Hacker News Vector Search dataset

Generate embeddings for search query
Sentence Transformers provide local, easy to use embedding
models for capturing the semantic meaning of sentences and paragraphs.
The dataset in this HackerNews dataset contains vector emebeddings generated from the
all-MiniLM-L6-v2 model.
An example Python script is provided below to demonstrate how to programmatically generate
embedding vectors using
sentence_transformers1 Python package. The search embedding vector is then passed as an argument to the [cosineDistance()
](/sql-reference/functions/distance-functions#cosineDistance) function in the SELECT` query.
from sentence_transformers import SentenceTransformer
import sys
import clickhouse_connect
print("Initializing...")
model = SentenceTransformer('sentence-transformers/all-MiniLM-L6-v2')
chclient = clickhouse_connect.get_client() # ClickHouse credentials here
while True:
# Take the search query from user
print("Enter a search query :")
input_query = sys.stdin.readline();
texts = [input_query]
# Run the model and obtain search vector
print("Generating the embedding for ", input_query);
embeddings = model.encode(texts)
print("Querying ClickHouse...")
params = {'v1':list(embeddings[0]), 'v2':20}
result = chclient.query("SELECT id, title, text FROM hackernews ORDER BY cosineDistance(vector, %(v1)s) LIMIT %(v2)s", parameters=params)
print("Results :")
for row in result.result_rows:
print(row[0], row[2][:100])
print("---------")
An example of running the above Python script and similarity search results are shown below
(only 100 characters from each of the top 20 posts are printed):
Initializing...
Enter a search query :
Are OLAP cubes useful
Generating the embedding for "Are OLAP cubes useful"
Querying ClickHouse...
Results :
27742647 smartmic:
slt2021: OLAP Cube is not dead, as long as you use some form of:<p>1. GROUP BY multiple fi
---------
27744260 georgewfraser:A data mart is a logical organization of data to help humans understand the schema. Wh
---------
27761434 mwexler:"We model data according to rigorous frameworks like Kimball or Inmon because we must r
---------
28401230 chotmat:
erosenbe0: OLAP database is just a copy, replica, or archive of data with a schema designe
---------
22198879 Merick:+1 for Apache Kylin, it's a great project and awesome open source community. If anyone i
---------
27741776 crazydoggers:I always felt the value of an OLAP cube was uncovering questions you may not know to as
---------
22189480 shadowsun7:
_Codemonkeyism: After maintaining an OLAP cube system for some years, I'm not that
---------
27742029 smartmic:
gengstrand: My first exposure to OLAP was on a team developing a front end to Essbase that
---------
22364133 irfansharif:
simo7: I'm wondering how this technology could work for OLAP cubes.<p>An OLAP cube
---------
23292746 scoresmoke:When I was developing my pet project for Web analytics (<a href="https://github
---------
22198891 js8:It seems that the article makes a categorical error, arguing that OLAP cubes were replaced by co
---------
28421602 chotmat:
7thaccount: Is there any advantage to OLAP cube over plain SQL (large historical database r
---------
22195444 shadowsun7:
lkcubing: Thanks for sharing. Interesting write up.<p>While this article accurately capt
---------
22198040 lkcubing:Thanks for sharing. Interesting write up.<p>While this article accurately captures the issu
---------
3973185 stefanu:
sgt: Interesting idea. Ofcourse, OLAP isn't just about the underlying cubes and dimensions,
---------
22190903 shadowsun7:
js8: It seems that the article makes a categorical error, arguing that OLAP cubes were r
---------
28422241 sradman:OLAP Cubes have been disrupted by Column Stores. Unless you are interested in the history of
---------
28421480 chotmat:
sradman: OLAP Cubes have been disrupted by Column Stores. Unless you are interested in the
---------
27742515 BadInformatics:
quantified: OP posts with inverted condition: “OLAP != OLAP Cube” is the actual titl
---------
28422935 chotmat:
rstuart4133: I remember hearing about OLAP cubes donkey's years ago (probably not far
---------
Summarization demo application
The example above demonstrated semantic search and document retrieval using ClickHouse.
A very simple but high potential generative AI example application is presented next.
The application performs the following steps:
- Accepts a topic as input from the user
- Generates an embedding vector for the topic by using the
SentenceTransformers with model
all-MiniLM-L6-v2
- Retrieves highly relevant posts/comments using vector similarity search on the
hackernews table
- Uses
LangChain and OpenAI
gpt-3.5-turbo Chat API to summarize the content retrieved in step #3.
The posts/comments retrieved in step #3 are passed as context to the Chat API and are the key link in Generative AI.
An example from running the summarization application is first listed below, followed by the code
for the summarization application. Running the application requires an OpenAI API key to be set in the environment
variable
OPENAI_API_KEY. The OpenAI API key can be obtained after registering at https://platform.openai.com.
This application demonstrates a Generative AI use-case that is applicable to multiple enterprise domains like :
customer sentiment analysis, technical support automation, mining user conversations, legal documents, medical records,
meeting transcripts, financial statements, etc
$ python3 summarize.py
Enter a search topic :
ClickHouse performance experiences
Generating the embedding for ----> ClickHouse performance experiences
Querying ClickHouse to retrieve relevant articles...
Initializing chatgpt-3.5-turbo model...
Summarizing search results retrieved from ClickHouse...
Summary from chatgpt-3.5:
The discussion focuses on comparing ClickHouse with various databases like TimescaleDB, Apache Spark,
AWS Redshift, and QuestDB, highlighting ClickHouse's cost-efficient high performance and suitability
for analytical applications. Users praise ClickHouse for its simplicity, speed, and resource efficiency
in handling large-scale analytics workloads, although some challenges like DMLs and difficulty in backups
are mentioned. ClickHouse is recognized for its real-time aggregate computation capabilities and solid
engineering, with comparisons made to other databases like Druid and MemSQL. Overall, ClickHouse is seen
as a powerful tool for real-time data processing, analytics, and handling large volumes of data
efficiently, gaining popularity for its impressive performance and cost-effectiveness.
Code for the above application :
print("Initializing...")
import sys
import json
import time
from sentence_transformers import SentenceTransformer
import clickhouse_connect
from langchain.docstore.document import Document
from langchain.text_splitter import CharacterTextSplitter
from langchain.chat_models import ChatOpenAI
from langchain.prompts import PromptTemplate
from langchain.chains.summarize import load_summarize_chain
import textwrap
import tiktoken
def num_tokens_from_string(string: str, encoding_name: str) -> int:
encoding = tiktoken.encoding_for_model(encoding_name)
num_tokens = len(encoding.encode(string))
return num_tokens
model = SentenceTransformer('sentence-transformers/all-MiniLM-L6-v2')
chclient = clickhouse_connect.get_client(compress=False) # ClickHouse credentials here
while True:
# Take the search query from user
print("Enter a search topic :")
input_query = sys.stdin.readline();
texts = [input_query]
# Run the model and obtain search or reference vector
print("Generating the embedding for ----> ", input_query);
embeddings = model.encode(texts)
print("Querying ClickHouse...")
params = {'v1':list(embeddings[0]), 'v2':100}
result = chclient.query("SELECT id,title,text FROM hackernews ORDER BY cosineDistance(vector, %(v1)s) LIMIT %(v2)s", parameters=params)
# Just join all the search results
doc_results = ""
for row in result.result_rows:
doc_results = doc_results + "\n" + row[2]
print("Initializing chatgpt-3.5-turbo model")
model_name = "gpt-3.5-turbo"
text_splitter = CharacterTextSplitter.from_tiktoken_encoder(
model_name=model_name
)
texts = text_splitter.split_text(doc_results)
docs = [Document(page_content=t) for t in texts]
llm = ChatOpenAI(temperature=0, model_name=model_name)
prompt_template = """
Write a concise summary of the following in not more than 10 sentences:
{text}
CONSCISE SUMMARY :
"""
prompt = PromptTemplate(template=prompt_template, input_variables=["text"])
num_tokens = num_tokens_from_string(doc_results, model_name)
gpt_35_turbo_max_tokens = 4096
verbose = False
print("Summarizing search results retrieved from ClickHouse...")
if num_tokens <= gpt_35_turbo_max_tokens:
chain = load_summarize_chain(llm, chain_type="stuff", prompt=prompt, verbose=verbose)
else:
chain = load_summarize_chain(llm, chain_type="map_reduce", map_prompt=prompt, combine_prompt=prompt, verbose=verbose)
summary = chain.run(docs)
print(f"Summary from chatgpt-3.5: {summary}")