Cascading Materialized Views

This example demonstrates how to create a Materialized View, and then how to cascade a second Materialized View on to the first. In this page, you will see how to do it, many of the possibilities, and the limitations. Different use cases can be answered by creating a Materialized view using a second Materialized view as the source.

Example:

We will use a fake dataset with the number of views per hour for a group of domain names.

Our Goal

We need the data aggregated by month for each domain name, We also need the data aggregated by year for each domain name.

You could choose one of these options:

Write queries that will read and aggregate the data during the SELECT request

Prepare the data at the ingest time to a new format

Prepare the data at the time of ingest to a specific aggregation.

Preparing the data using Materialized views will allow you to limit the amount of data and calculation ClickHouse needs to do, making your SELECT requests faster.

Create the source table, because our goals involve reporting on the aggregated data and not the individual rows, we can parse it, pass the information on to the Materialized Views, and discard the actual incoming data. This meets our goals and saves on storage so we will use the Null table engine.

Note You can create a materialized view on a Null table. So the data written to the table will end up affecting the view, but the original raw data will still be discarded.

For the first Materialized View, we need to create the Target table, for this example, it will be analytics.monthly_aggregated_data and we will store the sum of the views by month and domain name.

The Materialized View that will forward the data on the target table will look like this:

Now we will create the second Materialized view that will be linked to our previous target table monthly_aggregated_data .

First, we will create a new target table that will store the sum of views aggregated by year for each domain name.

This step defines the cascade. The FROM statement will use the monthly_aggregated_data table, this means the data flow will be:

The data comes to the hourly_data table. ClickHouse will forward the data received to the first Materialized View monthly_aggregated_data table, Finally, the data received in step 2 will be forwarded to the year_aggregated_data .

Note A common misinterpretation when working with Materialized views is that data is read from the table, This is not how Materialized views work; the data forwarded is the inserted block, not the final result in your table. Let's imagine in this example that the engine used in monthly_aggregated_data is a CollapsingMergeTree, the data forwarded to our second Materialized view year_aggregated_data_mv will not be the final result of the collapsed table, it will forward the block of data with the fields defined as in the SELECT ... GROUP BY . If you are using CollapsingMergeTree, ReplacingMergeTree, or even SummingMergeTree and you plan to create a cascade Materialized view you need to understand the limitations described here.

Now is the time to test our cascade materialized view by inserting some data:

If you SELECT the contents of analytics.hourly_data you will see the following because the table engine is Null , but the data was processed.

We have used a small dataset to be sure we can follow and compare the result with what we are expecting, once your flow is correct with a small data set, you could just move to a large amount of data.

If you try to query the target table by selecting the sumCountViews field, you will see the binary representation (in some terminals), as the value is not stored as a number but as an AggregateFunction type. To get the final result of the aggregation you should use the -Merge suffix.

You can see the special characters stored in AggregateFunction with this query:

Instead, let's try using the Merge suffix to get the sumCountViews value:

In the AggregatingMergeTree we have defined the AggregateFunction as sum , so we can use the sumMerge . When we use the function avg on the AggregateFunction , we will use avgMerge , and so forth.

Now we can review that the Materialized Views answer the goal we have defined.

Now that we have the data stored in the target table monthly_aggregated_data we can get the data aggregated by month for each domain name:

The data aggregated by year for each domain name:

Materialized views can also be used to combine multiple source tables into the same destination table. This is useful for creating a materialized view that is similar to a UNION ALL logic.

First, create two source tables representing different sets of metrics:

Then create the Target table with the combined set of metrics:

Create two materialized views pointing to the same Target table. You don't need to explicitly include the missing columns:

Now when you insert values those values will be aggregated to their respective columns in the Target table:

The combined impressions and clicks together in the Target table:

This query should output something like: