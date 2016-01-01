quantilesTimingArrayIf
Description
The
Array and
If
combinator can be applied to the
quantilesTiming
function to calculate quantiles of timing values in arrays for rows where the condition is true,
using the
quantilesTimingArrayIf aggregate combinator function.
Example Usage
In this example, we'll create a table that stores API response times for different endpoints,
and we'll use
quantilesTimingArrayIf to calculate response time quantiles for successful requests.
The
quantilesTimingArrayIf function will calculate quantiles only for endpoints with a success rate above 95%.
The returned array contains the following quantiles in order:
- 0 (minimum)
- 0.25 (first quartile)
- 0.5 (median)
- 0.75 (third quartile)
- 0.95 (95th percentile)
- 0.99 (99th percentile)
- 1.0 (maximum)