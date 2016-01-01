groupArrayDistinct
Description
The
groupArrayDistinct combinator
can be applied to the
groupArray aggregate function to create an array
of distinct argument values.
Example Usage
For this example we'll make use of the
hits dataset available in our SQL playground.
Imagine you want to find out, for each distinct landing page domain (
URLDomain)
on your website, what are all the unique User Agent OS codes (
OS) recorded for
visitors landing on that domain. This could help you understand the variety of
operating systems interacting with different parts of your site.