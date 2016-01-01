Does ClickHouse support federated queries?

ClickHouse has the most comprehensive support for federated queries and hybrid query execution among analytical databases.

It supports querying external databases:

PostgreSQL

MySQL

MongoDB

Redis

any ODBC data source

any JDBC data source

any Arrow Flight data source

streaming data sources, such as Kafka and RabbitMQ

Data Lakes, such as Iceberg, Delta Lake, Apache Hudi, Apache Paimon

external files located on a shared storage, such as AWS S3, GCS, Minio, Cloudflare R2, Azure Blob Storage, Alicloud OSS, Tencent COS, as well as local storage, with the wide range of data formats

ClickHouse can join multiple different data sources in a single query. It also provides a hybrid query execution option, combining local resources and offloading part of the query to remote machines.

Interestingly that ClickHouse can accelerate queries on external data sources without moving the data. For example, an aggregation query from MySQL will be processed faster if run on ClickHouse, because the overhead of data movement is offset by the faster query engine.