groupArrayResample

The Resample combinator can be applied to the groupArray aggregate function to divide the range of a specified key column into a fixed number of intervals ( N ) and construct the resulting array by selecting one representative value (corresponding to the minimum key) from the data points falling into each interval. It creates a downsampled view of the data rather than collecting all values.

Let's look at an example. We'll create a table which contains the name , age and wage of employees, and we'll insert some data into it:

Let's get the names of the people whose age lies in the intervals of [30,60) and [60,75) . Since we use integer representation for age, we get ages in the [30, 59] and [60,74] intervals.