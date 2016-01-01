Skip to main content
quantilesTimingArrayIf

Description

The Array and If combinator can be applied to the quantilesTiming function to calculate quantiles of timing values in arrays for rows where the condition is true, using the quantilesTimingArrayIf aggregate combinator function.

Example Usage

In this example, we'll create a table that stores API response times for different endpoints, and we'll use quantilesTimingArrayIf to calculate response time quantiles for successful requests.

The quantilesTimingArrayIf function will calculate quantiles only for endpoints with a success rate above 95%. The returned array contains the following quantiles in order:

  • 0 (minimum)
  • 0.25 (first quartile)
  • 0.5 (median)
  • 0.75 (third quartile)
  • 0.95 (95th percentile)
  • 0.99 (99th percentile)
  • 1.0 (maximum)

