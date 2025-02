Alternative Query Languages

Besides standard SQL, ClickHouse supports various alternative query languages for querying data.

The currently supported dialects are:

Which query language is used is controlled by setting dialect .

Standard SQL is the default query language of ClickHouse.

Experimental feature. Learn more. Experimental feature.

To enable PRQL:

Example PRQL query:

Under the hood, ClickHouse uses transpilation from PRQL to SQL to run PRQL queries.

Experimental feature. Learn more. Experimental feature.

To enable KQL:

Note that KQL queries may not be able to access all functions defined in ClickHouse.