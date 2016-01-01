Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

groupArrayDistinct

Description

The groupArrayDistinct combinator can be applied to the groupArray aggregate function to create an array of distinct argument values.

Example Usage

For this example we'll make use of the hits dataset available in our SQL playground.

Imagine you want to find out, for each distinct landing page domain (URLDomain) on your website, what are all the unique User Agent OS codes (OS) recorded for visitors landing on that domain. This could help you understand the variety of operating systems interacting with different parts of your site.

See also