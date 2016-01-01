Skip to main content
uniqArray

Description

The Array combinator can be applied to the uniq function to calculate the approximate number of unique elements across all arrays, using the uniqArray aggregate combinator function.

The uniqArray function is useful when you need to count unique elements across multiple arrays in a dataset. It's equivalent to using uniq(arrayJoin()), where arrayJoin first flattens the arrays and then uniq counts the unique elements.

Example Usage

In this example, we'll use a sample dataset of user interests across different categories to demonstrate how uniqArray works. We'll compare it with uniq(arrayJoin()) to show the difference in counting unique elements.

The uniqArray function counts unique elements across all arrays combined, similar to uniq(arrayJoin()). In this example:

  • uniqArray returns 5 because there are 5 unique interests across all users: 'reading', 'gaming', 'music', 'sports', 'cooking'
  • uniq(arrayJoin()) also returns 5, showing that both functions count unique elements across all arrays

