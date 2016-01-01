What SQL syntax does ClickHouse support?

ClickHouse has complete support for SQL syntax, including features such as:

SQL/JSON and JSON data type (SQL-2023)

Window functions (SQL-2003)

Common table expressions and recursive queries (SQL-1999)

ROLLUP, CUBE, and GROUPING SETS (SQL-1999)

Full support for RBAC (SQL-1999)

Correlated subqueries (SQL-1992);

The support is validated by TPC-H and TPC-DS benchmarks, as well as by SQLTest.

ClickHouse introduced many features before they were subsequently standardised by ISO/IEC, such as:

conditional aggregate functions

any aggregate functions

aggregate functions least and greatest

and GROUP BY ALL

extended use of aliases

underscores in numeric literals

ClickHouse extend the SQL by introducing major quality-of-life improvements:

unrestricted use of aliases

aliases inside the WITH clause

aggregate function combinators

parameterized aggregate functions

approximate aggregate functions

native and big integer numeric data types, extended precision decimal

higher order functions for arrays manipulation

ARRAY JOIN clause and arrayJoin function

array aggregation

LIMIT BY clause

GROUP BY WITH TOTALS

AS OF JOIN

ANY/ALL JOIN

natural syntax for JSON

trailing comma in the column list

FROM ... SELECT clause order

type-safe query parameters and parameterized views

Some of them have a chance to be included in the upcoming SQL standards, while already being available for ClickHouse users.