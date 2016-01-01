Does ClickHouse support frequent, concurrent queries?

ClickHouse is designed for real-time analytical applications that can serve external users directly. It can serve analytical queries with low latency (less than 10 milliseconds) and high concurrency (exceeding 10,000 queries per second) on petabyte-scale databases, combining historical data and real-time insertions.

This is possible thanks to the efficient indexing structure, flexible caching, and available configurations like projections and materialized views.

Builtin role-based access control, resource usage quotas, configurable query complexity guardrails, workload scheduler, make ClickHouse ideal as a serving layer on top of analytical data.