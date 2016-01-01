Debugging memory issues

When encountering memory issues or a memory leak, knowing what queries and resources are consuming a significant amount of memory is helpful. Below are queries that can help debug and find which queries, databases, and tables can be optimized:

List currently running processes by peak memory usage

List metrics for memory usage

List tables by current memory usage

Output total memory used by merges

Output total memory used by currently running processes

Output total memory used by dictionaries

Output total memory used by primary keys