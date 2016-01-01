uniqArrayIf
Description
The
Array and
If combinators can be applied to the
uniq
function to count the number of unique values in arrays for rows where the
condition is true, using the
uniqArrayIf aggregate combinator function.
note
-
If and -
Array can be combined. However,
Array must come first, then
If.
This is useful when you want to count unique elements in an array based on
specific conditions without having to use
arrayJoin.
Example Usage
Count unique products viewed by segment type and engagement level
In this example, we'll use a table with user shopping session data to count the number of unique products viewed by users of a specific user segment and with an engagement metric of time spent in the session.