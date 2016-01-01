Skip to main content
sumArray

Description

The ForEach combinator can be applied to the sum aggregate function to turn it from an aggregate function which operates on row values to an aggregate function which operates on array columns, applying the aggregate to each element in the array across rows.

Example Usage

For this example we'll make use of the hits dataset available in our SQL playground.

The hits table contains a column called isMobile of type UInt8 which can be 0 for Desktop or 1 for mobile:

We'll use the sumForEach aggregate combinator function to analyze how desktop versus mobile traffic varies by hour of the day. Click the play button below to run the query interactively:

