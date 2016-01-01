Lightweight Delete
The lightweight
DELETE statement removes rows from the table
[db.]table that match the expression
expr. It is only available for the *MergeTree table engine family.
It is called "lightweight
DELETE" to contrast it to the ALTER TABLE ... DELETE command, which is a heavyweight process.
Examples
Lightweight
DELETE does not delete data immediately
Lightweight
DELETE is implemented as a mutation that marks rows as deleted but does not immediately physically delete them.
By default,
DELETE statements wait until marking the rows as deleted is completed before returning. This can take a long time if the amount of data is large. Alternatively, you can run it asynchronously in the background using the setting
lightweight_deletes_sync. If disabled, the
DELETE statement is going to return immediately, but the data can still be visible to queries until the background mutation is finished.
The mutation does not physically delete the rows that have been marked as deleted, this will only happen during the next merge. As a result, it is possible that for an unspecified period, data is not actually deleted from storage and is only marked as deleted.
If you need to guarantee that your data is deleted from storage in a predictable time, consider using the table setting
min_age_to_force_merge_seconds. Or you can use the ALTER TABLE ... DELETE command. Note that deleting data using
ALTER TABLE ... DELETE may consume significant resources as it recreates all affected parts.
Deleting large amounts of data
Large deletes can negatively affect ClickHouse performance. If you are attempting to delete all rows from a table, consider using the
TRUNCATE TABLE command.
If you anticipate frequent deletes, consider using a custom partitioning key. You can then use the
ALTER TABLE ... DROP PARTITION command to quickly drop all rows associated with that partition.
Limitations of lightweight
DELETE
Lightweight
DELETEs with projections
By default,
DELETE does not work for tables with projections. This is because rows in a projection may be affected by a
DELETE operation. But there is a MergeTree setting
lightweight_mutation_projection_mode to change the behavior.
Performance considerations when using lightweight
DELETE
Deleting large volumes of data with the lightweight
DELETE statement can negatively affect SELECT query performance.
The following can also negatively impact lightweight
DELETE performance:
- A heavy
WHEREcondition in a
DELETEquery.
- If the mutations queue is filled with many other mutations, this can possibly lead to performance issues as all mutations on a table are executed sequentially.
- The affected table has a very large number of data parts.
- Having a lot of data in compact parts. In a Compact part, all columns are stored in one file.
Delete permissions
DELETE requires the
ALTER DELETE privilege. To enable
DELETE statements on a specific table for a given user, run the following command:
How lightweight DELETEs work internally in ClickHouse
-
A "mask" is applied to affected rows
When a
DELETE FROM table ...query is executed, ClickHouse saves a mask where each row is marked as either "existing" or as "deleted". Those "deleted" rows are omitted for subsequent queries. However, rows are actually only removed later by subsequent merges. Writing this mask is much more lightweight than what is done by an
ALTER TABLE ... DELETEquery.
The mask is implemented as a hidden
_row_existssystem column that stores
Truefor all visible rows and
Falsefor deleted ones. This column is only present in a part if some rows in the part were deleted. This column does not exist when a part has all values equal to
True.
-
SELECTqueries are transformed to include the mask
When a masked column is used in a query, the
SELECT ... FROM table WHERE conditionquery internally is extended by the predicate on
_row_existsand is transformed to:
At execution time, the column
_row_existsis read to determine which rows should not be returned. If there are many deleted rows, ClickHouse can determine which granules can be fully skipped when reading the rest of the columns.
-
DELETEqueries are transformed to
ALTER TABLE ... UPDATEqueries
The
DELETE FROM table WHERE conditionis translated into an
ALTER TABLE table UPDATE _row_exists = 0 WHERE conditionmutation.
Internally, this mutation is executed in two steps:
-
A
SELECT count() FROM table WHERE conditioncommand is executed for each individual part to determine if the part is affected.
-
Based on the commands above, affected parts are then mutated, and hardlinks are created for unaffected parts. In the case of wide parts, the
_row_existscolumn for each row is updated, and all other columns' files are hardlinked. For compact parts, all columns are re-written because they are all stored together in one file.
From the steps above, we can see that lightweight
DELETEusing the masking technique improves performance over traditional
ALTER TABLE ... DELETEbecause it does not re-write all the columns' files for affected parts.
