sumArray
Description
The
ForEach combinator
can be applied to the
sum aggregate function to turn it from an aggregate
function which operates on row values to an aggregate function which operates on
array columns, applying the aggregate to each element in the array across rows.
Example Usage
For this example we'll make use of the
hits dataset available in our SQL playground.
The
hits table contains a column called
isMobile of type UInt8 which can be
0 for Desktop or
1 for mobile:
We'll use the
sumForEach aggregate combinator function to analyze how
desktop versus mobile traffic varies by hour of the day. Click the play button
below to run the query interactively: