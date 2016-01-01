The dbpedia dataset contains 1 million articles from Wikipedia and their vector embeddings generated using the text-embedding-3-large model from OpenAI.
The dataset is an excellent starter dataset to understand vector embeddings, vector similarity search and Generative AI. We use this dataset to demonstrate approximate nearest neighbor search in ClickHouse and a simple but powerful Q&A application.
Dataset details
The dataset contains 26
Parquet files located on huggingface.co. The files are named
0.parquet,
1.parquet, ...,
25.parquet. To view some example rows of the dataset, please visit this Hugging Face page.
Create table
Create the
dbpedia table to store the article id, title, text and embedding vector:
CREATE TABLE dbpedia
(
id String,
title String,
text String,
vector Array(Float32) CODEC(NONE)
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY (id);
Load table
To load the dataset from all Parquet files, run the following shell command:
$ seq 0 25 | xargs -P1 -I{} clickhouse client -q "INSERT INTO dbpedia SELECT _id, title, text, \"text-embedding-3-large-1536-embedding\" FROM url('https://huggingface.co/api/datasets/Qdrant/dbpedia-entities-openai3-text-embedding-3-large-1536-1M/parquet/default/train/{}.parquet') SETTINGS max_http_get_redirects=5,enable_url_encoding=0;"
Alternatively, individual SQL statements can be run as shown below to load each of the 25 Parquet files:
INSERT INTO dbpedia SELECT _id, title, text, "text-embedding-3-large-1536-embedding" FROM url('https://huggingface.co/api/datasets/Qdrant/dbpedia-entities-openai3-text-embedding-3-large-1536-1M/parquet/default/train/0.parquet') SETTINGS max_http_get_redirects=5,enable_url_encoding=0;
INSERT INTO dbpedia SELECT _id, title, text, "text-embedding-3-large-1536-embedding" FROM url('https://huggingface.co/api/datasets/Qdrant/dbpedia-entities-openai3-text-embedding-3-large-1536-1M/parquet/default/train/1.parquet') SETTINGS max_http_get_redirects=5,enable_url_encoding=0;
...
INSERT INTO dbpedia SELECT _id, title, text, "text-embedding-3-large-1536-embedding" FROM url('https://huggingface.co/api/datasets/Qdrant/dbpedia-entities-openai3-text-embedding-3-large-1536-1M/parquet/default/train/25.parquet') SETTINGS max_http_get_redirects=5,enable_url_encoding=0;
Verify that 1 million rows are seen in the
dbpedia table:
SELECT count(*)
FROM dbpedia
┌─count()─┐
1. │ 1000000 │
└─────────┘
Semantic search
Recommended reading: "Vector embeddings
" OpenAPI guide
Semantic search (also referred to as similarity search) using vector embeddings involves
the following steps:
- Accept a search query from a user in natural language e.g "Tell me about some scenic rail journeys”, “Suspense novels set in Europe” etc
- Generate embedding vector for the search query using the LLM model
- Find nearest neighbours to the search embedding vector in the dataset
The nearest neighbours are documents, images or content that are results relevant to the user query.
The retrieved results are the key input to Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) in Generative AI applications.
Run a brute-force vector similarity search
KNN (k - Nearest Neighbours) search or brute force search involves calculating the distance of each vector in the dataset
to the search embedding vector and then ordering the distances to get the nearest neighbours. With the
dbpedia dataset,
a quick technique to visually observe semantic search is to use embedding vectors from the dataset itself as search
vectors. For example:
SELECT id, title
FROM dbpedia
ORDER BY cosineDistance(vector, ( SELECT vector FROM dbpedia WHERE id = '<dbpedia:The_Remains_of_the_Day>') ) ASC
LIMIT 20
┌─id────────────────────────────────────────┬─title───────────────────────────┐
1. │ <dbpedia:The_Remains_of_the_Day> │ The Remains of the Day │
2. │ <dbpedia:The_Remains_of_the_Day_(film)> │ The Remains of the Day (film) │
3. │ <dbpedia:Never_Let_Me_Go_(novel)> │ Never Let Me Go (novel) │
4. │ <dbpedia:Last_Orders> │ Last Orders │
5. │ <dbpedia:The_Unconsoled> │ The Unconsoled │
6. │ <dbpedia:The_Hours_(novel)> │ The Hours (novel) │
7. │ <dbpedia:An_Artist_of_the_Floating_World> │ An Artist of the Floating World │
8. │ <dbpedia:Heat_and_Dust> │ Heat and Dust │
9. │ <dbpedia:A_Pale_View_of_Hills> │ A Pale View of Hills │
10. │ <dbpedia:Howards_End_(film)> │ Howards End (film) │
11. │ <dbpedia:When_We_Were_Orphans> │ When We Were Orphans │
12. │ <dbpedia:A_Passage_to_India_(film)> │ A Passage to India (film) │
13. │ <dbpedia:Memoirs_of_a_Survivor> │ Memoirs of a Survivor │
14. │ <dbpedia:The_Child_in_Time> │ The Child in Time │
15. │ <dbpedia:The_Sea,_the_Sea> │ The Sea, the Sea │
16. │ <dbpedia:The_Master_(novel)> │ The Master (novel) │
17. │ <dbpedia:The_Memorial> │ The Memorial │
18. │ <dbpedia:The_Hours_(film)> │ The Hours (film) │
19. │ <dbpedia:Human_Remains_(film)> │ Human Remains (film) │
20. │ <dbpedia:Kazuo_Ishiguro> │ Kazuo Ishiguro │
└───────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┘
20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.261 sec. Processed 1.00 million rows, 6.22 GB (3.84 million rows/s., 23.81 GB/s.)
Note down the query latency so that we can compare it with the query latency of ANN (using vector index).
Also record the query latency with cold OS file cache and with
max_theads=1 to recognize the real compute
usage and storage bandwidth usage (extrapolate it to a production dataset with millions of vectors!)
Build a vector similarity index
Run the following SQL to define and build a vector similarity index on the
vector column:
ALTER TABLE dbpedia ADD INDEX vector_index vector TYPE vector_similarity('hnsw', 'cosineDistance', 1536, 'bf16', 64, 512);
ALTER TABLE dbpedia MATERIALIZE INDEX vector_index SETTINGS mutations_sync = 2;
The parameters and performance considerations for index creation and search are described in the documentation.
Building and saving the index could take a few minutes depending on number of CPU cores available and the storage bandwidth.
Perform ANN search
Approximate Nearest Neighbours or ANN refers to group of techniques (e.g., special data structures like graphs and random forests) which compute results much faster than exact vector search. The result accuracy is typically "good enough" for practical use. Many approximate techniques provide parameters to tune the trade-off between the result accuracy and the search time.
Once the vector similarity index has been built, vector search queries will automatically use the index:
SELECT
id,
title
FROM dbpedia
ORDER BY cosineDistance(vector, (
SELECT vector
FROM dbpedia
WHERE id = '<dbpedia:Glacier_Express>'
)) ASC
LIMIT 20
┌─id──────────────────────────────────────────────┬─title─────────────────────────────────┐
1. │ <dbpedia:Glacier_Express> │ Glacier Express │
2. │ <dbpedia:BVZ_Zermatt-Bahn> │ BVZ Zermatt-Bahn │
3. │ <dbpedia:Gornergrat_railway> │ Gornergrat railway │
4. │ <dbpedia:RegioExpress> │ RegioExpress │
5. │ <dbpedia:Matterhorn_Gotthard_Bahn> │ Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn │
6. │ <dbpedia:Rhaetian_Railway> │ Rhaetian Railway │
7. │ <dbpedia:Gotthard_railway> │ Gotthard railway │
8. │ <dbpedia:Furka–Oberalp_railway> │ Furka–Oberalp railway │
9. │ <dbpedia:Jungfrau_railway> │ Jungfrau railway │
10. │ <dbpedia:Monte_Generoso_railway> │ Monte Generoso railway │
11. │ <dbpedia:Montreux–Oberland_Bernois_railway> │ Montreux–Oberland Bernois railway │
12. │ <dbpedia:Brienz–Rothorn_railway> │ Brienz–Rothorn railway │
13. │ <dbpedia:Lauterbrunnen–Mürren_mountain_railway> │ Lauterbrunnen–Mürren mountain railway │
14. │ <dbpedia:Luzern–Stans–Engelberg_railway_line> │ Luzern–Stans–Engelberg railway line │
15. │ <dbpedia:Rigi_Railways> │ Rigi Railways │
16. │ <dbpedia:Saint-Gervais–Vallorcine_railway> │ Saint-Gervais–Vallorcine railway │
17. │ <dbpedia:Gatwick_Express> │ Gatwick Express │
18. │ <dbpedia:Brünig_railway_line> │ Brünig railway line │
19. │ <dbpedia:Regional-Express> │ Regional-Express │
20. │ <dbpedia:Schynige_Platte_railway> │ Schynige Platte railway │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────┘
20 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.025 sec. Processed 32.03 thousand rows, 2.10 MB (1.29 million rows/s., 84.80 MB/s.)
Generating embeddings for search query
The similarity search queries seen until now use one of the existing vectors in the
dbpedia
table as the search vector. In real world applications, the search vector has to be
generated for a user input query which could be in natural language. The search vector
should be generated by using the same LLM model used to generate embedding vectors
for the dataset.
An example Python script is listed below to demonstrate how to programmatically call OpenAI API's to
generate embedding vectors using the
text-embedding-3-large model. The search embedding vector
is then passed as an argument to the
cosineDistance() function in the
SELECT query.
Running the script requires an OpenAI API key to be set in the environment variable
OPENAI_API_KEY.
The OpenAI API key can be obtained after registering at https://platform.openai.com.
import sys
from openai import OpenAI
import clickhouse_connect
ch_client = clickhouse_connect.get_client(compress=False) # Pass ClickHouse credentials
openai_client = OpenAI() # Set OPENAI_API_KEY environment variable
def get_embedding(text, model):
text = text.replace("\n", " ")
return openai_client.embeddings.create(input = [text], model=model, dimensions=1536).data[0].embedding
while True:
# Accept the search query from user
print("Enter a search query :")
input_query = sys.stdin.readline();
# Call OpenAI API endpoint to get the embedding
print("Generating the embedding for ", input_query);
embedding = get_embedding(input_query,
model='text-embedding-3-large')
# Execute vector search query in ClickHouse
print("Querying clickhouse...")
params = {'v1':embedding, 'v2':10}
result = ch_client.query("SELECT id,title,text FROM dbpedia ORDER BY cosineDistance(vector, %(v1)s) LIMIT %(v2)s", parameters=params)
for row in result.result_rows:
print(row[0], row[1], row[2])
print("---------------")
Q&A demo application
The examples above demonstrated semantic search and document retrieval using ClickHouse. A very simple but high potential generative AI example application is presented next.
The application performs the following steps:
- Accepts a topic as input from the user
- Generates an embedding vector for the topic by invoking OpenAI API with model
text-embedding-3-large
- Retrieves highly relevant Wikipedia articles/documents using vector similarity search on the
dbpedia table
- Accepts a free-form question in natural language from the user relating to the topic
- Uses the OpenAI
gpt-3.5-turbo Chat API to answer the question based on the knowledge in the documents retrieved in step #3.
The documents retrieved in step #3 are passed as context to the Chat API and are the key link in Generative AI.
A couple of conversation examples by running the Q&A application are first listed below, followed by the code
for the Q&A application. Running the application requires an OpenAI API key to be set in the environment
variable
OPENAI_API_KEY. The OpenAI API key can be obtained after registering at https://platform.openai.com.
$ python3 QandA.py
Enter a topic : FIFA world cup 1990
Generating the embedding for 'FIFA world cup 1990' and collecting 100 articles related to it from ClickHouse...
Enter your question : Who won the golden boot
Salvatore Schillaci of Italy won the Golden Boot at the 1990 FIFA World Cup.
Enter a topic : Cricket world cup
Generating the embedding for 'Cricket world cup' and collecting 100 articles related to it from ClickHouse...
Enter your question : Which country has hosted the world cup most times
England and Wales have hosted the Cricket World Cup the most times, with the tournament being held in these countries five times - in 1975, 1979, 1983, 1999, and 2019.
$
Code:
import sys
import time
from openai import OpenAI
import clickhouse_connect
ch_client = clickhouse_connect.get_client(compress=False) # Pass ClickHouse credentials here
openai_client = OpenAI() # Set the OPENAI_API_KEY environment variable
def get_embedding(text, model):
text = text.replace("\n", " ")
return openai_client.embeddings.create(input = [text], model=model, dimensions=1536).data[0].embedding
while True:
# Take the topic of interest from user
print("Enter a topic : ", end="", flush=True)
input_query = sys.stdin.readline()
input_query = input_query.rstrip()
# Generate an embedding vector for the search topic and query ClickHouse
print("Generating the embedding for '" + input_query + "' and collecting 100 articles related to it from ClickHouse...");
embedding = get_embedding(input_query,
model='text-embedding-3-large')
params = {'v1':embedding, 'v2':100}
result = ch_client.query("SELECT id,title,text FROM dbpedia ORDER BY cosineDistance(vector, %(v1)s) LIMIT %(v2)s", parameters=params)
# Collect all the matching articles/documents
results = ""
for row in result.result_rows:
results = results + row[2]
print("\nEnter your question : ", end="", flush=True)
question = sys.stdin.readline();
# Prompt for the OpenAI Chat API
query = f"""Use the below content to answer the subsequent question. If the answer cannot be found, write "I don't know."
Content:
\"\"\"
{results}
\"\"\"
Question: {question}"""
GPT_MODEL = "gpt-3.5-turbo"
response = openai_client.chat.completions.create(
messages=[
{'role': 'system', 'content': "You answer questions about {input_query}."},
{'role': 'user', 'content': query},
],
model=GPT_MODEL,
temperature=0,
)
# Print the answer to the question!
print(response.choices[0].message.content)
print("\n")