uniqArray

The Array combinator can be applied to the uniq function to calculate the approximate number of unique elements across all arrays, using the uniqArray aggregate combinator function.

The uniqArray function is useful when you need to count unique elements across multiple arrays in a dataset. It's equivalent to using uniq(arrayJoin()) , where arrayJoin first flattens the arrays and then uniq counts the unique elements.

In this example, we'll use a sample dataset of user interests across different categories to demonstrate how uniqArray works. We'll compare it with uniq(arrayJoin()) to show the difference in counting unique elements.

The uniqArray function counts unique elements across all arrays combined, similar to uniq(arrayJoin()) . In this example: