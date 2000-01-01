maxMap
Description
The
Map combinator can be applied to the
max
function to calculate the maximum value in a Map according to each key, using the
maxMap
aggregate combinator function.
Example Usage
In this example, we'll create a table that stores status codes and their counts for different timeslots,
where each row contains a Map of status codes to their corresponding counts. We'll use
maxMap to find the maximum count for each status code within each timeslot.
The
maxMap function will find the maximum count for each status code within each timeslot. For example:
- In timeslot '2000-01-01 00:00:00':
- Status 'a': 15
- Status 'b': 25
- Status 'c': max(35, 45) = 45
- Status 'd': 55
- Status 'e': 65
- In timeslot '2000-01-01 00:01:00':
- Status 'd': 75
- Status 'e': 85
- Status 'f': max(95, 105) = 105
- Status 'g': max(115, 125) = 125