quantilesTimingIf
Description
The
If combinator can be applied to the
quantilesTiming
function to calculate quantiles of timing values for rows where the condition is true,
using the
quantilesTimingIf aggregate combinator function.
Example Usage
In this example, we'll create a table that stores API response times for different endpoints,
and we'll use
quantilesTimingIf to calculate response time quantiles for successful requests.
The
quantilesTimingIf function will calculate quantiles only for successful requests (is_successful = 1).
The returned array contains the following quantiles in order:
- 0 (minimum)
- 0.25 (first quartile)
- 0.5 (median)
- 0.75 (third quartile)
- 0.95 (95th percentile)
- 0.99 (99th percentile)
- 1.0 (maximum)