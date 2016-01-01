Lightweight Update

When lightweight updates are enabled, updated rows are marked as updated immediately and subsequent SELECT queries will automatically return with the changed values. When lightweight updates are not enabled, you may have to wait for your mutations to be applied via a background process to see the changed values.

Lightweight updates can be enabled for MergeTree -family tables by enabling the query-level setting apply_mutations_on_fly .

Let's create a table and run some mutations:

Let's check the result of the updates via a SELECT query:

Note that the values of the rows have not yet been updated when we query the new table:

Let's now see what happens when we enable lightweight updates:

The SELECT query now returns the correct result immediately, without having to wait for the mutations to be applied:

When lightweight updates are enabled, mutations are not materialized immediately but will only be applied during SELECT queries. However, please note that mutations are still being materialized asynchronously in the background, which is a heavy process.

If the number of submitted mutations constantly exceeds the number of mutations that are processed in the background over some time interval, the queue of unmaterialized mutations that have to be applied will continue to grow. This will result in the eventual degradation of SELECT query performance.

We suggest enabling the setting apply_mutations_on_fly together with other MergeTree -level settings such as number_of_mutations_to_throw and number_of_mutations_to_delay to restrict the infinite growth of unmaterialized mutations.

Lightweight updates have limited support with subqueries and non-deterministic functions. Only scalar subqueries with a result that have a reasonable size (controlled by the setting mutations_max_literal_size_to_replace ) are supported. Only constant non-deterministic functions are supported (e.g. the function now() ).

These behaviours are controlled by the following settings: