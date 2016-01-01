What SQL syntax does ClickHouse support?
ClickHouse has complete support for SQL syntax, including features such as:
- SQL/JSON and JSON data type (SQL-2023)
- Window functions (SQL-2003)
- Common table expressions and recursive queries (SQL-1999)
- ROLLUP, CUBE, and GROUPING SETS (SQL-1999)
- Full support for RBAC (SQL-1999)
- Correlated subqueries (SQL-1992);
The support is validated by TPC-H and TPC-DS benchmarks, as well as by SQLTest.
ClickHouse introduced many features before they were subsequently standardised by ISO/IEC, such as:
- conditional aggregate functions
anyaggregate functions
leastand
greatest
GROUP BY ALL
- extended use of aliases
- underscores in numeric literals
ClickHouse extend the SQL by introducing major quality-of-life improvements:
- unrestricted use of aliases
- aliases inside the WITH clause
- aggregate function combinators
- parameterized aggregate functions
- approximate aggregate functions
- native and big integer numeric data types, extended precision decimal
- higher order functions for arrays manipulation
- ARRAY JOIN clause and arrayJoin function
- array aggregation
- LIMIT BY clause
- GROUP BY WITH TOTALS
- AS OF JOIN
- ANY/ALL JOIN
- natural syntax for JSON
- trailing comma in the column list
- FROM ... SELECT clause order
- type-safe query parameters and parameterized views
Some of them have a chance to be included in the upcoming SQL standards, while already being available for ClickHouse users.