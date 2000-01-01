minMap
Description
The
Map combinator can be applied to the
min
function to calculate the minimum value in a Map according to each key, using the
minMap
aggregate combinator function.
Example Usage
In this example, we'll create a table that stores status codes and their counts for different timeslots,
where each row contains a Map of status codes to their corresponding counts. We'll use
minMap to find the minimum count for each status code within each timeslot.
The
minMap function will find the minimum count for each status code within each timeslot. For example:
- In timeslot '2000-01-01 00:00:00':
- Status 'a': 15
- Status 'b': 25
- Status 'c': min(35, 45) = 35
- Status 'd': 55
- Status 'e': 65
- In timeslot '2000-01-01 00:01:00':
- Status 'd': 75
- Status 'e': 85
- Status 'f': min(95, 105) = 95
- Status 'g': min(115, 125) = 115