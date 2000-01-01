minMap

The Map combinator can be applied to the min function to calculate the minimum value in a Map according to each key, using the minMap aggregate combinator function.

In this example, we'll create a table that stores status codes and their counts for different timeslots, where each row contains a Map of status codes to their corresponding counts. We'll use minMap to find the minimum count for each status code within each timeslot.

The minMap function will find the minimum count for each status code within each timeslot. For example: