Creating Tables in ClickHouse

message : a String data type, which replaces types like VARCHAR , BLOB , CLOB and others from other database systems

metric : a 32-bit floating point number

Note The table engine determines: How and where the data is stored

Which queries are supported

Whether or not the data is replicated There are many engines to choose from, but for a simple table on a single-node ClickHouse server, MergeTree is your likely choice.

Before you go any further, it is important to understand how primary keys work in ClickHouse (the implementation of primary keys might seem unexpected!):

primary keys in ClickHouse are not unique for each row in a table

The primary key of a ClickHouse table determines how the data is sorted when written to disk. Every 8,192 rows or 10MB of data (referred to as the index granularity) creates an entry in the primary key index file. This granularity concept creates a sparse index that can easily fit in memory, and the granules represent a stripe of the smallest amount of column data that gets processed during SELECT queries.

The primary key can be defined using the PRIMARY KEY parameter. If you define a table without a PRIMARY KEY specified, then the key becomes the tuple specified in the ORDER BY clause. If you specify both a PRIMARY KEY and an ORDER BY , the primary key must be a prefix of the sort order.