by default. Set
mutations_syncequal to 1 to wait for one replica to process the statement, and set
mutations_syncto 2 to wait for all replicas.