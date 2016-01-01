Tutorials and Example Datasets
We have a lot of resources for helping you get started and learn how ClickHouse works:
- If you need to get ClickHouse up and running, check out our Quick Start
- The ClickHouse Tutorial analyzes a dataset of New York City taxi rides
In addition, the sample datasets provide a great experience on working with ClickHouse, learning important techniques and tricks, and seeing how to take advantage of the many powerful functions in ClickHouse. The sample datasets include:
- The UK Property Price Paid dataset is a good starting point with some interesting SQL queries
- The New York Taxi Data has an example of how to insert data from S3 into ClickHouse
- The Cell Towers dataset imports a CSV into ClickHouse
- The NYPD Complaint Data demonstrates how to use data inference to simplify creating tables
- The "What's on the Menu?" dataset has an example of denormalizing data
- The Laion dataset has an example of Approximate nearest neighbor search indexes usage
- The TPC-H, TPC-DS, and Star Schema (SSB) industry benchmarks for analytics databases
- Getting Data Into ClickHouse - Part 1 provides examples of defining a schema and loading a small Hacker News dataset
- Getting Data Into ClickHouse - Part 3 - Using S3 has examples of loading data from s3
- Generating random data in ClickHouse shows how to generate random data if none of the above fit your needs.
View the Tutorials and Datasets menu for a complete list of sample datasets.