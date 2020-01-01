The UK property prices dataset
Projections are a great way to improve the performance of queries that you run frequently. We will demonstrate the power of projections using the UK property dataset, which contains data about prices paid for real-estate property in England and Wales. The data is available since 1995, and the size of the dataset in uncompressed form is about 4 GiB (which will only take about 278 MiB in ClickHouse).
- Source: https://www.gov.uk/government/statistical-data-sets/price-paid-data-downloads
- Description of the fields: https://www.gov.uk/guidance/about-the-price-paid-data
- Contains HM Land Registry data © Crown copyright and database right 2021. This data is licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0.
Create the Table
Preprocess and Insert the Data
We will use the
url function to stream the data into ClickHouse. We need to preprocess some of the incoming data first, which includes:
- splitting the
postcodeto two different columns -
postcode1and
postcode2, which is better for storage and queries
- converting the
timefield to date as it only contains 00:00 time
- ignoring the UUid field because we don't need it for analysis
- transforming
typeand
durationto more readable
Enumfields using the transform function
- transforming the
is_newfield from a single-character string (
Y/
N) to a UInt8 field with 0 or 1
- drop the last two columns since they all have the same value (which is 0)
The
url function streams the data from the web server into your ClickHouse table. The following command inserts 5 million rows into the
uk_price_paid table:
Wait for the data to insert - it will take a minute or two depending on the network speed.
Validate the Data
Let's verify it worked by seeing how many rows were inserted:
At the time this query was run, the dataset had 27,450,499 rows. Let's see what the storage size is of the table in ClickHouse:
Notice the size of the table is just 221.43 MiB!
Run Some Queries
Let's run some queries to analyze the data:
Query 1. Average Price Per Year
The result looks like:
Query 2. Average Price per Year in London
The result looks like:
Something happened to home prices in 2020! But that is probably not a surprise...
Query 3. The Most Expensive Neighborhoods
The result looks like:
Let's Speed Up Queries Using Projections
Projections allow you to improve query speeds by storing pre-aggregated data in whatever format you want. In this example, we create a projection that keeps track of the average price, total price, and count of properties grouped by the year, district and town. At query time, ClickHouse will use your projection if it thinks the projection can improve the performance of the query (you don't have to do anything special to use the projection - ClickHouse decides for you when the projection will be useful).
Build a Projection
Let's create an aggregate projection by the dimensions
toYear(date),
district, and
town:
Populate the projection for existing data. (Without materializing it, the projection will be created for only newly inserted data):
Test Performance
Let's run the same 3 queries again:
Query 1. Average Price Per Year
The result is the same, but the performance is better!
Query 2. Average Price Per Year in London
Same result, but notice the improvement in query performance:
Query 3. The Most Expensive Neighborhoods
The condition (date >= '2020-01-01') needs to be modified so that it matches the projection dimension (
toYear(date) >= 2020):
Again, the result is the same but notice the improvement in query performance:
Test it in the Playground
The dataset is also available in the Online Playground.