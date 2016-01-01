sumIf

The If combinator can be applied to the sum function to calculate the sum of values for rows where the condition is true, using the sumIf aggregate combinator function.

In this example, we'll create a table that stores sales data with success flags, and we'll use sumIf to calculate the total sales amount for successful transactions.

The sumIf function will sum only the amounts where is_successful = 1 . In this case, it will sum: 100.50 + 200.75 + 300.00 + 175.25.

In this example we'll use the stock table available at ClickHouse playground to calculate trading volume by price direction in the first half of the year 2002.