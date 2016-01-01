Does ClickHouse support Data Lakes?

ClickHouse supports data lakes, including Iceberg, Delta Lake, Apache Hudi, Apache Paimon, Hive.

It provides support for reading and writing, full compatibility with partition pruning, statistics-based pruning, schema evolution, positional deletes, equality deletes, time travel, and introspection.

Data Lakes in ClickHouse are supported with Unity, AWS Glue, Rest, Polaris, and Hive Metastore catalogs, as well as individual tables.

Query performance on data lakes is top-notch thanks to distributed processing, efficient native Parquet reader, and data files caching.