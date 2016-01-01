dbpedia dataset

The dbpedia dataset contains 1 million articles from Wikipedia and their vector embeddings generated using the text-embedding-3-large model from OpenAI.

The dataset is an excellent starter dataset to understand vector embeddings, vector similarity search and Generative AI. We use this dataset to demonstrate approximate nearest neighbor search in ClickHouse and a simple but powerful Q&A application.

The dataset contains 26 Parquet files located on huggingface.co. The files are named 0.parquet , 1.parquet , ..., 25.parquet . To view some example rows of the dataset, please visit this Hugging Face page.

Create the dbpedia table to store the article id, title, text and embedding vector:

CREATE TABLE dbpedia ( id String, title String, text String, vector Array(Float32) CODEC(NONE) ) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (id);

To load the dataset from all Parquet files, run the following shell command:

$ seq 0 25 | xargs -P1 -I{} clickhouse client -q "INSERT INTO dbpedia SELECT _id, title, text, \"text-embedding-3-large-1536-embedding\" FROM url('https://huggingface.co/api/datasets/Qdrant/dbpedia-entities-openai3-text-embedding-3-large-1536-1M/parquet/default/train/{}.parquet') SETTINGS max_http_get_redirects=5,enable_url_encoding=0;"

Alternatively, individual SQL statements can be run as shown below to load each of the 25 Parquet files:

INSERT INTO dbpedia SELECT _id, title, text, "text-embedding-3-large-1536-embedding" FROM url('https://huggingface.co/api/datasets/Qdrant/dbpedia-entities-openai3-text-embedding-3-large-1536-1M/parquet/default/train/0.parquet') SETTINGS max_http_get_redirects=5,enable_url_encoding=0; INSERT INTO dbpedia SELECT _id, title, text, "text-embedding-3-large-1536-embedding" FROM url('https://huggingface.co/api/datasets/Qdrant/dbpedia-entities-openai3-text-embedding-3-large-1536-1M/parquet/default/train/1.parquet') SETTINGS max_http_get_redirects=5,enable_url_encoding=0; ... INSERT INTO dbpedia SELECT _id, title, text, "text-embedding-3-large-1536-embedding" FROM url('https://huggingface.co/api/datasets/Qdrant/dbpedia-entities-openai3-text-embedding-3-large-1536-1M/parquet/default/train/25.parquet') SETTINGS max_http_get_redirects=5,enable_url_encoding=0;

Verify that 1 million rows are seen in the dbpedia table:

SELECT count(*) FROM dbpedia ┌─count()─┐ 1. │ 1000000 │ └─────────┘

Recommended reading: "Vector embeddings " OpenAPI guide

Semantic search (also referred to as similarity search) using vector embeddings involves the following steps:

Accept a search query from a user in natural language e.g "Tell me about some scenic rail journeys”, “Suspense novels set in Europe” etc

Generate embedding vector for the search query using the LLM model

Find nearest neighbours to the search embedding vector in the dataset

The nearest neighbours are documents, images or content that are results relevant to the user query. The retrieved results are the key input to Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) in Generative AI applications.

KNN (k - Nearest Neighbours) search or brute force search involves calculating the distance of each vector in the dataset to the search embedding vector and then ordering the distances to get the nearest neighbours. With the dbpedia dataset, a quick technique to visually observe semantic search is to use embedding vectors from the dataset itself as search vectors. For example:

SELECT id, title FROM dbpedia ORDER BY cosineDistance(vector, ( SELECT vector FROM dbpedia WHERE id = '<dbpedia:The_Remains_of_the_Day>') ) ASC LIMIT 20

┌─id────────────────────────────────────────┬─title───────────────────────────┐ 1. │ <dbpedia:The_Remains_of_the_Day> │ The Remains of the Day │ 2. │ <dbpedia:The_Remains_of_the_Day_(film)> │ The Remains of the Day (film) │ 3. │ <dbpedia:Never_Let_Me_Go_(novel)> │ Never Let Me Go (novel) │ 4. │ <dbpedia:Last_Orders> │ Last Orders │ 5. │ <dbpedia:The_Unconsoled> │ The Unconsoled │ 6. │ <dbpedia:The_Hours_(novel)> │ The Hours (novel) │ 7. │ <dbpedia:An_Artist_of_the_Floating_World> │ An Artist of the Floating World │ 8. │ <dbpedia:Heat_and_Dust> │ Heat and Dust │ 9. │ <dbpedia:A_Pale_View_of_Hills> │ A Pale View of Hills │ 10. │ <dbpedia:Howards_End_(film)> │ Howards End (film) │ 11. │ <dbpedia:When_We_Were_Orphans> │ When We Were Orphans │ 12. │ <dbpedia:A_Passage_to_India_(film)> │ A Passage to India (film) │ 13. │ <dbpedia:Memoirs_of_a_Survivor> │ Memoirs of a Survivor │ 14. │ <dbpedia:The_Child_in_Time> │ The Child in Time │ 15. │ <dbpedia:The_Sea,_the_Sea> │ The Sea, the Sea │ 16. │ <dbpedia:The_Master_(novel)> │ The Master (novel) │ 17. │ <dbpedia:The_Memorial> │ The Memorial │ 18. │ <dbpedia:The_Hours_(film)> │ The Hours (film) │ 19. │ <dbpedia:Human_Remains_(film)> │ Human Remains (film) │ 20. │ <dbpedia:Kazuo_Ishiguro> │ Kazuo Ishiguro │ └───────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┘ #highlight-next-line 20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.261 sec. Processed 1.00 million rows, 6.22 GB (3.84 million rows/s., 23.81 GB/s.)

Note down the query latency so that we can compare it with the query latency of ANN (using vector index). Also record the query latency with cold OS file cache and with max_theads=1 to recognize the real compute usage and storage bandwidth usage (extrapolate it to a production dataset with millions of vectors!)

Run the following SQL to define and build a vector similarity index on the vector column:

ALTER TABLE dbpedia ADD INDEX vector_index vector TYPE vector_similarity('hnsw', 'cosineDistance', 1536, 'bf16', 64, 512); ALTER TABLE dbpedia MATERIALIZE INDEX vector_index SETTINGS mutations_sync = 2;

The parameters and performance considerations for index creation and search are described in the documentation.

Building and saving the index could take a few minutes depending on number of CPU cores available and the storage bandwidth.

Approximate Nearest Neighbours or ANN refers to group of techniques (e.g., special data structures like graphs and random forests) which compute results much faster than exact vector search. The result accuracy is typically "good enough" for practical use. Many approximate techniques provide parameters to tune the trade-off between the result accuracy and the search time.

Once the vector similarity index has been built, vector search queries will automatically use the index:

SELECT id, title FROM dbpedia ORDER BY cosineDistance(vector, ( SELECT vector FROM dbpedia WHERE id = '<dbpedia:Glacier_Express>' )) ASC LIMIT 20

┌─id──────────────────────────────────────────────┬─title─────────────────────────────────┐ 1. │ <dbpedia:Glacier_Express> │ Glacier Express │ 2. │ <dbpedia:BVZ_Zermatt-Bahn> │ BVZ Zermatt-Bahn │ 3. │ <dbpedia:Gornergrat_railway> │ Gornergrat railway │ 4. │ <dbpedia:RegioExpress> │ RegioExpress │ 5. │ <dbpedia:Matterhorn_Gotthard_Bahn> │ Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn │ 6. │ <dbpedia:Rhaetian_Railway> │ Rhaetian Railway │ 7. │ <dbpedia:Gotthard_railway> │ Gotthard railway │ 8. │ <dbpedia:Furka–Oberalp_railway> │ Furka–Oberalp railway │ 9. │ <dbpedia:Jungfrau_railway> │ Jungfrau railway │ 10. │ <dbpedia:Monte_Generoso_railway> │ Monte Generoso railway │ 11. │ <dbpedia:Montreux–Oberland_Bernois_railway> │ Montreux–Oberland Bernois railway │ 12. │ <dbpedia:Brienz–Rothorn_railway> │ Brienz–Rothorn railway │ 13. │ <dbpedia:Lauterbrunnen–Mürren_mountain_railway> │ Lauterbrunnen–Mürren mountain railway │ 14. │ <dbpedia:Luzern–Stans–Engelberg_railway_line> │ Luzern–Stans–Engelberg railway line │ 15. │ <dbpedia:Rigi_Railways> │ Rigi Railways │ 16. │ <dbpedia:Saint-Gervais–Vallorcine_railway> │ Saint-Gervais–Vallorcine railway │ 17. │ <dbpedia:Gatwick_Express> │ Gatwick Express │ 18. │ <dbpedia:Brünig_railway_line> │ Brünig railway line │ 19. │ <dbpedia:Regional-Express> │ Regional-Express │ 20. │ <dbpedia:Schynige_Platte_railway> │ Schynige Platte railway │ └─────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────┘ #highlight-next-line 20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.025 sec. Processed 32.03 thousand rows, 2.10 MB (1.29 million rows/s., 84.80 MB/s.)

The similarity search queries seen until now use one of the existing vectors in the dbpedia table as the search vector. In real world applications, the search vector has to be generated for a user input query which could be in natural language. The search vector should be generated by using the same LLM model used to generate embedding vectors for the dataset.

An example Python script is listed below to demonstrate how to programmatically call OpenAI API's to generate embedding vectors using the text-embedding-3-large model. The search embedding vector is then passed as an argument to the cosineDistance() function in the SELECT query.

Running the script requires an OpenAI API key to be set in the environment variable OPENAI_API_KEY . The OpenAI API key can be obtained after registering at https://platform.openai.com.

import sys from openai import OpenAI import clickhouse_connect ch_client = clickhouse_connect.get_client(compress=False) # Pass ClickHouse credentials openai_client = OpenAI() # Set OPENAI_API_KEY environment variable def get_embedding(text, model): text = text.replace("

", " ") return openai_client.embeddings.create(input = [text], model=model, dimensions=1536).data[0].embedding while True: # Accept the search query from user print("Enter a search query :") input_query = sys.stdin.readline(); # Call OpenAI API endpoint to get the embedding print("Generating the embedding for ", input_query); embedding = get_embedding(input_query, model='text-embedding-3-large') # Execute vector search query in ClickHouse print("Querying clickhouse...") params = {'v1':embedding, 'v2':10} result = ch_client.query("SELECT id,title,text FROM dbpedia ORDER BY cosineDistance(vector, %(v1)s) LIMIT %(v2)s", parameters=params) for row in result.result_rows: print(row[0], row[1], row[2]) print("---------------")

The examples above demonstrated semantic search and document retrieval using ClickHouse. A very simple but high potential generative AI example application is presented next.

The application performs the following steps:

Accepts a topic as input from the user Generates an embedding vector for the topic by invoking OpenAI API with model text-embedding-3-large Retrieves highly relevant Wikipedia articles/documents using vector similarity search on the dbpedia table Accepts a free-form question in natural language from the user relating to the topic Uses the OpenAI gpt-3.5-turbo Chat API to answer the question based on the knowledge in the documents retrieved in step #3. The documents retrieved in step #3 are passed as context to the Chat API and are the key link in Generative AI.

A couple of conversation examples by running the Q&A application are first listed below, followed by the code for the Q&A application. Running the application requires an OpenAI API key to be set in the environment variable OPENAI_API_KEY . The OpenAI API key can be obtained after registering at https://platform.openai.com.

$ python3 QandA.py Enter a topic : FIFA world cup 1990 Generating the embedding for 'FIFA world cup 1990' and collecting 100 articles related to it from ClickHouse... Enter your question : Who won the golden boot Salvatore Schillaci of Italy won the Golden Boot at the 1990 FIFA World Cup. Enter a topic : Cricket world cup Generating the embedding for 'Cricket world cup' and collecting 100 articles related to it from ClickHouse... Enter your question : Which country has hosted the world cup most times England and Wales have hosted the Cricket World Cup the most times, with the tournament being held in these countries five times - in 1975, 1979, 1983, 1999, and 2019. $

Code: