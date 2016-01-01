Debugging memory issues
When encountering memory issues or a memory leak, knowing what queries and resources are consuming a significant amount of memory is helpful. Below are queries that can help debug and find which queries, databases, and tables can be optimized:
List currently running processes by peak memory usage
List metrics for memory usage
List tables by current memory usage
Output total memory used by merges
Output total memory used by currently running processes
Output total memory used by dictionaries
Output total memory used by primary keys