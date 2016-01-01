quantilesTimingIf

The If combinator can be applied to the quantilesTiming function to calculate quantiles of timing values for rows where the condition is true, using the quantilesTimingIf aggregate combinator function.

In this example, we'll create a table that stores API response times for different endpoints, and we'll use quantilesTimingIf to calculate response time quantiles for successful requests.

The quantilesTimingIf function will calculate quantiles only for successful requests (is_successful = 1). The returned array contains the following quantiles in order: