ClickHouse OSS quick start

In this quick start tutorial, we'll get you set up with OSS ClickHousein 8 easy steps. You'll download an appropriate binary for your OS, learn to run ClickHouse server, and use the ClickHouse client to create a table, then insert data into it and run a query to select that data.

Download ClickHouse

ClickHouse runs natively on Linux, FreeBSD and macOS, and runs on Windows via the WSL. The simplest way to download ClickHouse locally is to run the following curl command. It determines if your operating system is supported, then downloads an appropriate ClickHouse binary.

We recommend running the command below from a new and empty subdirectory as some configuration files will be created in the directory the binary is located in the first time ClickHouse server is run.

You should see:

At this stage, you can ignore the prompt to run the install command.

For Mac users: If you are getting errors that the developer of the binary cannot be verified, please see "Fix the Developer Verification Error in MacOS".

Start the server

Run the following command to start the ClickHouse server:

You should see the terminal fill up with logging. This is expected. In ClickHouse the default logging level is set to trace rather than warning.

Start the client

Use clickhouse-client to connect to your ClickHouse service. Open a new terminal, change directories to where your clickhouse binary is saved, and run the following command:

You should see a smiling face as it connects to your service running on localhost:

Create a table

Use CREATE TABLE to define a new table. Typical SQL DDL commands work in ClickHouse with one addition - tables in ClickHouse require an ENGINE clause. Use MergeTree to take advantage of the performance benefits of ClickHouse:

Insert data

You can use the familiar INSERT INTO TABLE command with ClickHouse, but it is important to understand that each insert into a MergeTree table causes what we call a part in ClickHouse to be created in storage. These parts later get merged in the background by ClickHouse.

In ClickHouse, we try to bulk insert lots of rows at a time (tens of thousands or even millions at once) to minimize the number of parts that need to get merged in the background process.

In this guide, we won't worry about that just yet. Run the following command to insert a few rows of data into your table:

Query your new table

You can write a SELECT query just like you would with any SQL database:

Notice the response comes back in a nice table format:

Insert your own data

The next step is to get your own data into ClickHouse. We have lots of table functions and integrations for ingesting data. We have some examples in the tabs below, or you can check out our Integrations page for a long list of technologies that integrate with ClickHouse.

Use the s3 table function to read files from S3. It's a table function - meaning that the result is a table that can be:

  1. used as the source of a SELECT query (allowing you to run ad-hoc queries and leave your data in S3), or...
  2. insert the resulting table into a MergeTree table (when you are ready to move your data into ClickHouse)

An ad-hoc query looks like:

Moving the data into a ClickHouse table looks like the following, where nyc_taxi is a MergeTree table:

View our collection of AWS S3 documentation pages for lots more details and examples of using S3 with ClickHouse.


