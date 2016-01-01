Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

quantilesTimingIf

Description

The If combinator can be applied to the quantilesTiming function to calculate quantiles of timing values for rows where the condition is true, using the quantilesTimingIf aggregate combinator function.

Example Usage

In this example, we'll create a table that stores API response times for different endpoints, and we'll use quantilesTimingIf to calculate response time quantiles for successful requests.

The quantilesTimingIf function will calculate quantiles only for successful requests (is_successful = 1). The returned array contains the following quantiles in order:

  • 0 (minimum)
  • 0.25 (first quartile)
  • 0.5 (median)
  • 0.75 (third quartile)
  • 0.95 (95th percentile)
  • 0.99 (99th percentile)
  • 1.0 (maximum)

See also