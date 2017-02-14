The LAION 5b dataset contains 5.85 billion image-text embeddings and
associated image metadata. The embeddings were generated using Open AI CLIP model ViT-L/14. The
dimension of each embedding vector is 768.
This dataset can be used to model design, sizing and performance aspects for a large scale,
real world vector search application. The dataset can be used for both text to image search and
image to image search.
The id is just an incrementing integer. The additional attributes can be used in predicates to understand
vector similarity search combined with post-filtering/pre-filtering as explained in the documentation
To load the dataset from all Parquet files, run the following SQL statement:
INSERT INTO laion_5b_100m SELECT * FROM s3('https://clickhouse-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/laion-5b/laion5b_100m_*.parquet');
The loading of 100 million rows into the table will take a few minutes.
Alternatively, individual SQL statements can be run to load a specific number of files / rows.
INSERT INTO laion_5b_100m SELECT * FROM s3('https://clickhouse-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/laion-5b/laion5b_100m_part_1_of_10.parquet');
INSERT INTO laion_5b_100m SELECT * FROM s3('https://clickhouse-datasets.s3.amazonaws.com/laion-5b/laion5b_100m_part_2_of_10.parquet');
⋮
KNN (k - Nearest Neighbours) search or brute force search involves calculating the distance of each vector in the dataset
to the search embedding vector and then ordering the distances to get the nearest neighbours. We can use one of the vectors
from the dataset itself as the search vector. For example:
SELECT id, url
FROM laion_5b_100m
ORDER BY cosineDistance( vector, (SELECT vector FROM laion_5b_100m WHERE id = 9999) ) ASC
LIMIT 20
The vector in the row with id = 9999 is the embedding for an image of a Deli restaurant.
Note down the query latency so that we can compare it with the query latency of ANN (using vector index).
With 100 million rows, the above query without a vector index could take a few seconds/minutes to complete.
Run the following SQL to define and build a vector similarity index on the vector column of the laion_5b_100m table :
ALTER TABLE laion_5b_100m ADD INDEX vector_index vector TYPE vector_similarity('hnsw', 'cosineDistance', 768, 'bf16', 64, 512);
ALTER TABLE laion_5b_100m MATERIALIZE INDEX vector_index SETTINGS mutations_sync = 2;
The parameters and performance considerations for index creation and search are described in the documentation.
The statement above uses values of 64 and 512 respectively for the HNSW hyperparameters M and ef_construction.
Users need to carefully select optimal values for these parameters by evaluating index build time and search results quality
corresponding to selected values.
Building and saving the index could even take a few hours for the full l00 million dataset, depending on the number of CPU cores available and the storage bandwidth.
The LAION 5b dataset embedding vectors were generated using OpenAI CLIP model ViT-L/14.
An example Python script is provided below to demonstrate how to programmatically generate
embedding vectors using the CLIP APIs. The search embedding vector
is then passed as an argument to the cosineDistance() function in the SELECT query.
import torch
import clip
import numpy as np
import sys
import clickhouse_connect
device = "cuda" if torch.cuda.is_available() else "cpu"
model, preprocess = clip.load("ViT-L/14", device=device)
# Search for images that contain both a dog and a cat
text = clip.tokenize(["a dog and a cat"]).to(device)
with torch.no_grad():
text_features = model.encode_text(text)
np_arr = text_features.detach().cpu().numpy()
# Pass ClickHouse credentials here
chclient = clickhouse_connect.get_client()
params = {'v1': list(np_arr[0])}
result = chclient.query("SELECT id, url FROM laion_5b_100m ORDER BY cosineDistance(vector, %(v1)s) LIMIT 100",
parameters=params)
# Write the results to a simple HTML page that can be opened in the browser. Some URLs may have become obsolete.
print("<html>")
for r in result.result_rows:
print("<img src = ", r[1], 'width="200" height="200">')
print("</html>")