What SQL syntax does ClickHouse support?

ClickHouse has complete support for SQL syntax, including features such as:

  • SQL/JSON and JSON data type (SQL-2023)
  • Window functions (SQL-2003)
  • Common table expressions and recursive queries (SQL-1999)
  • ROLLUP, CUBE, and GROUPING SETS (SQL-1999)
  • Full support for RBAC (SQL-1999)
  • Correlated subqueries (SQL-1992);

The support is validated by TPC-H and TPC-DS benchmarks, as well as by SQLTest.

ClickHouse introduced many features before they were subsequently standardised by ISO/IEC, such as:

  • conditional aggregate functions
  • any aggregate functions
  • least and greatest
  • GROUP BY ALL
  • extended use of aliases
  • underscores in numeric literals

ClickHouse extend the SQL by introducing major quality-of-life improvements:

  • unrestricted use of aliases
  • aliases inside the WITH clause
  • aggregate function combinators
  • parameterized aggregate functions
  • approximate aggregate functions
  • native and big integer numeric data types, extended precision decimal
  • higher order functions for arrays manipulation
  • ARRAY JOIN clause and arrayJoin function
  • array aggregation
  • LIMIT BY clause
  • GROUP BY WITH TOTALS
  • AS OF JOIN
  • ANY/ALL JOIN
  • natural syntax for JSON
  • trailing comma in the column list
  • FROM ... SELECT clause order
  • type-safe query parameters and parameterized views

Some of them have a chance to be included in the upcoming SQL standards, while already being available for ClickHouse users.