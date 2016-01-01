uniqArray
Description
The
Array combinator
can be applied to the
uniq
function to calculate the approximate number of unique elements across all arrays,
using the
uniqArray aggregate combinator function.
The
uniqArray function is useful when you need to count unique elements across
multiple arrays in a dataset. It's equivalent to using
uniq(arrayJoin()), where
arrayJoin first flattens the arrays and then
uniq counts the unique elements.
Example Usage
In this example, we'll use a sample dataset of user interests across different
categories to demonstrate how
uniqArray works. We'll compare it with
uniq(arrayJoin()) to show the difference in counting unique elements.
The
uniqArray function counts unique elements across all arrays combined, similar to
uniq(arrayJoin()).
In this example:
uniqArrayreturns 5 because there are 5 unique interests across all users: 'reading', 'gaming', 'music', 'sports', 'cooking'
uniq(arrayJoin())also returns 5, showing that both functions count unique elements across all arrays