sumSimpleState

The SimpleState combinator can be applied to the sum function to return the sum across all input values. It returns the result with type SimpleAggregateFunction .

Let's look at a practical example using a table that tracks votes on posts. For each post, we want to maintain running totals of upvotes, downvotes, and an overall score. Using the SimpleAggregateFunction type with sum is suited for this use case as we only need to store the running totals, not the entire state of the aggregation. As a result, it will be faster and will not require merging of partial aggregate states.

First, we create a table for the raw data:

Next, we create a target table which will store the aggregated data:

We then create a Materialized View with SimpleAggregateFunction type columns:

Insert sample data: