sumArray
Description
The
Array combinator
can be applied to the
sum
function to calculate the sum of all elements in an array, using the
sumArray
aggregate combinator function.
The
sumArray function is useful when you need to calculate the total sum of
all elements across multiple arrays in a dataset.
Example Usage
In this example, we'll use a sample dataset of daily sales across different
product categories to demonstrate how
sumArray works. We'll calculate the total
sales across all categories for each day.
The
sumArray function will sum up all elements in each
category_sales array.
For example, on
2024-01-01, it sums
100 + 200 + 150 = 450. This gives the
same result as
arraySum.