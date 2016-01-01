sumArray

The ForEach combinator can be applied to the sum aggregate function to turn it from an aggregate function which operates on row values to an aggregate function which operates on array columns, applying the aggregate to each element in the array across rows.

For this example we'll make use of the hits dataset available in our SQL playground.

The hits table contains a column called isMobile of type UInt8 which can be 0 for Desktop or 1 for mobile: