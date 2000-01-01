sumMap
Description
The
Map combinator can be applied to the
sum
function to calculate the sum of values in a Map according to each key, using the
sumMap
aggregate combinator function.
Example Usage
In this example, we'll create a table that stores status codes and their counts for different timeslots,
where each row contains a Map of status codes to their corresponding counts. We'll use
sumMap to calculate the total count for each status code within each timeslot.
The
sumMap function will calculate the total count for each status code within each timeslot. For example:
- In timeslot '2000-01-01 00:00:00':
- Status 'a': 15
- Status 'b': 25
- Status 'c': 35 + 45 = 80
- Status 'd': 55
- Status 'e': 65
- In timeslot '2000-01-01 00:01:00':
- Status 'd': 75
- Status 'e': 85
- Status 'f': 95 + 105 = 200
- Status 'g': 115 + 125 = 240