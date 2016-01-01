ClickHouse OSS quick start

ClickHouse runs natively on Linux, FreeBSD and macOS, and runs on Windows via the WSL. The simplest way to download ClickHouse locally is to run the following curl command. It determines if your operating system is supported, then downloads an appropriate ClickHouse binary.

note We recommend running the command below from a new and empty subdirectory as some configuration files will be created in the directory the binary is located in the first time ClickHouse server is run.

You should see:

At this stage, you can ignore the prompt to run the install command.