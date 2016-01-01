Does ClickHouse support distributed JOIN?

ClickHouse supports distributed JOIN on a cluster.

When the data is co-located on the cluster (e.g., the JOIN is performed by the user identifier, which is also a sharding key), ClickHouse provides a way to perform the JOIN without data movement on the network.

When the data is not co-located, ClickHouse allows a broadcast JOIN, when parts of the joined data are distributed across the nodes of the cluster.

As of 2025, ClickHouse does not perform the shuffle-join algorithm, which means redistribution of the both sides of the join over network across the cluster according to the join keys.